ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Is Florida still a swing state?

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Is Florida still a swing state? That's the question on the minds of many after some argue Tuesday night's election results prove that the historically purple Sunshine State is now red. Republicans hoped to see a red wave nationwide Tuesday night. That didn't happen in other parts...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

POLLING LOCATIONS: Election Day in Northwest Florida

Election Day for the midterm elections is set for Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Florida. Here is where you can find your voting location in Northwest Florida:. Additionally, here are the sample ballots:. WEAR News will have all of your Election Day coverage...
WEAR

DeSantis defeats Crist in Florida governor race to earn second term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in Tuesday's midterm election. The race was called in DeSantis' favor by the Associated Press at 7:03 p.m. CT. With the win, DeSantis earned his second term as the governor of the Sunshine State. DeSantis vastly...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Hurricane warning issued for parts of Florida

The status of Nicole changed to tropical storm on Tuesday and alerts are in place for much of Florida. The forecast continues to call for Nicole to become a hurricane and strike the east coast of Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect from Boca Raton to the Flagler/Volusia County line in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Andrade defeats Taylor for Florida House District 2 seat

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Alex Andrade defeated Carrolyn Taylor in Tuesday's midterm election to earn his third term as Florida House District 2 representative. Andrade, a republican, earned 62 percent of the vote when the race was called. WEAR News spoke to Andrade ahead of his win Tuesday. “I think that...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Nicole now a hurricane; How it impacts Northwest Florida

Nicole reached hurricane status Wednesday evening while over Grand Bahama Island. The National Hurricane Center says, "Recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Nicole has strengthened in to a hurricane. The maximum winds are estimated to be 75 mph with higher gusts." Nicole is forecast to cross...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Rising GOP star Kristi Noem wins reelection in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — Republican Kristi Noem has won reelection for governor in South Dakota, according to The Associated Press. Noem beat Democratic challenger Jamie Smith. Noem has been speculated as a possible running mate for former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for president in 2024, although she is a potential candidate herself if Trump decides not to enter the race.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
WEAR

Dems win gubernatorial and Senate races in Colorado, split House races

DENVER (TND) — Two big races in Colorado have been called. Incumbent Democratic Governor Jared Polis and Democratic Senator Michael Bennet both won their reelection bids. Polis, who took on Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl, won roughly 59% of the vote, according to CNN. Ganahl, an entrepreneur and elected member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, was only able to garner just under 40%.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy