Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Clay Eugene Walker
Clay Eugene Walker, 79, of Statesville, N.C., to use his words, “rolled on out of here” to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 10, 2022. He was born to the late Jay Phillip Walker and Edith Redmond Walker on July 15, 1943, in Washington, D.C. Clay graduated from Central High School in 1961. He was active in the 4-H State and National Program, where he participated in dairy competitions.
iredellfreenews.com
Celestine Amalie Kiser
Celestine Amalie Kiser, 78, went home to be with Jesus on November 8, 2022. She was born in Trammel, Va., on April 13, 1944, to the late Rev. Giles Kiser and Viola Kiser. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Ronnie Darrell Kiser. Also surviving are her three children, Teresa Forrest and Tammy Lockamy of the home, and Sherry Jenkins (Vincent) of Statesville. She had seven grandchildren, Josh Kiser of Stony Point, Rhiannon Forrest of Alderson W.Va., Byron Forrest, Mercedes Jenkins, and Joseph Lockamy, all of Statesville, Tara Eads of Honaker, Va., and Cameron Forrest of Charlotte, N.C. She also had ten great-grandchildren, Chandler Forrest, Caleb Forrest, Jada Hughes, and Amalie Eads, all of Honaker, Va., Peyton Shores, Mason Shores, Brayden Forrest, Natalie Forrest, Gabriel Forrest, and Autumn Miller, all of Statesville. Also surviving are two special friends, Ruth Warren and Susan, her caretaker.
iredellfreenews.com
Linda Elizabeth Houston
Linda Elizabeth Green Mayberry Houston, 63, of Winston-Salem, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Linda was born on December 14, 1958, in Cabarrus County to the late Lawrence Greene and Carol Howard Green. Linda was a loving mother and friends to all who knew her. She was a sweet, selfless individual who devoted her life to God.
iredellfreenews.com
Billy Leonard Josey
Billy Leonard Josey, 86, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home. Billy was born on July 18, 1936, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late Avery L. Josey and Beulah Hayes Josey. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. In addition to his parents,...
iredellfreenews.com
Love Innis Jones Zachary
Love Innis Jones Zachary, 75, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Pruitt Health Care in Durham, N.C. Born on September 11, 1947, in Statesville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Plummer Flippin Jones, Jr. and Frances Louise Ramsey Jones. Love was a 1965 graduate of Statesville...
iredellfreenews.com
MPD receives grant from Walmart Foundation
The Mooresville Police Department recently received a grant award of $1,500 from the Walmart Foundation. MPD will use the grant for the purchase of new, updated cameras and camera equipment. MPD detectives will utilize the equipment when documenting evidence during investigations. This grant is part of MPD and Walmart’s ongoing...
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Fitness & Activity Center to host artisan craft show on November 19
More than 60 vendors, including crafters, artists and specialty food providers, have signed on to participate in a Craft Show at the Statesville Fitness & Activity Center on Saturday, November 19. Admission is free. The event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., provides an opportunity to shop indoors, support...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners appoint Stroud to complete term of late-Commissioner Norman
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday appoint Brad Stroud Sr. to complete the term of late-Commissioner Marvin Norman. Stroud, the top vote-getter among five candidates running for three seats on the board in Tuesday’s election, will fill the open seat created by Norman’s death in September until the swearing in of the new board on December 5.
iredellfreenews.com
Mitchell Community College hosts 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony (Photo Gallery)
Mitchell Community College hosted a Veterans Day Ceremony in Shearer Hall on its Statesville Campus on Friday. The program centered around “honoring all who served” and provided an opportunity for faculty, staff and students to participate in the program, sharing their own experiences from the military. Colors were...
iredellfreenews.com
Public Notice: Town of Troutman Board of Adjustment
The Town of Troutman Board of Adjustment (BOA) will conduct a public hearing at the Troutman Town Hall, 400 North Eastway Drive, Troutman, NC on the 17th day of November, 2022, at 3:00 PM for the following purpose:. ♦ VAR-22-04 Rocky Creek Commercial: 778 S. Main Street (PINs 4740-68-8665, 4740-...
iredellfreenews.com
North Iredell FFA students win tractor and truck driving competition (Photos)
Future Farmers of America members from several area high schools competed in a tractor and truck safety and skills competition on Thursday. Held at Westward Farms in Stony Point, the event featured students from Iredell County’s high schools, Alexander Central High, and one North Iredell Middle student. Five competitors...
iredellfreenews.com
Harmony Elementary students complete space unit with fashion show (Photo Gallery)
Harmony Elementary School held a special fashion show on Friday. Around 46 first-graders enjoyed doing a “moon walk” to show off their homemade space boots and gloves. STEM-Ag teacher April Smith said the students have been studying the moon and moon travel for the past month. “We’ve learned...
iredellfreenews.com
SPD: Suspect in double homicide has been extradited to Iredell County
A suspect in a 30-year-old double homicide has been extradited to Iredell County to face felony charges. The Statesville Police Department announced Friday that Sheldon Demetrius Summers, 54, is being held in the Iredell County Detention Center following his extradition from New York. Summers, one of two suspects in the...
iredellfreenews.com
Letter to the Editor: Candidate appreciates community support during campaign
Thanks to everyone who supported me in the campaign through their efforts and their votes. I gave it my all, but the partisan headwinds were just too strong. That said, I appreciated the opportunity to meet and speak with so many of my Iredell neighbors. I’ve done a lot of things throughout my career but “candidate” was something new. I wish our new commissioners well and hope they will keep our county the great and thriving place we know and love.
Comments / 0