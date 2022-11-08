Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
buckscountyherald.com
Midterm results: Bucks County voters choose their elected officials
The following are Bucks County only results. For statewide election results go to electionreturns.pa.gov. D John Fetterman, 161,487 (52.10%) R Mehmet Oz, 139,698 (45.07%) D Josh Shapiro, 182,255 (58.84%) R Douglas V. Mastriano, 121,621 (39.26%) PA Lt. Governor. D Austin Davis, 182,255 (58.84%) R Clarice Schillinger, 121,621 (39.26%) U.S. Representative...
thisislowermerion.com
88.27% For Shapiro In Narberth, 85.41% In Lower Merion
Lower Merion and Narberth are Bluer than they ever were. Christian Nascimento, the Republican candidate in the 4th Congressional District (running against Madeleine Dean, who won her third term), “led” Republicans in Lower Merion and Narberth by getting 23.64 of the vote. Voters in both the township and...
Only Two Votes Separate These Bucks County Candidates in Recent Race
In a strange turn of events, there are only two votes between two Bucks County candidates, both of whom ran for local positions in government. Emily Rizzo wrote about the two politicians for WHYY. Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan, both of whom are running for portions in the142nd...
phillyvoice.com
With the election over, here's how to recycle campaign yard signs
The midterm elections have passed, and though votes are still being tallied in several Pennsylvania races, most of the winners have been declared. In the aftermath, many people are left with campaign lawn signs that no longer have much use. Though signs made of cardboard or paper can be put...
swarthmorephoenix.com
DelCo Democrats, Elected Leaders Celebrate Wins at Swarthmore Watch Party
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m., the Delaware County Democrats hosted an election night watch party at the Swarthmore Inn. Swarthmore’s local Democratic delegation, including Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, Pennsylvania State Senator Tim Kearney, and Pennsylvania House Representatives Jennifer O’Mara and Leanne Krueger, were in attendance. Scanlon,...
billypenn.com
Dems take Pa. statewide races; Philly voters cite abortion and democracy; Four new councilmembers | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Shapiro, Fetterman win as Dems take both statewide races in Pa. Instead of an election that dragged on for days — Philly’s ballot counting...
billypenn.com
Democrats could take Pa. House for the first time since 2010, with key races still pending in the Philly suburbs
Democrats may take control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010 after the first general election under a newly redistricted legislative map. Republicans have controlled both chambers in Harrisburg since 2011, and the state Senate has been majority-Republican since 1994. Many legislative races were close...
Shapiro claims victory in Pa. governor’s race; Mastriano says he’ll ‘respect’ what voters say
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro claimed victory around 11 p.m. on Election Day as he maintained an 11-point lead over Republican Doug Mastriano, according to unofficial tallies. Mastriano, however, told supporters at his election night event in Cumberland County, that he and lieutenant governor nominee Carrie DelRosso would “stand in faith until every vote was […] The post Shapiro claims victory in Pa. governor’s race; Mastriano says he’ll ‘respect’ what voters say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Over 50% of Centre County cast a ballot in the midterm election. Here’s how they voted
Centre County followed the statewide trends in the 2022 midterm election.
Temple News
Tracking 2022 Pennsylvania midterm elections results
Update at 11/9 at 1:42 p.m. Last night, Democrats secured consequential seats in Pennsylvania’s governor and United States Senate races. Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) defeated State. Sen Doug Mastriano (R-33) for the state’s governorship with 55.7 percent of the vote. Lt. Governor John Fetterman (D) picked up...
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
WFMZ-TV Online
Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District
BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
Main Line Media News
County mail-in dropbox in Lansdale delayed opening on Election Day
LANSDALE — A Montgomery County mail-in ballot drop box opened late on Election Day. The drop box at the Lansdale District Court office at 430 Pennbrook Parkway was not open at 8 as promised, a voter reported in an email to The Reporter. The Montgomery County resident told MediaNews Group she’d arrived 15 minutes prior to the scheduled 8 a.m. opening. While the box monitor and security guard had also arrived, the box remained locked and was not open by 8:15 a.m.
Poll workers in Philadelphia continue to count ballots despite projected winners announced
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Although projected winners have been announced in Pennsylvania, ballots are still being counted in Philadelphia. Workers at the ballot processing center, near Red Lion and Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, could be seen counting ballots Wednesday morning. City commissioners say about 120,000 mail-in ballots have been received so far and they expect thousands more from drop boxes around the city. They expect to finish counting sometime Thursday.
Who will be Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor between Fetterman, Davis’ swearing-ins?
This story has been updated with new information regarding Pennsylvania’s line of succession (WHTM) — For two weeks, there will be an “acting” Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. Exactly who that will be is not clear at this time. The temporary move is to accommodate the gap between outgoing Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s swearing-in to the […]
Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
Limerick Voters Close Their Wallets on Open Space Ballot Question
The issues of open space in Limerick Township, its preservation, and the funding of that effort was presented to voters on the Nov. 8 ballot. Joe Zlomek reported the resulting thumbs down in The Sanatoga Post. With final tallies still being calculated, township residents seem to indicate that although they...
AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
Mon Valley celebrates Fetterman, Lee victories in midterm election
PITTSBURGH — The boroughs of Braddock and North Braddock have a combined population of about 6,000. On Wednesday, however, it was all about two residents: John Fetterman and Summer Lee, big names who made history in the midterm election. Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, NBC News projected Fetterman to be...
