PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — Republican Kristi Noem has won reelection for governor in South Dakota, according to The Associated Press. Noem beat Democratic challenger Jamie Smith. Noem has been speculated as a possible running mate for former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for president in 2024, although she is a potential candidate herself if Trump decides not to enter the race.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO