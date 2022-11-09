ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Results: Republican incumbent Sen. Tim Scott defeats Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews in South Carolina's US Senate election

Explore more race results below. Sen. Tim Scott defeated Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews to represent South Carolina in the US Senate. Scott, the first Black senator from the South since Reconstruction, had an enormous fundraising advantage over Matthews. Scott's name is routinely mentioned among those who could run for...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WAPT

Thompson holds off Flowers to win re-election to U.S. House

JACKSON, Miss. — Incumbent Democrat Bennie Thompson has successfully held off Republican challenger Brian Flowers to win re-election to the U.S. House. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security. Thompson is also the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
BOLTON, MS
WLNS

Slotkin wins battle for 7th Congressional seat

By Andrew Birkle LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin will be staying in Congress.  After months of commercials, back-and-forths, and even a debate, Slotkin was able to fight off Republican Michigan Senator Tom Barrett.  The Associated Press called the race for Slotkin at 3:09 a.m. At the time, she had a 4 point […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Business Insider

Results: Democratic state Sen. Don Davis defeats Republican Sandy Smith in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Democrat Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District. The 1st District is located in the northeastern region of the state. Trump-endorsed Smith failed to flip the open seat to Republican control. Election 2022 North Carolina Results Explore more election results.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Lootpress

W.Va. GOP House incumbents aim to hold seats in red state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives are looking to hold on to their seats, representing West Virginia in the red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller face challenges Tuesday from lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates with no political experience in...
MARYLAND STATE
Axios

Kiggans beats Luria in key U.S. House victory for GOP

Republican Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans beat two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria on Tuesday evening in one of the country’s most tightly contested U.S. House races, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The Virginia Beach-anchored district, which was rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report, was a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Michigan Advance

No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House

WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ARIZONA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Rep. Nancy Mace wins reelection to SC-01

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent congresswoman Nancy Mace (R) has secured a second term as the U.S. Representative for South Carolina’s First Congressional District. She beat out Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews, a pediatrician at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. Mace was first elected to the U.S....
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy