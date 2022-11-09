Read full article on original website
Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s men’s basketball game vs. Michigan State
Where fans can watch, listen to or follow the Champions Classic game between John Calipari’s Wildcats and Tom Izzo’s Spartans.
McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured
Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory over the Rams
Matt Ryan, interim coach Saturday rally Colts past Raiders
Matt Ryan got his job back as the Colts' starter under TV analyst-turned-interim coach Jeff Saturday
Cooper Kupp hurts ankle vs. Cardinals in latest blow to Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get much worse for the Los Angeles Rams, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his right ankle in the fourth quarter of their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Super Bowl MVP landed awkwardly trying to catch a pass from John Wolford that was too high, coming down on his right leg with 14:18 remaining and the Rams trailing 17-10. Coach Sean McVay didn’t have an update on Kupp’s injury immediately after the game. “I just know it didn’t look good, it didn’t sound good,” McVay said.
Steph Curry was hilariously hyped after nailing a pregame trick shot
One sure sign that Steph Curry is about to have a good game is if he nails a pregame trick shot and celebrates like he just won his fifth NBA Championship. Good news for Golden State Warriors fans, Curry did just that ahead of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. While the Warriors may gone a tepid 5-7 to start the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry’s not lost a step so far this year.
