Buyout fund JIP submits $15 billion Toshiba bid without bank backing, Nikkei says
TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Private equity fund Japan Industrial Partners has submitted a bid to buy Toshiba Corp (6502.T) for around $15 billion that lacks key commitments from banks, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday, raising questions about whether the offer can succeed.
NASDAQ
Bain Capital Credit Takes Large Activist Position in RDW / Redwire
Fintel reports that Bain Capital Credit Member has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16,393,442 shares of Redwire Corporation (RDW). This represents 20.4% of the company. In their 13D filing, Bain Capital states the following regarding the transaction:. Pursuant to the terms of the Investment Agreement,...
Siemens Healthineers aims for $300 million in savings
ERLANGEN, Germany, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE) will restructure its diagnostics division to save around 300 million euros ($302 million) each year starting from 2025, the U.S.-German medical device maker said on Wednesday.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech selloff worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid the tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
Jury orders FedEx to pay $365 million in damages in retaliation case
A jury has ordered FedEx Services to pay $365 million in punitive damages in a racial discrimination and retaliation case brought against it by former FedEx Services employee Jennifer Harris. FedEx says it plans to appeal the verdict. ...
6 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Can Rocket Higher as Interest Rates Rise Again
Six top financial institutions in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio likely are applauding the Federal Reserve's latest increase in the federal funds rate as it means more earnings for them. These Warren Buffet stocks also come with solid dividends and are rated Buy across Wall Street.
freightwaves.com
Werner acquires ReedTMS Logistics in $112M deal
Werner Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired freight broker ReedTMS Logistics for $112.4 million. The transaction also included the acquisition of a small dedicated carrier. The purchase price includes a maximum earnout of $7.5 million dependent on 2023 results. The deal was funded through Werner’s existing credit facilities, which...
FTSE 100 firms hand billions in dividend payouts to Qatar investors
Some of the UK’s largest listed companies including water and energy giants have handed almost £500m to Qatari state-owned investors this year, raising concerns that blue-chip company profits are supporting the controversial World Cup host. The dividend payouts are the result of the Gulf nation’s investments in a...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Meta, Palantir, Viatris, Walgreens and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — Shares of Facebook owner Meta jumped 6.53% following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. The company said it had 87,000 employees as of the end of September.
ice365.com
IGT revenue up to $1.06bn in Q3, but aims to cut debt in case of “bad times”
IGT’s Global Lottery division made up a narrow majority of revenue, at $626m, but this was down by 4.0% year-on-year. Most of this – at $588m – came from services, down by 5.1%. Revenue from lottery product sales, on the other hand, was up to $39m. However,...
DuPont quarterly profit slides nearly 7% on higher costs
(Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont de Nemours reported a 6.9% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher raw material, energy and logistics costs as well as currency headwinds.
Autoblog
Tesla market value drops $600 billion, worth less than Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Elon Musk's Tesla has tumbled below Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in market value, as investors continue to swap out riskier stocks for safer options, and worry Musk's Twitter takeover could be a costly distraction. Tesla's market capitalization fell to just over $600 billion as of Tuesday's close, well short of...
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Price Closes at Lowest Level Since Merger
The stock decline also underscores Wall Street’s increasing focus on profit over streaming growth. Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery closed at less than $10 on Wednesday, the lowest level since the merger was finalized in April. The drop continues a decline set off by Warner Bros. Discovery’s third-quarter earnings...
Aviation International News
Bristow CEO Reports Slow Ascent in Revenue
Helicopter services company Bristow Group quadrupled fiscal second-quarter net income compared to the previous quarter while posting modest revenue gains. In the quarter, Bristow reported $307.3 million in revenues, up $5.6 million from the previous quarter, while net income quadrupled to $16.5 million. Much of the increase can be traced to lower income taxes, which dropped by $8 million quarter-over-quarter, and a net gain of $3.4 million from disposal of three aircraft.
Happi
Inter Parfums Reports Net Sales of $280 Million
For the first nine months of 2022, net sales for Inter Parfums rose 16% to $776 million from $669 million. At comparable foreign currency exchange rates, nine months net sales increased 21%. Year-to-date net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. rose 18% to $104 million compared to 2021’s $89 million while diluted earnings per share rose 17% to $3.26 from $2.79.
US News and World Report
Allianz Beats Quarterly Profit Expectations, Posts Rosier 2022 Outlook
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German insurer Allianz on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 17% rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by strength at its property and casualty division, and gave a more optimistic full-year outlook. Net profit attributable to shareholders was 2.464 billion euros ($2.47 billion) in the quarter compared to 2.111 billion...
Peloton shares plunge on wider than expected loss, weak revenue guidance
Peloton reported a wider-than-expected loss in its fiscal first quarter and provided a weaker holiday outlook, causing its stock price to plunge on Thursday. The fitness equipment giant posted a net loss of $408.5 million, or $1.20 per share, on total revenue of $616.5 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a loss of 64 cents per share on $650.1 million in revenue.
Hundreds Of Layoffs On Wall Street As Citigroup, Barclays Reduce Their Workforces
As Wall Street struggles with steep revenue drops and a dimming outlook for the coming year, international investment banks Citigroup and Barclays reduced advisory and trading workers this week.
