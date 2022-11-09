Read full article on original website
tillamookcountypioneer.net
142ND WING TO CONDUCT VETERANS DAY FLYOVERS; TILLAMOOK AIR MUSEUM AT 10:45 AM
Be sure to join the festivities at the Tillamook Air Museum for Veterans Day tomorrow, Friday November 11th, beginning with a breakfast for Veterans starting at 8 am and program beginning at 11 am. https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/veterans-day-at-tillamook-air-museum/. The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Oregon will conduct...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Nehalem Valley homestead tends the final resting place for two Civil War Veterans
The historic Nehalem American Legion Cemetery, located on Necarney City Road between Nehalem and Manzanita, is a memorial to area residents born in the 1800s, as well as for their descendants. It is the resting place for many veterans of wars, including the Civil War, Spanish- American War, World Wars I and II, and Korean, Vietnam, and Iraq and Afghanistan.
Beaverton American Legion can't host Veterans Day event this year
The Legion couldn't find a location to host an event in time, so Beavertonians will have to travel to attend a ceremony.It will be an uneventful Veterans Day in Beaverton. That's not because residents won't feel the responsibility to honor veterans, but because Beaverton American Legion Post 124 has said it will not present a Veterans Day event this year "due to unforeseen circumstances." The post has put on Veterans Day events for years between Bethel Congregational United Church and Beaverton Veterans Memorial Park, but issues in finding a location means the event is off for 2022. Steve Gerber, Post...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Rockaway Roastery Opens Nov. 9th
The moment residents in Rockaway Beach have been anxiously waiting for – one of the most anticipated new business openings in the town’s history! The opening of the Rockaway Roastery, Wednesday November 9th at 8am!. Partners in the Rockaway Roastery, Maria Bernhard, Darrin Daniel, Cosmo Jones and Julian...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OCEANSIDE INCORPORATION FAILS: Oceanside has chosen its future
Tillamook County has posted its first round of election results, with Oceanside’s incorporation measure running behind: 173 votes against to 115 in favor. While there are additional votes to be cast, our analysis is that there are not enough to close this gap. Oceanside has chosen its future. Those...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook Bay Community College Faculty Member Sydney Elliott Receives Two Awards at the 2022 National Community College Humanities Association Conference
Tillamook, OR — TBCC faculty member Sydney Elliott was honored as the recipient of two awards during the 2022 National Community College Humanities Association in Cleveland, Ohio. She was presented with The David Berry Distinguished Humanities Educator Award which honors one faculty member nationwide for their work in the classroom and community, and a Distinguished Service Award for Exceptional Leadership in Publications Editing for her work as editor of the Community College Humanities Review Journal.
KATU.com
'We are not going to become Portland,' Vancouver moves forward with 3rd Safe Stay shelter
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver City Council voted Monday to move forward with its third Safe Stay community. Safe Stays are city-run homeless shelters, giving access to food, sleeping space, and social services to try and help people find stability. The Council held several public information sessions recently. These...
opb.org
Massive change coming to Portland city government
Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon’s Salishan Coastal Lodge Was Recently Voted One of Best Resorts in Country
Nestled between forested bluffs and the Siletz Bay, you’ll find one of our favorite places to stay on the Oregon coast. Salishan Coastal Lodge is a tranquil retreat where you can feel one with the soulful mountains, the powerful sea, and the enchanting forest. This gorgeous lodge has been a favorite of Oregonians for years, and will continue to be our top pick for the best spot on the coast to spend a weekend (or a whole week) relaxing with family and friends.
City Observatory
Highway officials misrepresent Coast Guard permit requirements
IBR: Misleading Statements about the Coast Guard Approval Process. And they’ve made it clear that they plan to execute the same blackmail strategy as they did a decade ago with the Columbia River Crossing (CRC), by only advancing one alternative with a 116 foot fixed span. IBR officials have also falsely implied that the Federal Aviation Administration also regulates bridge heights (it doesn’t; it can only require warning lights on tall structures). They’ve also mis-represented US Coast Guard approval standards, implying that the Coast Guard’s permitting decision will somehow be required to balance the needs of highway users with those of river users (that’s wrong: the Rivers and Harbors Act gives priority to water navigation). They’ve also implied that the Coast Guard can be placated if the IBR project pays off existing river users (the Coast Guard’s navigation determination is based on preserving navigation for future uses).
PDX gets new nonstop flights to Phoenix, Arizona
Looking to escape Portland's winter-like fall weather? Frontier Airlines is now offering new nonstop flights from Portland to Phoenix.
Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate
Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
Freezing temperatures expected this week in Portland, surrounding areas
PORTLAND, Ore. — After Oregon saw a record-breaking warm and dry October, the month of November is off to a cold and wet start. This week, the Willamette Valley will see high temperatures below normal for this time of year and freezing low temperatures in some areas. A cold...
Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland
Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
Mother looking for answers in mysterious disappearance of Oregon man Miles Stanton
“People say it’s a mother’s worst nightmare,” Laura Stanton said tearfully. “That’s still an understatement." Laura’s son, 21-year-old Miles Stanton, has been missing for 19 days. He had only been living in Oregon for 18 days when he vanished. “He’s been missing as long as he’s been living here,” Laura told Dateline.
WWEEK
As Officials Release First Tallies, Tina Kotek Holds Narrow Lead Over Christine Drazan in Governor’s Race
A large crowd of nervous Democrats watched the first tallies of ballots in a state of collective anxiety this evening at the Hyatt Regency at the Oregon Convention Center. Forty miles away in Silverton, Republicans clustered around an optimistic Christine Drazan, who hopes to be the first Republican woman ever elected governor in Oregon.
thelundreport.org
Feds Will Penalize 21 Oregon Hospitals For High Readmissions
Twenty-one hospitals in Oregon will be penalized with reduced Medicare payments due to higher-than-expected readmission rates over the past few years, according to federal data compiled by Kaiser Health News. Those hospitals include some of the largest facilities in the state: Salem Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
ELECTION FOR NORTH COAST STATE HOUSE SEAT TOO CLOSE TO CALL
EDITOR’S NOTE: Checking the Secretary of State website, there are only 520 votes separating the candidates for House District 16. Many races are still “too close to call.” Therefore, the Pioneer is waiting a day or two to do an election wrap up. Watch for an election summary soon.
WWEEK
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat
State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
