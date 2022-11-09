Forecast: From record high temperatures Wednesday to well below average temperatures for the weekend

Dry conditions for the next week with steadily colder highs and lows. Our first taste of winter temperatures are on the way (longer than one two-day storm). We start Thursday in the 50s, but if you scan Figure 1, you'll see that is real heat compared to what is to come. Next Friday looks to be the coldest weather since last winter with a high near freezing.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO