Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Fire at abandoned home on far West Side spread to surrounding brush, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are looking for answers after a fire at an abandoned home spread to some neighboring brush early Thursday morning. Firefighters were first called around 5:40 a.m. about smoke seen near Loop 1604, just between Wiseman Boulevard and North Ellison Drive. Firefighters said when...
foxsanantonio.com
Pair of suspicious fires destroy West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a home on the West Side. The fire started just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Harriman Place near U.S. Highway 90. Crews were initially concerned that someone might have been inside at the time,...
KSAT 12
1 person displaced from home after apartment fire on Northwest Side, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – One person has been displaced from their home following a fire at a Northwest Side apartment complex late Tuesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 10:50 p.m. at the Songbird Apartments, in the 7600 block of Callaghan Road not far from Interstate 10.
KSAT 12
Arson investigating after home catches fire twice overnight
SAN ANTONIO – Arson is investigating a house fire on the city’s Southwest Side after the home caught fire twice overnight. The first fire originally happened around 8:45 p.m. at what officials say is an unoccupied house. But sometime after 3 a.m., another call came out at the same home, which is located in a neighborhood off Highway 90 and General Hudnell Drive.
news4sanantonio.com
Man in custody after allegedly setting fire at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in custody accused of setting a fire at a Northwest Side apartment complex. The fire started just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Adobe Apartments off Callaghan Road near Fredericksburg Road. Firefighters say they were able to contain the damage to the living room...
KSAT 12
SAPD: 3-vehicle crash on Northwest Side sends pair to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the Loop 410 access road, near Callaghan Road. According to police, a pickup...
foxsanantonio.com
2 people dead in horrific crash where car burst into flames after hitting utility pole
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead after a horrific crash along a dangerous intersection on the West Side. The deadly accident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday along U.S. Highway 151 and Southwest Loop 410. Police said speed was the biggest reason for the crash. The driver lost control and...
KSAT 12
Driver, passenger killed after vehicle crash on access road of Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a vehicle crash left two people dead early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of SW Loop 410 near Highway 151, on the city’s far West Side. According to police, a male driver...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for person who pointed gun at woman at Alamo Heights-area emergency room
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person wanted for threatening an employee at the Methodist ER in Alamo Heights with a gun. Police said a 33-year-old woman arrived to work at the facility at 250 E. Basse Road just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 when a blue vehicle parked in front of her car.
KSAT 12
Man barricaded inside North Side building after firing gunshots in the air, SAPD says
A man accused of firing gunshots in the air is barricading himself inside of a building on the North Side and hiding from authorities, according to San Antonio police. Officers said they were called to Broadway and W Sunset Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after a caller claimed a man was shooting a gun in the air.
foxsanantonio.com
Man wanted after severely beating teenage boy after being dunked on at Northwest Side gym
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who investigators say severely beat a teenager up after he was dunked on at a Northwest Side gym. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park North off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road.
KSAT 12
Woman hospitalized after having foot run over by train, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s was hospitalized after having her foot run over by a train late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of North San Marcos Street and Cornell Avenue, not far from Culebra Road and Interstate 10, just north of downtown.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman's foot crushed, toes severed by passing train on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was sent to the hospital after a train ran over her feet. The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the railroad crossing near Culebra Road and Fredericksburg Road on the North Side. Police say the woman was sitting near the train rails when a...
KSAT 12
Speed likely cause of crash that killed driver and passenger, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a driver who was killed in an early morning crash along with his passenger was speeding just before he lost control of the vehicle. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on the Loop 410 access road near Highway 151, causing the car to burst into flames.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry caused disturbance at restaurant drive-thru prior to hit-and-run, arrest warrant says
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry for his suspected role in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night, court and law enforcement sources told KSAT on Thursday. Perry turned himself in around 4 p.m. at the courthouse. The arrest warrant was issued...
KSAT 12
San Antonio dessert shop shuts down brick-and-mortar store due to violent crime in area
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio small business owner says she can’t keep fighting the uptick of violent crime in her neighborhood and is being forced to close up shop. Chamoy City Limits, located in the 400 block of West Hildebrand Avenue, has been the target of over a dozen break-ins and burglaries.
KSAT 12
WATCH: San Antonio police footage of officer’s encounter with Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have released the body camera video in the case involving District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. The video starts with Perry on the floor outside his home, with the responding officer asking Perry if he is alright.
KSAT 12
Missing man confirmed as body found in Southwest Bexar County creek
BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office had identified the body of a man found in Elm Creek. Austin Wiseman, 25, who has been missing since Oct. 30, was found dead on Monday, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. He died of blunt-force injuries. The...
Bexar County to open $30M Highway 211 extension on the Far Westside next week
The extension will relieve traffic times.
KTSA
Man stabbed by girlfriend’s ex during fight at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend at a West side apartment complex. The men got into an altercation after the new boyfriend showed up at Military Village Apartments on Military Drive West early Tuesday morning. He found...
Comments / 0