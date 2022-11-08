Read full article on original website
Love Innis Jones Zachary
Love Innis Jones Zachary, 75, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Pruitt Health Care in Durham, N.C. Born on September 11, 1947, in Statesville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Plummer Flippin Jones, Jr. and Frances Louise Ramsey Jones. Love was a 1965 graduate of Statesville...
Clay Eugene Walker
Clay Eugene Walker, 79, of Statesville, N.C., to use his words, “rolled on out of here” to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 10, 2022. He was born to the late Jay Phillip Walker and Edith Redmond Walker on July 15, 1943, in Washington, D.C. Clay graduated from Central High School in 1961. He was active in the 4-H State and National Program, where he participated in dairy competitions.
Linda Elizabeth Houston
Linda Elizabeth Green Mayberry Houston, 63, of Winston-Salem, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Linda was born on December 14, 1958, in Cabarrus County to the late Lawrence Greene and Carol Howard Green. Linda was a loving mother and friends to all who knew her. She was a sweet, selfless individual who devoted her life to God.
Roy Lee Harris
Roy Lee Harris, 90, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House. He was born April 1, 1932, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late Roy Lee Harris Sr. and Beulah Barker Harris. In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in...
Billy Leonard Josey
Billy Leonard Josey, 86, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home. Billy was born on July 18, 1936, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late Avery L. Josey and Beulah Hayes Josey. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. In addition to his parents,...
North Iredell FFA students win tractor and truck driving competition (Photos)
Future Farmers of America members from several area high schools competed in a tractor and truck safety and skills competition on Thursday. Held at Westward Farms in Stony Point, the event featured students from Iredell County’s high schools, Alexander Central High, and one North Iredell Middle student. Five competitors...
Iredell commissioners appoint Stroud to complete term of late-Commissioner Norman
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday appoint Brad Stroud Sr. to complete the term of late-Commissioner Marvin Norman. Stroud, the top vote-getter among five candidates running for three seats on the board in Tuesday’s election, will fill the open seat created by Norman’s death in September until the swearing in of the new board on December 5.
Statesville Fitness & Activity Center to host artisan craft show on November 19
More than 60 vendors, including crafters, artists and specialty food providers, have signed on to participate in a Craft Show at the Statesville Fitness & Activity Center on Saturday, November 19. Admission is free. The event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., provides an opportunity to shop indoors, support...
MPD receives grant from Walmart Foundation
The Mooresville Police Department recently received a grant award of $1,500 from the Walmart Foundation. MPD will use the grant for the purchase of new, updated cameras and camera equipment. MPD detectives will utilize the equipment when documenting evidence during investigations. This grant is part of MPD and Walmart’s ongoing...
SPD: Suspect in double homicide has been extradited to Iredell County
A suspect in a 30-year-old double homicide has been extradited to Iredell County to face felony charges. The Statesville Police Department announced Friday that Sheldon Demetrius Summers, 54, is being held in the Iredell County Detention Center following his extradition from New York. Summers, one of two suspects in the...
Mitchell Community College hosts 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony (Photo Gallery)
Mitchell Community College hosted a Veterans Day Ceremony in Shearer Hall on its Statesville Campus on Friday. The program centered around “honoring all who served” and provided an opportunity for faculty, staff and students to participate in the program, sharing their own experiences from the military. Colors were...
Judge declares mistrial after jury fails to reach unanimous verdict in murder trial
For the second time in six months an Iredell County jury has failed to reach a unanimous verdict after weighing the prosecution’s evidence against one of several suspects in the January 2018 shooting death of a Statesville man. Superior Court Judge Joseph Crosswhite declared a mistrial in the murder...
MGSD Board to consider changes to attendance boundaries to address school crowding, future growth
Board also recognizes student and staff achievements in classroom, on stage and on athletic fields. Citing growth, transportation efficiency, and the opening of the new Selma Burke Middle School in August 2023, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Michael Royal presented a proposal for new school attendance boundaries to the Mooresville Graded School District School Board on Tuesday night.
Letter to the Editor: Candidate appreciates community support during campaign
Thanks to everyone who supported me in the campaign through their efforts and their votes. I gave it my all, but the partisan headwinds were just too strong. That said, I appreciated the opportunity to meet and speak with so many of my Iredell neighbors. I’ve done a lot of things throughout my career but “candidate” was something new. I wish our new commissioners well and hope they will keep our county the great and thriving place we know and love.
