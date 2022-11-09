ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured in Vernon Crash

A man has serious injuries after a crash in Vernon early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a one-car crash at Tunnel Road and Valley Falls Road around 2:15 a.m. According to police, the driver of the 2007 Toyota Camry is a man in his 20s. He was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar to be treated for serious injuries.
VERNON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Rollover Accident

2022-11-12@10:46pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Bishop Avenue for a rollover accident that was first reported with entrapment. The drive was able to get out on his own and has no reported injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Firefighters battle garage fire in Vernon

VERNON, Conn — Multiple fire departments responded to a garage fire in Vernon on Saturday. Vernon Fire Chief Stephen Eppler said at approximately 5:00 p.m., crews were called to the scene of a detached garage fire with some extension to a house on Grove Street. All occupants were out...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Crash on Route 4 in Burlington leaves one man dead

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A head on collision on Route 4 in Burlington left one person dead and another with serious injuries on Friday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police. At around 6 a.m., a Ford Econoline was traveling eastbound on Route 4 and a Chevrolet Sonic was traveling westbound. The Chevrolet crossed the […]
BURLINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash

Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
BURLINGTON, CT
WTNH

Three sent to hospital after tree struck car in parking lot

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were transported to Windham Hospital after a tree fell and struck an occupied vehicle in a parking lot on 134 N. Eagleville Rd Friday evening. The commercial parking lot is shared by several businesses including the Huskies Tavern, Sgt. Pepperoni and Wally’s Chicken Coop. Shortly after 11 p.m., UConn emergency […]
WINDHAM, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-84 East Hartford Reopens After Car Accident

Interstate 84 East in Hartford has reopened after a car accident on Friday night. DOT officials said the crash happened between exits 50 and 51 around 10 p.m. It's unknown if there were any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Four adults, nine children displaced in New Haven fire, officials say

NEW HAVEN — Thirteen people, including children, were displaced as a result of a fire Friday evening, according to New Haven fire officials. New Haven fire personnel responded to a home in the 300 block of Bassett St. around 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to Justin McCarthy, assistant fire chief for the New Haven Fire Department. The occupants of the home managed to escape before fire personnel arrived on scene, McCarthy said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

LifeStar Called to Crash on Route 6 in Killingly

LifeStar was called to a crash on Route 6 in Killingly on Saturday afternoon and part of the road is currently closed. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 6 northbound is closed between Shippee School House Road and the Rhode Island state line. The crash involves a vehicle and...
KILLINGLY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Injured in New Haven Liquor Store Shooting

A person was injured after being shot in New Haven Saturday evening. Officials said it happened around 6:30 at the Yale Bowl Wine and Spirit Shop on Derby Avenue. The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known. Further information pertaining to this investigation wasn't immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Update: Oxford Teen Dies In Derby Motorcycle Crash

DERBY — A 16-year-old Oxford resident was killed after losing control of a motorcycle on Seymour Avenue Wednesday evening. The boy’s name was not released. Police said the teen was riding a stolen motorcycle in a reckless manner when he lost control and crashed. Police posted news about the incident at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
OXFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Truck Crash Closed I-84 West in Waterbury

A crash shut down Interstate 84 West in Waterbury Wednesday morning. The westbound lanes of I-84 were closed near Exit 21 while crews removed a truck from the median jersey barrier, according to state police. The left lane of I-84 East was also closed, state police said. It was not...
WATERBURY, CT
