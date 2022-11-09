Read full article on original website
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
The greatest Alice In Chains songs ever, picked by members of Slayer, Soulfly, Halestorm, Incubus, Napalm Death and more
The grunge icons’ best songs, chosen by 22 of today‘s biggest musicians
Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot to headline massive 20th anniversary Download Festival
Download festival has announced its line up for next year, including headliners Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot in a four night run to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The rock and metal festival will take place in June 2023, and bands such as Evanesence, Architects, Ghost, Placebo, Nova Twins...
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Iggy Pop announces new album Every Loser
The Godfather of Punk has shared details of his 19th solo album, Every Loser
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Meet Elegant Weapons, the new Judas Priest/Pantera/Rainbow supergroup
Faulkner, Romero, Brown & Travis: not a high-powered law firm, but metal's newest supergroup, coming our way in 2023
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Is Sweet Dream for Eurythmics
Eurythmics are a duo who exceeded everyone’s expectations — perhaps even their own. Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox took their first shot at musical fame with a band called the Tourists in the late ’70s. The five-piece scored two small hits in the U.K. charts but had little success anywhere else, and by 1980, they broke up. Stewart and Lennox formed Eurythmics on their own a year later, with little success. However, 15 months later, everything changed. It was January 1983 when I became aware of the band. As one-half of Ramondo and the Blade, the Los Angeles morning-drive team on...
Louis Tomlinson Drops New Pop-Punk Ballad 'Silver Tongues'
'Faith in the Future' drops Friday, November 11th.
Music: Slipknot Announces A New Direction.
Heavy metal group Slipknot is changing course 27 years after the band’s formation. Following their newest album, “The End, So Far,” Slipknot co-founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed the album is the band’s final release with long-time label Roadrunner Records. Clown added that Slipknot would be fully independent moving forward.
Download 2023: two Metallica sets, Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, Ghost, Evanescence, Pendulum, Disturbed and more in huge first lineup announcement
Metallica will play two separate headline sets for the first ever four-day Download festival in 2023. Download 2023 has officially unveiled its first lineup announcement for its first ever four-day event, which will take place June 8-11, 2023 in its legendary home at Donington Park as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the festival.
Iron Maiden's Steve Harris announces 2023 UK tour with British Lion
British Lion roar back with 11-date UK tour in support of The Burning
Look out! Black Sabbath's Dio classics are still powerful evidence of their last great era
Black Sabbath's Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules have been reissued as Deluxe Editions (again) but the quality still shines
Paul McCartney Announces Vinyl Box Set of 80 Singles
Paul McCartney has compiled 80 singles for a new box set of 7" vinyl. Out December 2 and limited to 3,000 copies, The 7" Singles comes in a wooden crate and comprises 163 songs released between 1971 and 2019; 65 of the singles come with restored original artwork and the same B-sides, and the remaining 15 were previously unreleased on 7" vinyl. For the accompanying 148-page book, Macca also wrote a foreword touching on thrill of crate-digging and his love of B-sides. The set is priced at $611.98. Find the tracklist on McCartney’s website. Below, listen to remastered versions of “Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey” and “Too Many People.”
Dave Grohl performs ‘Easy’ with Lionel Richie at Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Lionel Richie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame this weekend (November 5) – watch him perform ‘Easy’ with Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl below. As part of Saturday’s ceremony in Los Angeles, the class of 2022 were inducted to the prestigious club, which saw alongside Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton and more also honoured.
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Metallica just played their special ’80s show and the setlist is an old school fan’s dream
Metallica dig deep into first two albums at show in honour of late label boss Jon Zazula and his wife Marsha
