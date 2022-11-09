Forecast: From record high temperatures Wednesday to well below average temperatures for the weekend

Read full article on original website
Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
Florida, Gulf Coast see record freezing temperatures from cold front
Cold weather and snow are forecast across the eastern Great Lakes and interior Northeast regions through Friday as record warmth comes to an end over the Northwest.
natureworldnews.com
Freeze Alerts Raised as Most of US Brace for Temperatures 15 Degrees Below Average
Forecasts of temperatures dropping to 15 degrees below average cause NWS to issue Freeze Alerts to the majority of the US. Millions are at risk of freezing and frost this week as the coldest air of the fall season is spreading across the Midwest, South, and East. A potent storm system is also bringing rounds of snow, rain, and blustery winds that come from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
WDSU
A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms
As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
WAAY-TV
Above-average temperatures continue through the week
Sunshine stays with us as we head through the rest of the workweek, and so do these warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s for the remainder of the week. Clouds move in Friday evening and overnight, but the rain holds off until Saturday. The first half of the weekend will be dreary and overcast with some scattered showers that linger early Sunday morning.
natureworldnews.com
Northeast to Expect Unseasonably Warm Weather This Weekend that Could Challenge Record High Temperatures
The latest weather update showed that portions of the Northeast would feel unseasonably warm this coming weekend as the first week of November begins. In previous reports, the start of November with Halloween was affected by chilly weather conditions in Mid-Atlantic to Pacific Northwest. Rainy weather emerged in South-Central U.S.
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
Northwest to be socked with snow, rain as Plains sees thunderstorms
Severe weather is forecast across the Plains through Friday, bringing the possibility of hail, heavy rain and tornadoes. Meanwhile, the Northwest will see snow.
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Record warmth possible again today, much cooler tomorrow
WARM: A strong upper ridge over Alabama will set the stage for another very warm November day look for a high in the 81-85 degree range this afternoon, much like yesterday. New record highs could be established again with a partly to mostly sunny sky. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but most places will be dry.
Explosive storm development likely in southern Plains
Ingredients come together to spawn Severe storm outbreaks across southern Plains:. 140 mph jet stream 30,000-ft aloft moving east out of the Rockies into the western Plains; converging winds direct 50 mph low-level (2,000-6,000-ft) southerly jet carrying warm, moist unstable air north. Conditions are ripe to create an explosive development of severe storms likely both Thursday/Thurs. night and Friday/Fri. night.
The Front Range Forecast: Colder and colder, but dry
Dry conditions for the next week with steadily colder highs and lows. Our first taste of winter temperatures are on the way (longer than one two-day storm). We start Thursday in the 50s, but if you scan Figure 1, you'll see that is real heat compared to what is to come. Next Friday looks to be the coldest weather since last winter with a high near freezing.
Alert Day: Nicole remnants bring heavy rain, wind to Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain, storms and gusty wind to Maryland Friday. WJZ's First Alert team has declared Friday an Alert Day. Prepare for a wet commute both ways, with temps peaking near 70 Friday afternoon. Nicole is weakening over the Florida Panhandle and South Georgia Thursday night and will become a remnant low pressure across the South Carolinas upstate on Friday. The low pressure will track up the East Coast through Saturday bringing the threat of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a low-end tornado threat into Friday night. Throughout the day, gusty winds will be...
