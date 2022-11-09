New College Football Playoff Rankings Released Following Wild Week 10

© Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's only been one week since the College Football Playoff committee released its first top 25 of the season, but already we've seen a major overhaul to the rankings.

After a wild Week 10 in college football saw the No. 1, No. 4 and No. 6 teams all lose on Saturday, the playoff committee's second top 25 looks drastically different than its first.

No surprise, Georgia ascended to the top spot after its 27-13 win over Tennessee. The Bulldogs are now 9-0 with wins over two top-10 teams. Fellow unbeaten Ohio State kept its spot at No. 2 after surviving an upset bid from Northwestern.

New teams moved into the next two spots in the top four. Michigan jumped from No. 5 last week to No. 3. The Wolverines dominated Rutgers 52-17 to remain unbeaten.

TCU was the biggest beneficiary of the weekend, vaulting to No. 4. The unbeaten Horned Frogs were No. 7 last week and came back to beat Texas Tech 34-24. They are now positioned to make their first College Football Playoff field in school history.

Rounding out the top five was Tennessee. The Vols, who appear unlikely to win the SEC East and thus the conference title, will need some help if they are going to make their first ever College Football Playoff. The good news is that one of Ohio State and Michigan will have to lose as the two rivals face one another in the final week of the regular season.

Oregon stayed in front of LSU at No. 6, despite the now-No. 7 Tigers upsetting Alabama 32-31 in overtime. The Crimson Tide fell to No. 9.

The entire top 25 can be viewed here .