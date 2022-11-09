ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York

Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
New York Jets HC Robert Saleh announces that WR Elijah Moore will be moving to the slot

One of the more documented storylines of the 2022 New York Jets has been the usage of talented second-year wide receiver, Elijah Moore. The Jets 34th overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft concluded his rookie year by showing so much promise. In his last six games a season ago, Moore posted a total of 494 yards (459 receiving) and five touchdowns (all receiving). Heading into year two, the expectations for Moore as a young 22-year-old in this Jets offense were sky-high.
Look: ESPN's Ryan Clark Not Happy With Jeff Saturday Hire

ESPN's Ryan Clark has some issues with the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and he laid them out on the air Tuesday. Clark started off by congratulating Saturday, his former ESPN colleague, on being picked for the job, adding that the longtime offensive lineman has the "intelligence and character" for the position. From there, he went into his grievances with the move.
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay makes progress; 2 players out for season

The bye week is a time for a team to get healthy, but the Giants returned to practice Tuesday on the heels of Monday’s news that they had lost starting safety Xavier McKinney and reserve defensive tackle Nick Williams to injuries. McKinney’s hand injury was the result of an ATV accident during a bye-week vacation in Mexico and Williams’ biceps injury occurred in the Giants’ Week 8 loss at Seattle.
Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
Look: Micah Parsons Not Happy At Practice Wednesday

Micah Parsons does it all for the Dallas Cowboys. But while the NFL Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner doesn't like to do everything at practice. NFL insider Ed Werder tweeted out a funny Micah Parsons practice story on Wednesday. "Micah Parsons did not seem particularly enthusiastic about hitting the...
Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more

Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10

After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
3 players who need to step up for the New York Giants after the BYE

The New York Giants are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season, sitting comfortably in the playoff race with a 6-2 record. Big Blue hopes to build on their hot start to the season coming out of their Week 9 bye. But in order to keep the momentum going and contend for the playoffs, the Giants will need some big performances out of a few key players, such as Julian Love, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Wan’Dale Robinson.
Beenken family gets football trip of a lifetime to Munich

As the Seahawks and Bucs prepare for the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Germany, the NFL and Germany's Bundesliga are commemorating the milestone by awarding two families all-expenses paid trips to Munich. For the Beenken family of Provo, Utah, the chance to enjoy this historic game in person is not only the trip of a lifetime - it's also a celebration of something that transcends football.
When Corey Davis returns, how will the New York Jets WR reps change?

The New York Jets have spent a lot at the wide receiver position in the Joe Douglas era. Three wide receivers: Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, and Denzel Mims, were all selected in the first two rounds of each of Douglas’ three drafts. Add that to the fact that over the last two offseasons, Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios have been signed to multi-year contracts. Jeff Smith has been with the Jets for four years as well.
