Past the midway point in the NFL season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent without a team. The veteran receiver is coming off of an ACL injury in the Super Bowl last season but still has made it clear that he still wants to play and has plenty of suitors, including his first team, the New York Giants. But it sure seems like the Dallas Cowboys are interested, as well.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO