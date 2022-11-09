Read full article on original website
Alabama man beats 14-year-old daughter with shower curtain rod after she discovers possible affair: Police
An Alabama man beat his 14-year-old daughter after she allegedly found a social media account he was using to possibly have an affair, police said.
Child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau's ex-husband reportedly welcomes third child
Vili Fualaau, the ex-husband and victim of the late convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau, has reportedly welcomed his third daughter into the world
2022 election: Jimmy Kimmel's wife tells audience, 'Vote for the people' who trust women on abortion
Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel used the show before Tuesday's election to campaign for abortion. On Monday, Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearny, who is executive producer and co-head writer for the show, appeared on stage to deliver a monologue pleading with viewers to "love women" by voting for candidates who support abortion.
‘We got cheated’: Pro-Trump online communities in disbelief over lack of a ‘red tsunami’
Pro-Trump online communities have reacted with dismay and disbelief to early results in Tuesday's US midterm elections, blaming voter fraud for the lack of a red wave.Before many races had even been called, users in far-right Telegram channels and bulletin boards had begun accusing Democrats and establishment Republicans of fixing the race."These results are farcical," said one poster on The Donald, a successor to Reddit's banned TheDonald forum. "There’s no rhyme or reason. You don’t get a blowout from counties in Florida and then magically cross state lines into 'highly competitive' territory in Georgia."Another wrote: " If this doesn't...
Scorned Roger Stone Said Trump Would Get His ‘F--king Brains Beat In’ If He Ran Again
Longtime Republican operative Roger Stone grew so upset after not being granted a second pardon that he lashed out at Donald Trump, threatening to support the outgoing president’s impeachment. In a newly released clip from a forthcoming documentary, Stone—visibly shaking with anger—said that if Trump ran for office again,...
Tom Brady says daughter, 9, tells him he doesn’t have ‘happy face’ on field as he strives for ‘peace of mind’
Amid his divorce with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady said he is struggling for "peace of mind" and working on having a "happy face" while playing football after a reminder from his daughter.
Kari Lake Tells Notorious Liar Kayleigh McEnany She ‘Took A Page Out Of Your Playbook’
The GOP nominee for Arizona governor thanked the Trump White House press secretary for "showing us the way."
Tiffany & Donald Trump's Awkward Post-Debate Moment
Tiffany Trump Pulls Aways From Her Father's Attempted Kiss
Chris Cuomo to Anchor Election Coverage Alongside Former Fox News Star
Chris Cuomo will be anchoring election coverage once again, providing election results and analysis for his new network, NewsNation, according to the network. Cuomo will be anchoring midterm election coverage on November 8 alongside former Fox News reporter Leland Vittert.
Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans' midterms performance: 'Biggest loser tonight'
As the midterm results rolled in Tuesday night, and the "red wave" long hoped for by Republicans had not materialized, many pundits and journalists across the spectrum pointed their fingers at former President Trump. As several Trump-backed candidates in major races lost or lagged behind other Republicans in their states,...
Florida Uber driver shoots passenger after getting attacked over drop off location: Report
A Florida Uber driver was involved in a shooting on Wednesday night after a passenger attacked the driver before being shot.
Trump breaks silence on DeSantis re-election victory in Florida governor race: 'I got more votes'
Former President Trump took a victory lap on social media to commend Republicans, especially the more than 200 he endorsed, for crucial victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections. He also commented on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could become a rival in the 2024 Republican presidential primary election, and...
California mom, grandparents charged with torturing adopted 11-year-old girl to death
Leticia McCormack and her elderly parents were charged with torturing Arabella McCormack, 11, who was transported to a hospital and later died, police said.
Paul Ryan blames disappointing GOP election results on 'Trump hangover'
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Republicans should have "done better" in Tuesday's midterm elections, calling former President Donald Trump a "drag on our ticket" that contributed to the party's disappointing results. While interviewed from his home in Janesville, Wisconsin, by local station WISN 12 News on Wednesday, Ryan...
John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman says he murdered beloved Beatle for fame: ‘Evil in my heart’
Mark David Chapman, who murdered John Lennon in 1980, was denied parole a 12th time in August of this year. His next parole board appearance is scheduled for February 2024.
Tennessee mom who vanished from Walmart found dead in remote area; 2 in custody
Tennessee police discovered missing 24-year-old Chelsie Walker's remains in a rural area on Sunday after she was last seen at a Walmart on Oct. 29.
Arkansas governor: Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders defeats Chris Jones
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is projected to win the Arkansas gubernatorial race, defeating Democrat Chris Jones.
Pence suggests a Lincoln Project ad convinced Trump he could overturn the 2020 election on Jan. 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence suggested that an ad from an anti-Trump PAC convinced the former president that he could have overturned the results of the 2020 presidential election. In an excerpt published Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal from his forthcoming memoir "So Help Me God," Pence recalled his...
Kaylee Jones, who vanished nearly 5 months ago in Georgia, is found safe
Kaylee Jones, a 17-year-old teenager from Carrollton, Georgia, has been found safe by law enforcement after disappearing nearly five months ago, police say.
Beto O'Rourke, Stacey Abrams razzed after repeated losses: ‘They're amazing at setting Democrat money on fire’
Democrats Beto O'Rourke and Stacey Abrams were mocked Tuesday night after their losses to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, respectively. O'Rourke, the former congressman who became a media darling during his 2018 campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., has now lost races for the Senate, presidency, and governorship all within the past four years. Abrams, who argued without evidence that her 2018 election loss to Kemp was illegitimate, was rejected by the voters of Georgia by a wider margin in the 2022 rematch.
