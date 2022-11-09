Read full article on original website
Florida District 1 Congressional candidates Gaetz, Jones face off on Election Day
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The race for the Florida District 1 Congressional seat is among one of the most discussed among Northwest Floridians. Incumbent Matt Gaetz is eyeing his fourth-term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Gaetz is facing Democratic opponent, Rebekah Jones. Congressman Gaetz has won each of his last...
Is Florida still a swing state?
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Is Florida still a swing state? That's the question on the minds of many after some argue Tuesday night's election results prove that the historically purple Sunshine State is now red. Republicans hoped to see a red wave nationwide Tuesday night. That didn't happen in other parts...
POLLING LOCATIONS: Election Day in Northwest Florida
Election Day for the midterm elections is set for Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Florida. Here is where you can find your voting location in Northwest Florida:. Additionally, here are the sample ballots:. WEAR News will have all of your Election Day coverage...
Incumbent Alex Andrade faces Democrat Carollyn Taylor for Florida House District 2 seat
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Candidates for Florida state representative for District 2 are making their last push to voters. Incumbent Alex Andrade is facing off against Democratic candidate Carollyn Taylor for the seat. WEAR News caught up with both candidates about their stances on some of the issues facing voters. “Vote...
DeSantis defeats Crist in Florida governor race to earn second term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in Tuesday's midterm election. The race was called in DeSantis' favor by the Associated Press at 7:03 p.m. CT. With the win, DeSantis earned his second term as the governor of the Sunshine State. DeSantis vastly...
Hurricane warning issued for parts of Florida
The status of Nicole changed to tropical storm on Tuesday and alerts are in place for much of Florida. The forecast continues to call for Nicole to become a hurricane and strike the east coast of Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect from Boca Raton to the Flagler/Volusia County line in Florida.
Andrade defeats Taylor for Florida House District 2 seat
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Alex Andrade defeated Carrolyn Taylor in Tuesday's midterm election to earn his third term as Florida House District 2 representative. Andrade, a republican, earned 62 percent of the vote when the race was called. WEAR News spoke to Andrade ahead of his win Tuesday. “I think that...
Nicole now a hurricane; How it impacts Northwest Florida
Nicole reached hurricane status Wednesday evening while over Grand Bahama Island. The National Hurricane Center says, "Recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Nicole has strengthened in to a hurricane. The maximum winds are estimated to be 75 mph with higher gusts." Nicole is forecast to cross...
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
Rising GOP star Kristi Noem wins reelection in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — Republican Kristi Noem has won reelection for governor in South Dakota, according to The Associated Press. Noem beat Democratic challenger Jamie Smith. Noem has been speculated as a possible running mate for former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for president in 2024, although she is a potential candidate herself if Trump decides not to enter the race.
Dems win gubernatorial and Senate races in Colorado, split House races
DENVER (TND) — Two big races in Colorado have been called. Incumbent Democratic Governor Jared Polis and Democratic Senator Michael Bennet both won their reelection bids. Polis, who took on Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl, won roughly 59% of the vote, according to CNN. Ganahl, an entrepreneur and elected member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, was only able to garner just under 40%.
