Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York
Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
New York Giants sign interior defender to supplement loss of Nick Williams
The New York Giants have sustained a number of injuries in recent weeks, notably in their interior defensive line. Rookie DJ Davidson picked up an injury, and defensive tackle Nick Williams is expected to miss the rest of the season after going down against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8.
New York Jets HC Robert Saleh announces that WR Elijah Moore will be moving to the slot
One of the more documented storylines of the 2022 New York Jets has been the usage of talented second-year wide receiver, Elijah Moore. The Jets 34th overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft concluded his rookie year by showing so much promise. In his last six games a season ago, Moore posted a total of 494 yards (459 receiving) and five touchdowns (all receiving). Heading into year two, the expectations for Moore as a young 22-year-old in this Jets offense were sky-high.
New York Giants preparing to get offensive line reinforcements
The New York Giants lost two starting offensive linemen against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredesen both picked up individual knee injuries, so the Giants had to supplement against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. Rookie Josh Ezeudu and former...
Look: ESPN's Ryan Clark Not Happy With Jeff Saturday Hire
ESPN's Ryan Clark has some issues with the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and he laid them out on the air Tuesday. Clark started off by congratulating Saturday, his former ESPN colleague, on being picked for the job, adding that the longtime offensive lineman has the "intelligence and character" for the position. From there, he went into his grievances with the move.
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay makes progress; 2 players out for season
The bye week is a time for a team to get healthy, but the Giants returned to practice Tuesday on the heels of Monday’s news that they had lost starting safety Xavier McKinney and reserve defensive tackle Nick Williams to injuries. McKinney’s hand injury was the result of an ATV accident during a bye-week vacation in Mexico and Williams’ biceps injury occurred in the Giants’ Week 8 loss at Seattle.
NFL
Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger received Instagram message from Jaguars player that caused serious eye injury
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was back in the Giants’ locker room Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone near his left eye and a deviated septum. He does not know exactly when he will return to the football field, but he believes...
2022 Giants Roster Tracker: Giants Add a DB, Former LB Blake Martinez Retires
Follow this post for the latest Giants roster transactions and news.
Look: Micah Parsons Not Happy At Practice Wednesday
Micah Parsons does it all for the Dallas Cowboys. But while the NFL Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner doesn't like to do everything at practice. NFL insider Ed Werder tweeted out a funny Micah Parsons practice story on Wednesday. "Micah Parsons did not seem particularly enthusiastic about hitting the...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Kickers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10
After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
Sporting News
Where is Sam Darnold? Panthers QB buried on depth chart, but may get opportunity again in 2022
When the Panthers made a trade for the 2018 No. 3 overall pick last season, there was hope that new scenery would help rejuvenate Darnold's career after a tumultuous stay with the Jets. As it turns out, that wasn't exactly the case. After a year of wishy-washy returns and an...
3 players who need to step up for the New York Giants after the BYE
The New York Giants are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season, sitting comfortably in the playoff race with a 6-2 record. Big Blue hopes to build on their hot start to the season coming out of their Week 9 bye. But in order to keep the momentum going and contend for the playoffs, the Giants will need some big performances out of a few key players, such as Julian Love, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Wan’Dale Robinson.
NFL
Beenken family gets football trip of a lifetime to Munich
As the Seahawks and Bucs prepare for the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Germany, the NFL and Germany's Bundesliga are commemorating the milestone by awarding two families all-expenses paid trips to Munich. For the Beenken family of Provo, Utah, the chance to enjoy this historic game in person is not only the trip of a lifetime - it's also a celebration of something that transcends football.
Giants’ Xavier McKinney broke fingers in ATV accident, had surgery, won’t say if he was driving
Giants free safety Xavier McKinney on Tuesday apologized for the all-terrain vehicle accident that will sideline him for at least four games, while clarifying what happened. He also said he is willing to accept the Giants yanking his salary, if that’s what they want to do.
When Corey Davis returns, how will the New York Jets WR reps change?
The New York Jets have spent a lot at the wide receiver position in the Joe Douglas era. Three wide receivers: Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, and Denzel Mims, were all selected in the first two rounds of each of Douglas’ three drafts. Add that to the fact that over the last two offseasons, Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios have been signed to multi-year contracts. Jeff Smith has been with the Jets for four years as well.
New York Giants: Projecting Saquon Barkley’s potential contract extension
The New York Giants have a big decision to make regarding the potential contract extension of Saquon Barkley. Of course, they also have their attention on quarterback Daniel Jones, who is also entering free agency after the team declined his fifth-year option before the 2022 season began. Barkley, 25, is...
