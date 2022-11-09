Read full article on original website
Related
New judges elected in southeast Mississippi, avoiding runoff
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of attorneys from Jackson County will soon sit on the bench overseeing cases in George, Greene and Jackson counties. Ashlee Cole, a family law attorney from Hurley, defeated incumbent Tanya Hasbrouck to become the new Chancery Court Judge for District 16, Place 2. Chancery Courts have jurisdiction over […]
NOLA.com
In Baton Rouge serial killer case, state Supreme Court says death can't overturn conviction
Louisiana's Supreme Court says a convicted serial killer who hanged himself in prison before his appeals were heard should not have been exonerated just because of his suicide. The high court overturned lower courts and reinstated Kenneth Gleason's first-degree murder conviction. In doing so, justices also overturned a precedent set...
theadvocate.com
See which Louisiana constitutional amendments passed and which failed
While a failed constitutional amendment on slavery drew much of the attention Tuesday night, three others won approval — and two of those will aid the disabled. Would have increased allowable stock market investments with money generated by seven state trust funds failed. The change would have raised the cap from 35% to 65%.
2urbangirls.com
Louisiana mayor, up for reelection, dies in Election Day crash
MELVILLE, La. – A Louisiana mayor up for reelection was killed today in a vehicle crash. Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a vehicle crash on Tuesday. Hendrix, 84, was a longtime St. Landry Parish educator and was first elected Melville’s mayor in 2018, winning 70% of the vote. She previously served on the town’s board of alderman, serving in the mid-1990s to early 2000s and again before she was elected to her mayoral post, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.
postsouth.com
Louisiana voters changed the state Constitution Tuesday; what is different
Louisiana voters made three changes to their state Constitution Tuesday that gave property tax breaks to veterans and the disabled and allows for the reduction of water use charges in some cases but rejected five proposed amendments, including one on clarifying the ban of slavery. Following are the results for...
WWL-TV
Louisiana 8 Constitutional Amendments Election Results 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Louisiana will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to consider eight constitutional amendments. While most of the amendments deal with taxes, state budgets, or elections, the most watched ballot item is...
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 7, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested four Simmesport, Louisiana persons on October 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes for alleged commercial fishing infractions. Allen P. Kimble,...
WWL-TV
St. Charles Parish Election Results 2022
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in St. Charles Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat...
Bomb Threat Temporarily Shuts Down Louisiana Polling Station
Local officials determined that the threat was related to the school and not the election.
ELECTION RESULTS: Louisiana State Representatives, Commissioners, and Judges
See results of the November 8, 2022 election here.
WDSU
Louisiana homeowners feel hopeless as rising premiums drown expenses
NEW ORLEANS — The American dream is being crushed by the current insurance market for many Louisiana homeowners. Jeff Albright, of Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Louisiana, says premiums have doubled for many homeowners, and others have seen an increase of about $3,000 a year or more. After...
NOLA.com
Runoff will determine Stefancik's replacement on St. Tammany Parish Council
Attorney Bonnie Clements and business owner Arthur Laughlin, both political newcomers, will face each other in a Dec. 10 runoff for the St. Tammany Parish Council seat that was held for decades by Steve Stenfancik, who died in office last year. In complete but unofficial returns, Clements, an Independent, received...
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish residents continue to fight dense development in their neighborhood
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The latest project off Military Road has some residents in Slidell concerned. They say the Bonterra Subdivision is too dense for this part of the parish. They say it will cause traffic and drainage issues. They're also concerned about the lack of green space...
NOLA.com
Head of Louisiana's child welfare agency resigns after multiple children died on DCFS watch
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters resigned Thursday, ending a tenure of six-plus years that took a tumultuous turn recently when multiple neglected children died on DCFS’ watch. Walters has been under fire for months over several high-profile cases of abused and neglected children...
kadn.com
Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters
Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
NOLA.com
Letters: Minimum size proposal for speckled trout creates problems for Louisiana anglers
I agree with environmental journalist Bob Marshall on reducing the limit from 25 to 15 speckled trout per day. I attended the Wildlife & Fisheries meeting in which this was discussed. There was virtually no opposition to reducing the number limit. The biggest issue was increasing the size minimum from 12 inches to 13 1/2 inches.
deltanews.tv
How the Mississippi Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
NOLA.com
1 killed in head-on crash in St. Tammany Parish
A head-on crash in Folsom Tuesday claimed the life of one person and sent another to an area hospital, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Louisiana 25 near Village Farms Lane, authorities said. The driver of a Mazda 6 headed north crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of the southbound Dodge Ram truck.
theadvocate.com
Hammond bank gets clearance to open branches in Kentucky, West Virginia
First Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Hammond, has received regulatory approval to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the company said in a federal filing. The bank already opens loan and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. First Guaranty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange...
Mississippi election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Mississippi voters will choose U.S. House seats, plus there are local elections in some cities, town and counties. Find results below after polls close Tuesday evening.
Comments / 0