Read full article on original website
Related
Man shot by Winter Haven officer while trying to run him over, police say
A man was shot by a Winter Haven police officer Thursday morning.
click orlando
17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of missing pregnant teen in Orange County, sheriff says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old was arrested on Monday in the shooting death of a missing pregnant 16-year-old girl last month, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina. Mina said Lorenzo Larry, 17, faces second-degree murder charges in connection with De’Shayla Ferguson’s death on Oct. 24. The sheriff...
WESH
Orange County sheriff: Teen accused of killing missing girl, her unborn baby
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County officials announced Tuesday morning that a 17-year-old has been arrested in the deaths of a missing teen and her unborn child. De'Shayla Ferguson, 16, was found shot and killed in Orlando on Oct. 24. She had been reported missing. The Orange County sheriff's...
click orlando
Volusia County 15-year-old threatened mass shooting online, deputies say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A 15-year-old Port Orange boy was arrested Wednesday after making online threats to become the next mass shooter, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in a press release that they, along with the Port Orange Police Department, were made aware of...
Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Will Not Be Charged In Florida
Prosecutors in Florida say they will not be pressing any charges against Joe Kennedy. Kennedy was arrested last month in a stolen car in Daytona Beach Shores. Kennedy is a person of interest in a quadruple murder investigation in Okmulgee. Police found the dismembered remains of four men who were...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County
UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
WESH
FHP: 2 dead, 1 injured after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there was a deadly crash on Thursday morning. Around 5:44 a.m., the crash happened at the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 266. Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driving on the turnpike swerved towards an inside shoulder after...
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Lakeland, sheriff’s office needs information
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is seeking more information about a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 4 near Lakleand.
Alabama woman’s debit card alert while making police report leads to arrest of 3 men
DAPHNE, Ala. — A debit card fraud alert helped police in Alabama capture three men suspected of stealing several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and possibly involved with several car break-ins, authorities said. Daphne Police Capt. Brian Gulsby said a woman was at a school event at the...
Woman shot following argument in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot early Monday in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to Pine Hills Road near Belco Drive minutes after midnight. At the scene, they reported locating the shooting victim, in her 20s. According to Orange County...
WTVM
3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home
ORLANDO (WKMG) - The sheriff said two little girls hid when Shavell Jordan Jones started shooting around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Myers. Authorities said while he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives continue their search for answers. “It’s never easy to make...
click orlando
Man fatally struck by deputy cruiser, pickup on SR-417 in Orange County after crashing into ditch, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was fatally struck by an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office marked cruiser and a pickup truck on State Road 417 in Orange County had crashed his own vehicle in a ditch before he was hit, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The pedestrian...
Deputies: Pedestrian dies after falling in front of car in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after stumbling in front of an oncoming car Monday night near Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 98 North near the Duff Road intersection. Deputies say a 46-year-old...
ocala-news.com
Umatilla woman accused of crashing stolen pickup truck, fleeing scene
A 33-year-old Umatilla woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she allegedly crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled from the scene of the accident. On Sunday, an MCSO corporal responded to the area of SE 207th Terrace and SE 182nd Avenue Road in Umatilla in reference to an accident involving a light-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck.
niceville.com
Florida man convicted of robbing banks while living at halfway house
FLORIDA — A jury has convicted a federal prisoner of the robbery of three banks and the attempted robbery of a fourth bank while he was residing at a halfway house in Orlando, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to...
positivelyosceola.com
Pedestrian fatally struck in crash on SR-417 involving pickup, Osceola deputy’s car, FHP says
A man died after being struck Wednesday morning by a pickup truck and an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office marked patrol car on State Road 417 in Orange County, shutting down the southbound lanes, according to FHP. The crash took place at 5:35 a.m. at OBT, troopers said. The pedestrian...
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Mulberry Walmart Jewelry Thief Who Got Away On Bike
MULBERRY, Fla.- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office requests help to identify the man in the above photo. According to the detective investigating this case, this man stole two jewelry items from the Mulberry Walmart store on October 28th and then fled the area on
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man sentenced to 45 days in jail after drug arrest
A Leesburg man was sentenced this past week to 45 days in the Lake County Jail for drug possession. In April, Stephen Alton Dawkins, 40, of 33619 Summit Ave., was charged with possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) on while Amalia Cristle Mari Ortiz, 36, of 33104 Easy St., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking a controlled substance (fentanyl), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Two Orange County residents die in Hurricane Nicole-related incident
The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced that two people died after coming in contact with a downed power line early Thursday. According to the OCSO, the incident occurred at Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue in Orlando but did not provide further details. "We hate to bring you this tragic news,...
fox35orlando.com
What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County. The last time anyone heard from 63-year-old Michael Sills was in a voicemail he left his ex-girlfriend. "I never cheated...
Comments / 0