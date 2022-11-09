ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

WKRG News 5

New judges elected in southeast Mississippi, avoiding runoff

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of attorneys from Jackson County will soon sit on the bench overseeing cases in George, Greene and Jackson counties. Ashlee Cole, a family law attorney from Hurley, defeated incumbent Tanya Hasbrouck to become the new Chancery Court Judge for District 16, Place 2. Chancery Courts have jurisdiction over […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
theadvocate.com

See which Louisiana constitutional amendments passed and which failed

While a failed constitutional amendment on slavery drew much of the attention Tuesday night, three others won approval — and two of those will aid the disabled. Would have increased allowable stock market investments with money generated by seven state trust funds failed. The change would have raised the cap from 35% to 65%.
LOUISIANA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Louisiana mayor, up for reelection, dies in Election Day crash

MELVILLE, La. – A Louisiana mayor up for reelection was killed today in a vehicle crash. Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a vehicle crash on Tuesday. Hendrix, 84, was a longtime St. Landry Parish educator and was first elected Melville’s mayor in 2018, winning 70% of the vote. She previously served on the town’s board of alderman, serving in the mid-1990s to early 2000s and again before she was elected to her mayoral post, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.
MELVILLE, LA
WWL-TV

Louisiana 8 Constitutional Amendments Election Results 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Louisiana will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to consider eight constitutional amendments. While most of the amendments deal with taxes, state budgets, or elections, the most watched ballot item is...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

St. Charles Parish Election Results 2022

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in St. Charles Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat...
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
WDSU

Louisiana homeowners feel hopeless as rising premiums drown expenses

NEW ORLEANS — The American dream is being crushed by the current insurance market for many Louisiana homeowners. Jeff Albright, of Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Louisiana, says premiums have doubled for many homeowners, and others have seen an increase of about $3,000 a year or more. After...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Runoff will determine Stefancik's replacement on St. Tammany Parish Council

Attorney Bonnie Clements and business owner Arthur Laughlin, both political newcomers, will face each other in a Dec. 10 runoff for the St. Tammany Parish Council seat that was held for decades by Steve Stenfancik, who died in office last year. In complete but unofficial returns, Clements, an Independent, received...
kadn.com

Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters

Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
deltanews.tv

How the Mississippi Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NOLA.com

1 killed in head-on crash in St. Tammany Parish

A head-on crash in Folsom Tuesday claimed the life of one person and sent another to an area hospital, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Louisiana 25 near Village Farms Lane, authorities said. The driver of a Mazda 6 headed north crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of the southbound Dodge Ram truck.
FOLSOM, LA
theadvocate.com

Hammond bank gets clearance to open branches in Kentucky, West Virginia

First Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Hammond, has received regulatory approval to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the company said in a federal filing. The bank already opens loan and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. First Guaranty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange...
KENTUCKY STATE

