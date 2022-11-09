ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Pair of suspicious fires destroy West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a home on the West Side. The fire started just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Harriman Place near U.S. Highway 90. Crews were initially concerned that someone might have been inside at the time,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Arson investigating after home catches fire twice overnight

SAN ANTONIO – Arson is investigating a house fire on the city’s Southwest Side after the home caught fire twice overnight. The first fire originally happened around 8:45 p.m. at what officials say is an unoccupied house. But sometime after 3 a.m., another call came out at the same home, which is located in a neighborhood off Highway 90 and General Hudnell Drive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: 3-vehicle crash on Northwest Side sends pair to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the Loop 410 access road, near Callaghan Road. According to police, a pickup...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman hospitalized after having foot run over by train, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s was hospitalized after having her foot run over by a train late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of North San Marcos Street and Cornell Avenue, not far from Culebra Road and Interstate 10, just north of downtown.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

