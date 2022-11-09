ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeaways as the Bruins improve to 14-2-0 with home win vs. Vancouver

Boston is a perfect 9-0-0 on TD Garden ice. The Boston Bruins improved to 14-2-0 following Sunday’s win over the Vancouver Canucks. Amid their 5-2 victory, the Bruins received significant scoring output from the defensive core as they combined for six points. Connor Clifton set the tone for Boston’s...
The Associated Press

Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes

NEW YORK (AP) — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014. Clayton Keller scored for Arizona, which has lost consecutive games after winning the first three on their season-high 14-game road trip. Connor Ingram had 23 saves. Goodrow broke a scoreless tie when he intercepted a misplayed puck in front of Ingram and deposited his fourth goal of the season at with just under five minutes remaining in the middle period.
