Thanks to everyone who supported me in the campaign through their efforts and their votes. I gave it my all, but the partisan headwinds were just too strong. That said, I appreciated the opportunity to meet and speak with so many of my Iredell neighbors. I’ve done a lot of things throughout my career but “candidate” was something new. I wish our new commissioners well and hope they will keep our county the great and thriving place we know and love.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO