Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race
Unexpected voter turnout caused long lines Tuesday at a Town of Middleton polling location. Results continue to roll in two hours after polls close. Months filled with campaign stops, debates, and non-stop political ads have led to today. WEC notes voters show eager participation in absentee voting. Updated: 13 hours...
nbc15.com
Candidates' campaigns share final message on Election Day
Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe says voters can still register at the polls. Gov. Evers' final message to people was that every single vote counts, saying he knows the election will come down to the wire. U.S. Senate campaigns share what it takes to win. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
nbc15.com
Gubernatorial candidates share final messages to supporters
Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe says voters can still register at the polls. Gov. Evers' final message to people was that every single vote counts, saying he knows the election will come down to the wire. U.S. Senate campaigns share what it takes to win. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
nbc15.com
Gubernatorial candidates share what it takes to win
Months filled with campaign stops, debates, and non-stop political ads have led to today. Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe says voters can still register at the polls. Gov. Evers' final message to people was that every single vote counts, saying he knows the election will come down to the wire.
nbc15.com
Campaigns share what it will take to win
Months filled with campaign stops, debates, and non-stop political ads have led to today. Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe says voters can still register at the polls. Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Wisconsin. Gubernatorial candidates share what it takes to win. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Campaigns shared...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin governor’s race neck and neck on Election Day
Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe says voters can still register at the polls. Gov. Evers' final message to people was that every single vote counts, saying he knows the election will come down to the wire. U.S. Senate campaigns share what it takes to win. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
nbc15.com
Election guide: What to know before you go vote in the 2022 General Election
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The polls to vote in-person for Wisconsin’s General Election on Nov. 8 open up at 7 a.m. NBC15 has you covered with a voter guide on what you need to bring to the polls, where to find your polling place and how to turn in an absentee ballot.
nbc15.com
Kalvin Barrett projected winner of Dane Co. Sheriff’s race
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is projected to win reelection for governor in Wisconsin, the Associated Press reports. Results continue to roll in two hours after polls close. Months filled with campaign stops, debates, and non-stop political ads have led to today. WEC notes voters show eager participation in absentee voting.
nbc15.com
Democrat Kaul wins 2nd term as Wisconsin attorney general
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrat Josh Kaul defeated Republican Eric Toney in Tuesday’s election to win a second term as Wisconsin’s attorney general in a race defined by sharp differences over abortion and attacks over crime and election administration. Before The Associated Press called the race, Kaul...
nbc15.com
Ahead of second term, Evers reviews cabinet, tours Madison school
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Marking the first public appearance since his election victory speech, Gov. Tony Evers (D- WI) toured a school in Madison and called public education a priority for the next 4 years. He met with students and staff at Georgia O’ Keeffe Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Overnight,...
nbc15.com
Exact Sciences cuts about 5% of workforce, including in Wisconsin
Months filled with campaign stops, debates, and non-stop political ads have led to today. Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe says voters can still register at the polls. Gov. Evers' final message to people was that every single vote counts, saying he knows the election will come down to the wire.
nbc15.com
ELECTION LIVESTREAM & LIVE BLOG
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Election Day has arrived. Months filled with campaign stops, debates, and non-stop political ads have led to today. On Tuesday, voters – at least those who did not go early – headed to polling places across Wisconsin to pick the candidates who will lead the state for the next four years and a senator whose vote could be critical in the coming years.
nbc15.com
Stream NBC15 News’ in-depth Wisconsin election coverage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday’s Election Day. That means all eyes are on the Badger State and NBC15 News wants to offer a complete look at the races that affect you most. The race between incumbent Senator Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes is drawing national attention as one of the races that could help decide which parties will control the upper chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term.
nbc15.com
U.S. DOJ to monitor polls in 2 Wisconsin cities during multi-state effort
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring compliance with federal voting rights in two Wisconsin cities as part of a multi-state effort on Election Day. The agency revealed Monday that it would be monitoring 24 states on Nov. 8 and/or early voting during midterm elections....
nbc15.com
Wis. DOJ collects thousands of pounds of medication during take back event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) collected 54,040 pounds worth of unwanted drugs October 29 during a state-wide Drug Take Back Day. According to the DOJ, over 140 agencies statewide participated in the take back by collecting unwanted medications from Wisconsinites on the day and through permanent drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies.
nbc15.com
Wis. ‘Woman Veteran of the Year’ speaks at Madison College ceremony
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just one day ahead of Veterans Day, Madison College held a ceremony, where the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs’ ‘Woman Veteran of the Year’ spoke. Natalie Isensee, former U.S. Marine Corps captain, spoke about her experiences and offered advice to current student-veterans at...
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY: Despite record high temps, a few strong storms possible
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as we’re monitoring a cold front that will impact southern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening. Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop along that cold front, and a few of those storms could produce some strong wind gusts of 50-60 mph. The highest potential for some of those stronger storms is for locations to the west of Madison.
Comments / 0