T.J. Dillashaw: Aljamain Sterling a ‘not very dangerous’ champion, Cody Garbrandt not ‘worth my effort’

MLW owner Court Bauer was interviewed on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows.com where he shared stories from his time as a writer for WWE in the mid-2000s. During it, he talked about why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005. The original plan was for three matches to happen between them, but only one actually happened.

2 DAYS AGO