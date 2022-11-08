ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narberth, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Midterm results: Bucks County voters choose their elected officials

The following are Bucks County only results. For statewide election results go to electionreturns.pa.gov. D John Fetterman, 161,487 (52.10%) R Mehmet Oz, 139,698 (45.07%) D Josh Shapiro, 182,255 (58.84%) R Douglas V. Mastriano, 121,621 (39.26%) PA Lt. Governor. D Austin Davis, 182,255 (58.84%) R Clarice Schillinger, 121,621 (39.26%) U.S. Representative...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thisislowermerion.com

88.27% For Shapiro In Narberth, 85.41% In Lower Merion

Lower Merion and Narberth are Bluer than they ever were. Christian Nascimento, the Republican candidate in the 4th Congressional District (running against Madeleine Dean, who won her third term), “led” Republicans in Lower Merion and Narberth by getting 23.64 of the vote. Voters in both the township and...
NARBERTH, PA
phillyvoice.com

With the election over, here's how to recycle campaign yard signs

The midterm elections have passed, and though votes are still being tallied in several Pennsylvania races, most of the winners have been declared. In the aftermath, many people are left with campaign lawn signs that no longer have much use. Though signs made of cardboard or paper can be put...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
swarthmorephoenix.com

DelCo Democrats, Elected Leaders Celebrate Wins at Swarthmore Watch Party

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m., the Delaware County Democrats hosted an election night watch party at the Swarthmore Inn. Swarthmore’s local Democratic delegation, including Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, Pennsylvania State Senator Tim Kearney, and Pennsylvania House Representatives Jennifer O’Mara and Leanne Krueger, were in attendance. Scanlon,...
SWARTHMORE, PA
billypenn.com

Democrats could take Pa. House for the first time since 2010, with key races still pending in the Philly suburbs

Democrats may take control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010 after the first general election under a newly redistricted legislative map. Republicans have controlled both chambers in Harrisburg since 2011, and the state Senate has been majority-Republican since 1994. Many legislative races were close...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Shapiro claims victory in Pa. governor’s race; Mastriano says he’ll ‘respect’ what voters say

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro claimed victory around 11 p.m. on Election Day as he maintained an 11-point lead over Republican Doug Mastriano, according to unofficial tallies. Mastriano, however, told supporters at his election night event in Cumberland County, that he and lieutenant governor nominee Carrie DelRosso would “stand in faith until every vote was […] The post Shapiro claims victory in Pa. governor’s race; Mastriano says he’ll ‘respect’ what voters say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Temple News

Tracking 2022 Pennsylvania midterm elections results

Update at 11/9 at 1:42 p.m. Last night, Democrats secured consequential seats in Pennsylvania’s governor and United States Senate races. Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) defeated State. Sen Doug Mastriano (R-33) for the state’s governorship with 55.7 percent of the vote. Lt. Governor John Fetterman (D) picked up...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Main Line Media News

County mail-in dropbox in Lansdale delayed opening on Election Day

LANSDALE — A Montgomery County mail-in ballot drop box opened late on Election Day. The drop box at the Lansdale District Court office at 430 Pennbrook Parkway was not open at 8 as promised, a voter reported in an email to The Reporter. The Montgomery County resident told MediaNews Group she’d arrived 15 minutes prior to the scheduled 8 a.m. opening. While the box monitor and security guard had also arrived, the box remained locked and was not open by 8:15 a.m.
LANSDALE, PA
CBS Philly

Poll workers in Philadelphia continue to count ballots despite projected winners announced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Although projected winners have been announced in Pennsylvania, ballots are still being counted in Philadelphia. Workers at the ballot processing center, near Red Lion and Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, could be seen counting ballots Wednesday morning.  City commissioners say about 120,000 mail-in ballots have been received so far and they expect thousands more from drop boxes around the city. They expect to finish counting sometime Thursday. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

