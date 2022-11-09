Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Man Seriously Injured in Vernon Crash
A man has serious injuries after a crash in Vernon early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a one-car crash at Tunnel Road and Valley Falls Road around 2:15 a.m. According to police, the driver of the 2007 Toyota Camry is a man in his 20s. He was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar to be treated for serious injuries.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Rollover Accident
2022-11-12@10:46pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Bishop Avenue for a rollover accident that was first reported with entrapment. The drive was able to get out on his own and has no reported injuries.
Firefighters battle garage fire in Vernon
VERNON, Conn — Multiple fire departments responded to a garage fire in Vernon on Saturday. Vernon Fire Chief Stephen Eppler said at approximately 5:00 p.m., crews were called to the scene of a detached garage fire with some extension to a house on Grove Street. All occupants were out...
Crash on Route 4 in Burlington leaves one man dead
Eyewitness News
Meriden man dies following head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington
38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash
NBC Connecticut
State Police ID Man Killed in Head-On Crash on Route 4 at Burlington-Farmington Line
Three sent to hospital after tree struck car in parking lot
STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were transported to Windham Hospital after a tree fell and struck an occupied vehicle in a parking lot on 134 N. Eagleville Rd Friday evening. The commercial parking lot is shared by several businesses including the Huskies Tavern, Sgt. Pepperoni and Wally’s Chicken Coop. Shortly after 11 p.m., UConn emergency […]
NBC Connecticut
I-84 East Hartford Reopens After Car Accident
Interstate 84 East in Hartford has reopened after a car accident on Friday night. DOT officials said the crash happened between exits 50 and 51 around 10 p.m. It's unknown if there were any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
trumbulltimes.com
Four adults, nine children displaced in New Haven fire, officials say
NEW HAVEN — Thirteen people, including children, were displaced as a result of a fire Friday evening, according to New Haven fire officials. New Haven fire personnel responded to a home in the 300 block of Bassett St. around 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to Justin McCarthy, assistant fire chief for the New Haven Fire Department. The occupants of the home managed to escape before fire personnel arrived on scene, McCarthy said.
NBC Connecticut
One Dead, One Hospitalized After Crash on Route 4 on Burlington-Farmington Line
NBC Connecticut
LifeStar Called to Crash on Route 6 in Killingly
LifeStar was called to a crash on Route 6 in Killingly on Saturday afternoon and part of the road is currently closed. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 6 northbound is closed between Shippee School House Road and the Rhode Island state line. The crash involves a vehicle and...
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured in New Haven Liquor Store Shooting
A person was injured after being shot in New Haven Saturday evening. Officials said it happened around 6:30 at the Yale Bowl Wine and Spirit Shop on Derby Avenue. The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known. Further information pertaining to this investigation wasn't immediately available.
Eyewitness News
Suspect intentionally strikes unmarked police car as he attempts to flee
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - West Haven Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle with a misuse plate at the Citgo Gas Station on Elm Street. As officers attempted to confront the vehicle, the operator attempted to flee and intentionally struck an unmarked police vehicle, then reversed into a dumpster.
Man charged in 2021 crash that killed 2 pedestrians in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who police said hit four pedestrians — killing two of them — and then drove off is in custody. Shawn Wright, 34, allegedly hit the four people at about 4 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2021, near exit 27 on Interstate 91 northbound in Wethersfield. Two of the patients were […]
New Haven Independent
Update: Oxford Teen Dies In Derby Motorcycle Crash
DERBY — A 16-year-old Oxford resident was killed after losing control of a motorcycle on Seymour Avenue Wednesday evening. The boy’s name was not released. Police said the teen was riding a stolen motorcycle in a reckless manner when he lost control and crashed. Police posted news about the incident at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
'We’re getting through it' | Bristol community remembers officers killed one month ago
BRISTOL, Conn. — It's been one month since Bristol Police Officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot and killed while responding to a call on October 12th. Officer Alec Iurato shot and killed the suspect after being shot himself. Mayor Jeff Caggiano said the officer is recovering well but has not returned to the force yet.
NBC Connecticut
Truck Crash Closed I-84 West in Waterbury
A crash shut down Interstate 84 West in Waterbury Wednesday morning. The westbound lanes of I-84 were closed near Exit 21 while crews removed a truck from the median jersey barrier, according to state police. The left lane of I-84 East was also closed, state police said. It was not...
‘Malicious pull’ cause of alarm at MassMutual Center Saturday
The Springfield Fire Department told 22News the MassMutual center was evacuated Saturday evening due to a malicious pull
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing 2 People on I-91 in Wethersfield
Police have arrested a man that's accused of fleeing a crash that left two pedestrians dead on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield last year. State police said 34-year-old Shawn Wright, of Windsor, turned himself in to police on Wednesday after learning there was an active warrant for his arrest. On Sept....
