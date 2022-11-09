ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boron, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County sales tax support strong, term-limit support stronger

While the Kern County-backed campaign for a tax hike to support basic emergency services had the simple majority it needed to pass based on early returns, a union-backed measure to install term limits received overwhelming support, based on the same results. Measure K, which would levy a 1-cent sales tax...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield, Caltrans announces temporary traffic closures

Both the California Department of Transportation and the city of Bakersfield announced upcoming road closures Thursday. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all north- and southbound lanes on Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Public Health: 714 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths reported Thursday

Kern County Public Health reported 714 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Thursday. The department releases new numbers weekly; at the height of the pandemic, statistics were reported daily. The new cases bring the total number reported in Kern County residents since the start of the pandemic to 293,173,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy