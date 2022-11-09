ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again

Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Is Sweet Dream for Eurythmics

Eurythmics are a duo who exceeded everyone’s expectations — perhaps even their own. Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox took their first shot at musical fame with a band called the Tourists in the late ’70s. The five-piece scored two small hits in the U.K. charts but had little success anywhere else, and by 1980, they broke up. Stewart and Lennox formed Eurythmics on their own a year later, with little success. However, 15 months later, everything changed. It was January 1983 when I became aware of the band. As one-half of Ramondo and the Blade, the Los Angeles morning-drive team on...
Music: Slipknot Announces A New Direction.

Heavy metal group Slipknot is changing course 27 years after the band’s formation. Following their newest album, “The End, So Far,” Slipknot co-founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed the album is the band’s final release with long-time label Roadrunner Records. Clown added that Slipknot would be fully independent moving forward.
Download 2023: two Metallica sets, Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, Ghost, Evanescence, Pendulum, Disturbed and more in huge first lineup announcement

Metallica will play two separate headline sets for the first ever four-day Download festival in 2023. Download 2023 has officially unveiled its first lineup announcement for its first ever four-day event, which will take place June 8-11, 2023 in its legendary home at Donington Park as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the festival.
Paul McCartney Announces Vinyl Box Set of 80 Singles

Paul McCartney has compiled 80 singles for a new box set of 7" vinyl. Out December 2 and limited to 3,000 copies, The 7" Singles comes in a wooden crate and comprises 163 songs released between 1971 and 2019; 65 of the singles come with restored original artwork and the same B-sides, and the remaining 15 were previously unreleased on 7" vinyl. For the accompanying 148-page book, Macca also wrote a foreword touching on thrill of crate-digging and his love of B-sides. The set is priced at $611.98. Find the tracklist on McCartney’s website. Below, listen to remastered versions of “Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey” and “Too Many People.”

