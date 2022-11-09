SAN ANTONIO – Arson is investigating a house fire on the city’s Southwest Side after the home caught fire twice overnight. The first fire originally happened around 8:45 p.m. at what officials say is an unoccupied house. But sometime after 3 a.m., another call came out at the same home, which is located in a neighborhood off Highway 90 and General Hudnell Drive.

