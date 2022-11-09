Lubbock woman honored by Rep. Arrington during US naturalization on Election Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — As many residents headed to the polls to vote on Tuesday, Representative Jodey Arrington made a stop in the Hub City to honor Helen Kim-Sills on becoming a U.S. Citizen.

“It’s extra special that it’s on election day to celebrate the new citizen and America as a land of immigrants and the importance of the new blood of the immigrants into the body of the United States to remind us, many of us who’ve been here for generations, just how good we have it,” said Arrington.

Kim-Sills immigrated to the United States 16 years ago from South Korea, coming to the U.S to pursue “the American Dream.”

“I came to the United States 16 years ago as a student and I wasn’t planning to be a citizen, but I just followed my heart and dream and I got here,” said Kim-Sills.

Kim-Sills wanted a better education, and quickly realized that her whole life and dreams were the United States.

“I just was able to see myself here better,” said Kim-Sills.

Representative Arrington honored Kim-Sills’s achievements with the gift of a U.S flag that was flown over the United States Capitol.

“We’re all immigrants and that the important thing is not where we came from but where we are, and the ideals that made this the most powerful and most prosperous nation on the face of the earth,” said Arrington.

Kim-Sill’s naturalization was commemorated with a celebration from her coworkers, and she told EverythingLubbock.com that she is excited to now exercise her constitutional right to vote

“This is a huge honor that not everyone is simply eligible to apply so I’m really grateful and I can’t wait to vote. I mean, every day of my life is the American dream so I’m really happy and grateful,” said Kim-Sill.

