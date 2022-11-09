Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County sales tax support strong, term-limit support stronger
While the Kern County-backed campaign for a tax hike to support basic emergency services had the simple majority it needed to pass based on early returns, a union-backed measure to install term limits received overwhelming support, based on the same results. Measure K, which would levy a 1-cent sales tax...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield, Caltrans announces temporary traffic closures
Both the California Department of Transportation and the city of Bakersfield announced upcoming road closures Thursday. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all north- and southbound lanes on Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern Public Health: 714 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths reported Thursday
Kern County Public Health reported 714 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Thursday. The department releases new numbers weekly; at the height of the pandemic, statistics were reported daily. The new cases bring the total number reported in Kern County residents since the start of the pandemic to 293,173,...
Bakersfield Californian
A thank-you to veterans: Brookdale honors those who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam
It was the day before Veterans Day, but Brookdale Riverwalk, a senior living community in southwest Bakersfield, wasn't waiting around. In a ceremony held outdoors Thursday afternoon under crisp blue skies, dozens of Kern County's armed forces veterans, who also happen to be residents there, were honored for their service.
Bakersfield Californian
Bains jumped out to early lead in 35th Assembly race, never looked back as lead widened
It was Democrat vs. Democrat in the race for the 35th Assembly District in Kern County. But the count leaned heavily toward family care doctor and political newcomer Jasmeet Bains as Election Night wore on.
Comments / 0