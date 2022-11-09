Read full article on original website
Joel Embiid flirts with quadruple-double in monster 59-point game
Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid put on a show for the home fans on Sunday night, nearly becoming just the
Banged-up Washington rides winning streak into meeting with Utah Tech
Two games into the season, and Washington is already battling injuries. The Huskies (2-0), who will play host to Utah
Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103
Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 126-103 victory over the Chicago Bulls
Penn State, Butler boast high-flying offenses as matchup approaches
Two games into the season, Penn State already is earning a reputation as a formidable offensive squad. The Nittany Lions
Takeaways as the Bruins improve to 14-2-0 with home win vs. Vancouver
Boston is a perfect 9-0-0 on TD Garden ice. The Boston Bruins improved to 14-2-0 following Sunday’s win over the Vancouver Canucks. Amid their 5-2 victory, the Bruins received significant scoring output from the defensive core as they combined for six points. Connor Clifton set the tone for Boston’s...
Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes
NEW YORK (AP) — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014. Clayton Keller scored for Arizona, which has lost consecutive games after winning the first three on their season-high 14-game road trip. Connor Ingram had 23 saves. Goodrow broke a scoreless tie when he intercepted a misplayed puck in front of Ingram and deposited his fourth goal of the season at with just under five minutes remaining in the middle period.
