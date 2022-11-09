Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys news
More than halfway through the 2022-23 NFL football regular season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still not on an NFL roster. While Beckham has seemed to show interest in a number of teams across the league, including a potential return to the New York Giants, one team seems to be causing quite a stir in its pursuit of the veteran receiver: the Dallas Cowboys.
Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York
Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
Odell Beckham Jr. To Cowboys? ‘Excellent’ Scouting Report from McCarthy
“I’ve always been so impressed with his football-playing ability, but I’ve just heard so many excellent, excellent things about him over the years.” - Cowboys Coach mild McCarthy on OBJ.
Here’s Yankees’ sales pitch that keeps Aaron Judge in Pinstripes | Klapisch
The year was 2010, notable to any Yankees historian who recalls Derek Jeter at the doorstep of free agency for the first time in his career. The captain was 36, his prime years already past, but no matter: It was time to get seriously paid. Jeter was looking for a...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay makes progress; 2 players out for season
The bye week is a time for a team to get healthy, but the Giants returned to practice Tuesday on the heels of Monday’s news that they had lost starting safety Xavier McKinney and reserve defensive tackle Nick Williams to injuries. McKinney’s hand injury was the result of an ATV accident during a bye-week vacation in Mexico and Williams’ biceps injury occurred in the Giants’ Week 8 loss at Seattle.
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott has eye-opening Odell Beckham Jr. take amid rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are among the teams interested in signing Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as he nears
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones has very telling Odell Beckham Jr. comments
Past the midway point in the NFL season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent without a team. The veteran receiver is coming off of an ACL injury in the Super Bowl last season but still has made it clear that he still wants to play and has plenty of suitors, including his first team, the New York Giants. But it sure seems like the Dallas Cowboys are interested, as well.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite
The Dallas Cowboys are talking about Odell Beckham Jr. And the oddsmakers are listening. Beckham Jr. is about to return to an NFL roster, with a positive picture being painted about his rehab from the torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl. ... and confirming CowboysSI.com's reporting that the Cowboys will be involved in the "OBJ Sweepstakes.''
New York Giants Week 10 Storylines
The Giants are back in action this week. Let's check in to see what some of the emerging storylines are.
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger received Instagram message from Jaguars player that caused serious eye injury
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was back in the Giants’ locker room Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone near his left eye and a deviated septum. He does not know exactly when he will return to the football field, but he believes...
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
Boston badly needs to improve their bullpen and could do so by signing a former Yankee fireballer that appears unlikely to return to the Bronx.
Micah Parsons Openly Recruits Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys
Dallas was one of the four teams the free agent said had reached out to him.
OBJ Opportunity? 'Definitely Dallas,' Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Predicts
Michael Irvin, the former Dallas Cowboys wideout, reiterated his OBJ to Dallas stance - with even stronger words.
Ezekiel Elliott joins chorus of Cowboys lobbying WR Odell Beckham Jr.
The calls for the Cowboys to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are getting louder. And they’re coming from inside the building. Ezekiel Elliott joined a growing chorus of Cowboys publicly lobbying for the three-time Pro Bowler to bring his pass-catching talents- and his rehabbed left knee- to Dallas. Following Wednesday’s practice, Elliott talked about what the nine-year veteran would bring to the locker room.
Mets claim left-handed reliever off waivers
The New York Mets are adding a new arm to their bullpen. The club claimed left-hander Tayler Saucedo off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Saucedo appeared in 29 major league games in 2021, but just four in 2022. He...
Giants Among Biggest Surprises in MMQB’s Mid-season NFL Power Rankings
The Giants have been the second biggest surprise in the mid-year MMQB NFL power ranking poll.
Yardbarker
New York Giants Notebook: Injury and Contract Updates
It wasn't meant to be for New York Giants second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson. Robinson, who was elevated to the starting cornerback position after the team had to part ways with James Bradberry in a salary cap-related move, missed two games earlier in the season after undergoing an emergency appendectomy following the team's Week 1 win at Tennessee.
Mets have 2 priorities after signing Edwin Diaz, MLB insider says
That’s how Billy Eppler can look at his offseason to-do list, with the New York Mets general manager already taking care of his top priority by re-signing All-Star closer Edwin Diaz on Sunday, giving the bullpen anchor a record-setting five-year, $102 million contract. But that figures to be just...
Giants' Secondary Ticket Market Holding Steady as Second Half of Season Starts
According to SI Tickets, secondary ticket pricing for New York Giants tickets still holds steady in the middle of the pack.
