OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is a 6 First Alert Weather morning due to the passage of a very strong cold front. That front is forecast to race through and shave 20-30 degrees off of our temperatures in the matter of an hour or two. The high of 68 will happen early during the morning drive then we’ll be in the 40s the rest of the day.

OMAHA, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO