localsyr.com
Judge blocks NY from issuing pot licenses in five regions
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start operating.
AP: Molinaro wins NY-19 race
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The Associated Press has called the race in New York’s 19th Congressional district for Marc Molinaro over Josh Riley. Molinaro held a slight lead over Democrat Josh Riley late Tuesday night in New York’s 19th Congressional District race. Molinaro declared victory with just over 51% of the vote, with Josh Riley conceding the race.
Controversial DC tipping proposal goes before voters — again
WASHINGTON (AP) — A controversial proposal to change the pay structure for servers and other workers at Washington’s bars and restaurants goes before voters Tuesday, four years after approval of an identical ballot issue that was later overturned by the D.C. Council. Initiative 82 would eliminate the so-called...
Elise Stefanik declares victory in NY-21
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik has declared victory in the race for New York’s 21st congressional district. Democrat Matt Castelli has conceded the race. New York’s 21st congressional district includes all Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Warren, and Washington Counties,...
“I didn’t run to be the first of anything”: Gov. Hochul speaks on winning election
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul joined News 4’s Jacquie Walker via Zoom for an interview, following her victory over Lee Zeldin in Tuesday’s gubernatorial midterm election. Gov. Hochul, a Buffalo native and the first woman to hold the office of New York governor, is now...
Post-election confusion: late results and reporting discrepancies
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a late night for many Central New Yorkers Tuesday who were waiting for election results to be posted to county websites. Then, when voters and candidates woke up Wednesday morning the results on some county websites differed from the NYS Board of Elections website.
AP: Claudia Tenney wins 24th Congressional District election
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Experts have called it: Republican Claudia Tenney has victory over Democrat Steven Holden for New York’s 24th Congressional District. As of 10:30 p.m., representatives with Tenney’s campaign stated that she leads Holden by 27% with a 38,000 vote lead. The last representative of...
Salvation Army & Price Chopper launch holiday kettles
NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) – For yet another year, Price Chopper/Market 32 is partnering up with the Salvation Army to roll out its annual “Red Kettle” holiday program. This is the 35th year that the two have worked cohesively during the holidays. The holiday campaign will be at...
What NY’s new green act means for the Adirondacks
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During Tuesday’s midterm election, one item on the New York agenda sought to empower the state with a stronger set of tools for tackling climate change, pollution and a greener future. Voters approved the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, marking $4.2 billion in state funds to go to environmental projects.
Hurricane Nicole approaches Florida’s east coast as Category 1 storm
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Nicole is approaching Florida’s east coast as a Category 1 storm. The storm became a Category 1 hurricane while it was making landfall on Grand Bahama Island on Wednesday evening. The National Hurricane Center said the storm is bringing strong winds, dangerous storm...
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from...
Finger Lakes State Park announces 2022-2023 hunting information
FINGER LAKES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Finger Lakes State Park has announced the 2022-2023 hunting schedule for the region’s state parks. Note: All hunters must check with the park office to obtain a self-issue permit for any hunting and are responsible for referencing the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (D.E.C.) Hunting and Trapping Guide for the current dates and additional rules.
Today is the day for Our Lady of Pompei’s Spaghetti Supper
(WSYR-TV) — The last-minute campaigning continues throughout much of Central New York on Election Day, but all comes to a stop at the doorstep of a great Election Day tradition. Tim Fox spoke with the folks who are preparing for the 73rd year of the Election Day Spaghetti Supper...
Onondaga Kennel Association dog shows return
(WSYR-TV) — After a long hiatus, due to COVID and other factors, the Onondaga Kennel Association dog shows are making a return. They are this Saturday and Sunday at the State Fair Expo Center with admission being $5 at the door. Tuesday, Silvia Soos-Kazel and Linda Walawander brought their...
