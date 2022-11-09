Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Governor Noem makes one more push for votes before Election Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. —Governor Kristi Noem was in Rapid City Monday night before the election, with a series of guests to campaign alongside her. Governor Noem’s guests included many state officials, some also running or seeking re-election in several positions. The following guests spoke at the rally Monday night:
KEVN
Red or Blue? Check the balance of power as races are called tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When the election ends and votes are counted, what political party will control Washington?. Forget the polls and pundit pondering. Go to this link - https://www.kotatv.com/politics/national-election-map - throughout tonight to see whether the Republicans or Democrats will have the edge in the Senate and House.
KEVN
Spearfish schools expand their education programs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been a major topic over the last year. Many businesses are experiencing worker shortages. Two schools in Spearfish are planning to expand their education programs to help with these issues. Spearfish School District is aiming to expand their career technical education center at...
KEVN
TeamMates Mentoring Program searching for people to mentor Black Hills youth
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 1991, Tom and Nancy Osborne founded the TeamMates Mentoring Program providing support and encouragement to school-aged kids. “The goal of the program is to see students graduate from high school and pursue post-secondary education,” said Demoine Adams, the CEO of TeamMates. “To reach this goal, students meet one time per week with a caring adult who serves as a mentor. Mentors are volunteers from the community who have dedicated themselves to making a difference in the life of a young person. Mentors give students a sense of hope, purpose, and vision. We’ve also found that mentors leave their mentee feeling more hopeful and engaged in their workplace.”
KEVN
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Candidates in South Dakota are making their final push --- as the 2022 campaign enters the home stretch. In the last week of the campaign, Governor Kristi Noem has been making the assertion that some longtime South Dakota residents may be taking “freedom” for granted, and that is why they’re not voting for her.
KEVN
HealthWatch: Preventing overdoses in children
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An increasing number of people are being hospitalized due to accidental overdoses. Dr. Cara Hamilton with Black Hills Pediatrics has some tips on how you can keep your children safe. “No matter you’re feeling on legalized marijuana in South Dakota or if you yourself use...
KEVN
New bocce ball courts in the works for Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The empty space at the intersection between Omaha Street and Mount Rushmore Road, which previously housed a tennis court, is getting a new sports court. Black Hills Works and the Rapid City Flame Special Olympics are working together on developing new bocce ball courts. The...
KEVN
A Rapid City community bank gave back to the RCPD Youth Outreach program
The early evening news on KEVN. Powerball Jackpot prize largest in game’s history. The early evening news on KEVN.
KEVN
Meade County Commissioners hear opinions on shooting range ordinance
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday, the Meade County Commission heard an ordinance about proposed construction of a shooting range complex off Elk Vale Road. The announcement of the potential $10 million shooting range complex was met with opposition, with people citing concerns about safety, fire, and crime. To address those...
KEVN
Sturgis groups benefit from donations at last summer’s rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis area groups will get more than $188,000, proceeds from events at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Nineteen groups benefitted from rally events include the volunteer fire department, Sturgis Ambulance, animal shelter and Sturgis Brown High School. Sturgis pulled in $51,644 from sale of...
KEVN
Rapid City man denies killing a child in Mission
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man accused of killing a child pleaded “not guilty” in federal court Wednesday. Noah Virgil White Lance III, 33, is charged with first degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon to a child, assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a child, and child abuse.
KEVN
At home coffee roaster, Brewed Awakenings, brings beans from around the world to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Charles and Jennifer Havenner’s mission at Brewed Awakenings is to make great coffee from around the world while supporting the community and they’re brewing up this lofty goal from their own home. You can find them at https://blackhillsartisanroaster.com/ or this weekend, Nov. 12...
KEVN
Rush earns 4-2 win over Idaho
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush picked up a big 4-2 victory over Idaho Wednesday night. Matt Marcinew led the way with a goal and an assist for Rapid City. The same two teams meet up Friday and Saturday night over at the Monument Ice Arena.
KEVN
Snowfall across our area tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall will move into our area after sunset. The greatest chance for snow for Rapid City and the Black Hills will be between 8pm-11pm. Snow will clear out of the Black Hills by around midnight, with some lingering light snow showers possible during the earl morning hours tomorrow. Northern counties will see the snow last much longer, with moderate to heavy snow continuing until around sunrise tomorrow. The snow will clear out of our area by the afternoon tomorrow. 6-10 inches of snow is possible for northern counties, but only about 1-4 inches for the rest of our area. Temperatures tonight will be very cold with Northeast Wyoming expected to drop into the single digits. Lows will be in the teens for Western South Dakota. Highs will not be much better tomorrow with temperatures only rising into the teens and 20s. We also will see some windy conditions. Wind gusts are expected to be up near 30-40 mph. With the cold temperatures and windy conditions, the wind chill values will be brutal. Tomorrow morning, much of our area will likely see the wind chill values below zero. During the afternoon tomorrow, the wind chill values will stay in the single digits. They will once again drop below zero for Friday morning. Temperatures for the weekend and next week will remain below average with highs expected to be in the 30s.
KELOLAND TV
20-year-old identified as person killed in Pennington County crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The woman killed in a crash that happened on October 31 has been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a 2018 Mack CXU600 commercial truck was traveling on the I-90 ramp at mile marker 63 when it hit pedestrian Ina King, who was walking in the center of the ramp.
KEVN
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman hit by a truck in Box Elder Oct. 31 has died from her injuries. According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Ina King was walking in the center of the on ramp to Interstate 90 (mile marker 63) about 2:30 a.m. when she was hit by the truck. King was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where she died Monday.
Comments / 0