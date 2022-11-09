Read full article on original website
Related
6-year-old boy hit by pickup in Madison County, taken to Syracuse hospital, deputies say
Nelson, N.Y. — A 6-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Monday after the boy went into a road in Madison County, deputies said. Shortly after 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 2900 block of Dugway Road in the town of Nelson after the boy was hit, according to a news release Tuesday from Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Central NY man dies when car crashes into pickup truck; deputies release name
Verona, N.Y. — An Oneida County man died Wednesday after his car crashed into a pickup truck in Verona, deputies said. Federick Rissman, 73, of Verona, was pronounced dead at the scene, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday. Deputies responded to the crash on...
cnycentral.com
Oneida County Deputies respond to fatal crash in Town of Verona
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car crash in the Town of Verona Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. that resulted in the death of a Verona man. Deputies say 73-year-old Fredrick Rissman was driving, attempting to turn eastbound onto State Route 31 from Kelly...
Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating car crash injuring 6-year-old boy
NELSON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious personal injury car crash that occurred on Dugway Road in the Town of Nelson. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of serious injuries due to a car that hit a pedestrian at 4:09 PM November 7 on the 2900 block of Dugway Road […]
iheart.com
CNY Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Irondequoit Girl
A Central New York man is accused of raping a 13-year-old Irondequoit girl. Police in Fulton, about half an hour northwest of Syracuse, say they found the girl at the home of 35-year-old Bernard Hammond the Third. This after a call from Irondequoit Police. They say Hammond arranged to meet...
WKTV
Shots fired on Rickmeyer Road in Floyd; Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired on Rickmeyer Road in Floyd Tuesday night. Sheriff Robert Maciol says deputies were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. for reports of fireworks in the area. Upon further investigation, several shell casings were found at the scene.
Man charged with stealing from Oneonta Walmart
According to police, a Yonkers man was charged with Petit Larceny after allegedly stealing from the Walmart in Oneonta.
WKTV
2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
20-year-old shot multiple times on South Side of Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y — A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times on the South Side of Syracuse Sunday, police said. At 9:45 a.m. Sunday police responded to Upstate University Hospital where a man was seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. The...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Boonville man with felony criminal mischief
BOONVILLE- A man from Northern Oneida County is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a reported domestic incident in the town of Boonville, authorities say. Kody T. Smith, 29, of Boonville, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree (property value > $250).
Dramatic video shows allegedly intoxicated driver slamming vehicle into parked pickup truck
Video shows her vehicle plowing into a parked pickup truck, moving it several feet.
Syracuse judge shocked by convicted killer’s wild claim: ‘As ludicrous as I’ve ever heard’
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County judge couldn’t believe what a man reportedly told authorities after being convicted in a fatal stabbing that began over social distancing in June 2020. Julius Brown, 50, was found guilty after trial in September of participating in the death of Chennal Price-Green,...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout Weekly Roundup: November 7, 2022
(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. The North Syracuse Police Department is seeing a rise in Smoke Shop Burglaries that appear to be happening Countywide. According to Onondaga...
Syracuse teen girl may avoid record in stabbing death of Georgia man who was in town for drug plea
Syracuse, NY -- Georgia man Toddrick Rice came back to Syracuse in early 2021 to take care of a drug plea. He never returned home. Rice, 21, was stabbed to death hours after his court appearance. Now, the 17-year-old accused of stabbing him to death could get a sealed record under a proposal by her lawyer Monday.
cnycentral.com
Three people indicted for double homicide in Burnet Avenue apartment building
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Three people have been indicted on second-degree murder, burglary, attempted robbery, and weapons charges in connection with a double homicide in an apartment building on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse that occurred in August. Lashaun Dixon of New Jersey, Donnell Thornton of Solvay, and Jamel Weston of...
Police seek help to ID credit card theft suspects
New York State Police are seeking assistance identifying individuals connected to credit card thefts in January.
Police make online plea as Lodi girl, 15, remains missing since last week
"Iris, if you are missing everyone wants you home," Detective Castro, of the Lodi Police Department, says in a new Facebook post.
Two caught after stolen vehicle police chase in Cortlandville
On November 3rd, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Dollar Tree on Route 13 in Cortlandville after hearing that there was a larceny in the area.
urbancny.com
Deputies find Illegal Handguns after Two Traffic Stops
Deputies find Illegal Handguns after Two Traffic Stops City of Syracuse, New York – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people have been charged with possessing an illegal handgun following two traffic stops the evening of November 2nd. On Wednesday, November 2nd, at approximately 6:00 P.M.,...
Comments / 0