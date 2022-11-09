Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly air holds on though the extended forecast
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve seen a dramatic temperature drop behind our Thursday morning front and the chilly air will be here to stay for a while! Overnight temperatures will fall to the teens to low 20s but with a breeze factored in it will feel much colder than that! As you step outdoor around 7-8 AM the feels like forecast puts us in the single digits!
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong cold front racing through Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is a 6 First Alert Weather morning due to the passage of a very strong cold front. That front is forecast to race through and shave 20-30 degrees off of our temperatures in the matter of an hour or two. The high of 68 will happen early during the morning drive then we’ll be in the 40s the rest of the day.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thursday morning front brings a dramatic cool down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a record warm day in the 70s a cool down is on the way! A strong cold front barrels through Thursday morning. With big changes on the way we’ve made Thursday a 6 First Alert Weather Day:. Ahead of the front we’ll start off...
KETV.com
Weather Now extra: What is a snow squall warning?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's starting to feel like winter, just in time for Winter Weather Awareness Day. Meteorologist Sean Everson shares what you need to know for this year, including the new snow squall warning. A snow squall warning is issued for short duration, intense bursts of snow and...
Do you feel that this winter is warmer than before in Omaha?
The past eight years are on track to be the eight warmest on record, fueled by ever rising greenhouse gas concentrations and accumulated heat. Do you feel that this winter is not so cold? Please share with us.
klkntv.com
It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Here’s what you should do in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After the early start to last winter, many may be wondering what this year will bring. But no matter what happens, there are certain things to be aware of to be prepared. “Keeping an eye on the weather and having those kits in your car...
WOWT
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
New details tonight about a double shooting near a downtown Omaha parking garage Wednesday morning. Election 2022: Nebraska minimum wage going up, Council Bluffs not worried. The business community isn't as concerned as some might think. Dotzler's celebrate family and basketball. Updated: 9 hours ago. Today is national signing day....
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
Omaha-area collision centers are seeing more cars in need of major repairs
Sean Ford with Dingmans Collision Center shares tips for drivers in hopes of keeping their cars out the body shop. He's having to schedule out appointments to March 2023 due to high demand.
unothegateway.com
Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare
With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
klin.com
Portions of Mid-Town Lincoln May Have Electric Power Issue
Shortly after 5am a loud boom was heard at the Broadcast House studios at 44th & O in Lincoln. All radio stations remain on the air but there are some limitations within the studio area as the building has lost partial power. LES has been notified and are dispatching crews....
WOWT
Bellevue's postponed Veterans Day parade canceled
Peter Tiedemann says having a way to get to his new job will be a big step to keeping his life moving forward. Omaha traffic update: Water main repairs start on Leavenworth. Crews will be working on repairs along Leavenworth Street with lane closures near 31st Street. Convicted murderer arrested...
WOWT
Omaha restaurant working toward sustainability
The Veterans Day parade that was put on hold last weekend has now been canceled — but the expo will still take place on Saturday. Omaha Air Force veteran calls car win life-changing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Peter Tiedemann says having a way to get to his new job...
WOWT
Omaha restaurant works toward sustainabily by building greenhouse
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular downtown restaurant is trying to become more sustainable by growing its own produce. “You plant a tree for future generations, not for yourself. And that’s kind of what we’re doing here,” said Jess Urban, co-owner of Block 16. The downtown restaurant...
WOWT
Vacant house fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to figure out the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews went to a home near 30th & Pinkney Street and reported seeing smoke when arriving and declared a working fire. The release states the home was empty at...
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.
WOWT
Omaha yard waste collection still facing delays
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s yard waste services are behind schedule. The city has completed two weeks of its fall yard waste season. It’s a free program where individuals can put as much yard waste as they’d like in bags to be collected free of charge. However,...
WOWT
Neighboring homes in northwest Omaha face demolition
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vacant homes that the city labels a danger can be found in an unexpected area of town. In a growing business and residential section of northwest Omaha, a pair of houses don’t seem to fit the part. Near the busy commercial area along North 168th...
KETV.com
Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
Comments / 0