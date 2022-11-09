ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly air holds on though the extended forecast

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve seen a dramatic temperature drop behind our Thursday morning front and the chilly air will be here to stay for a while! Overnight temperatures will fall to the teens to low 20s but with a breeze factored in it will feel much colder than that! As you step outdoor around 7-8 AM the feels like forecast puts us in the single digits!
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Weather Now extra: What is a snow squall warning?

OMAHA, Neb. — It's starting to feel like winter, just in time for Winter Weather Awareness Day. Meteorologist Sean Everson shares what you need to know for this year, including the new snow squall warning. A snow squall warning is issued for short duration, intense bursts of snow and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast

New details tonight about a double shooting near a downtown Omaha parking garage Wednesday morning. Election 2022: Nebraska minimum wage going up, Council Bluffs not worried. The business community isn't as concerned as some might think. Dotzler's celebrate family and basketball. Updated: 9 hours ago. Today is national signing day....
OMAHA, NE
unothegateway.com

Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare

With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Portions of Mid-Town Lincoln May Have Electric Power Issue

Shortly after 5am a loud boom was heard at the Broadcast House studios at 44th & O in Lincoln. All radio stations remain on the air but there are some limitations within the studio area as the building has lost partial power. LES has been notified and are dispatching crews....
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Bellevue's postponed Veterans Day parade canceled

Peter Tiedemann says having a way to get to his new job will be a big step to keeping his life moving forward. Omaha traffic update: Water main repairs start on Leavenworth. Crews will be working on repairs along Leavenworth Street with lane closures near 31st Street. Convicted murderer arrested...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha restaurant working toward sustainability

The Veterans Day parade that was put on hold last weekend has now been canceled — but the expo will still take place on Saturday. Omaha Air Force veteran calls car win life-changing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Peter Tiedemann says having a way to get to his new job...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha restaurant works toward sustainabily by building greenhouse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular downtown restaurant is trying to become more sustainable by growing its own produce. “You plant a tree for future generations, not for yourself. And that’s kind of what we’re doing here,” said Jess Urban, co-owner of Block 16. The downtown restaurant...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Vacant house fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to figure out the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews went to a home near 30th & Pinkney Street and reported seeing smoke when arriving and declared a working fire. The release states the home was empty at...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha yard waste collection still facing delays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s yard waste services are behind schedule. The city has completed two weeks of its fall yard waste season. It’s a free program where individuals can put as much yard waste as they’d like in bags to be collected free of charge. However,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Neighboring homes in northwest Omaha face demolition

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vacant homes that the city labels a danger can be found in an unexpected area of town. In a growing business and residential section of northwest Omaha, a pair of houses don’t seem to fit the part. Near the busy commercial area along North 168th...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy