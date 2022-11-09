Read full article on original website
Patricia A Engel obituary 1933~2022
Patricia A Engel, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her home. Born February 18, 1933 in Trenton, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Paul E. McCormick and Mabel Mains. Patricia was employed at Gates Rubber Company in Chambersburg as Office Manager until...
Jon L Jones obituary 1950~2022
Jon L Jones, 72, of Scotland, PA, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. Born May 3, 1950 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Richard and Mona Cook Jones. Jon was a 1968 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and served with...
Monty R Higgins obituary 1947~2022
Monty R Higgins, 75, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 10, 1947 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late William and Mildred (Hand) Higgins. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam until his honorable discharge November 6,...
Toby Lee Coy obituary 1968~2022
Toby Lee Coy, age 54 of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2022 at home. He was born January 25, 1968 to Patsy (Hock) Kalb and the late Donald L. Coy. Toby was a branch chief at Letterkenny Army Depot, a member of the American Legion, MOOSE and VFW, he was past president and coached Little League baseball, coached midget football and did a lot for the youth.
Donald W “Don” Scott obituary 1941~2022
Donald W “Don” Scott, 81, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 7, 2022 at home with family by his side. He was born on February 27, 1941 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Henry and Mary (Kriner) Scott. Don had worked for his father, HR. Scott Plumbing and Heating and...
Kearon Doyle Pugh obituary 1943~2022
Kearon Doyle Pugh, 79, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born on June 10, 1943, in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Archie J. and Ida A. (Jumper) Doyle. Kearon worked as a cashier at the former Cressler’s Grocery Store, Chambersburg....
Bonnie Lea Hoffman obituary 1946~2022
Bonnie Lea Hoffman, age 75, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Bonnie was born on December 4, 1946, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Sloan and Carolyn Clevenger Glenn. She married Terry E. Hoffman (deceased...
Lee H Latsbaugh obituary 1933~2022
Lee H Latsbaugh, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Roper Hospice Cottage, Mount Pleasant, SC. Born Wednesday, November 8, 1933 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Edgar V. and Ethel M. Vandrew Latsbaugh. His twin...
Christina K Bemus obituary 1931~2022
Christina K Bemus, age 91, died at peace on November 3, 2022 in Chambersburg, PA. She was born on October 7th 1931, in Chambersburg, the daughter of Daisy (Shoemaker) Kadel and Edgar R. Kadel. Christina was a graduate of Chambersburg High School and Shippensburg State College with a degree in...
Beverly A Keefer obituary 1937~2022
Beverly A Keefer (Shirley), 85, of Shippensburg, passed away the afternoon of Thursday, November 3, 2022 at her home. She was born on September 12, 1937 in Shippensburg, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary Catherine (Myers) Shirley. Beverly was a member of the Prince Street United Brethren Church,...
Sue Ann Jordan obituary 1947~2022
Ms. Sue Ann Jordan (Pike), 75, of Mercersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 18, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mr. Robert S. and Ruth (Weaver) Pike. She was a graduate of North Hagerstown High School. Sue worked...
Lorraine F Mayers obituary 1948~2022
Lorraine F Mayers, 74 of New Oxford, PA passed away at the York Hospital on Tuesday, November 08, 2022. Born January 31, 1948 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late David A. & Minnie Virginia (Barb) McNeal. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, William F. Mayers, Sr....
Joseph Charles Hammell 1956~2022
Joseph Charles Hammell, 66, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, November 6, 2022 in Gettysburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1956 in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of the late Thomas Hammell and Shirley Faith. Joseph honorably served his country in the United States Army during Operation Desert Storm. He...
John J Ballard Jr. obituary 1947~2022
John J Ballard Jr., 75, of Greencastle, PA passed away Sunday afternoon, November 6th, 2022 at the Wellspan York Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. John was the son of the late John J. Ballard Sr. and Berniece May (Von Seggern) Ballard, born on July 4th, 1947 in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Samuel H Wengert obituary 1927~2022
Samuel H Wengert, 95, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 14, 1927 in Southampton Township, Franklin County, PA he was the son of the late Norman S. and Florence I. (Hock) Wengert. He was a dairy farmer for many years and...
Antoinette F “Toni” Murphy 1941~2022
Antoinette F “Toni” Murphy, 81, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, November 5, 2022 peacefully in her sleep. Born August 13, 1941 in Shamokin, PA, she was a daughter of the late Pete and Catherine Rumberger Scovern. Toni was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes...
Robert H “Bob” Bagley 1943~2022
Robert H “Bob” Bagley, 79, of Chambersburg, PA entered into the Kingdom of Heaven, Monday, November 7, 2022 in his home. Born June 11, 1943 in Pecos Army Air Field, TX, and raised in Stockton, CA., he was the son of the late Robert C. and Patricia C. (Kinney) Bagley.
Barbara Eileen Statler obituary 1945~2022
Barbara Eileen Statler, 77, of Shippensburg, died peacefully at home on Friday, November 4, 2022. Born on February 23, 1945, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Robert S. and Dolores Allen Rosenberry. Barb graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High School in 1963 and later went to...
Anna Louise “Lana” Muly 1941~2022
Anna Louise “Lana” Muly (Wallace), went to her eternal rest November 4, 2022, following a valiant battle with cancer. Lana was predeceased by her husband, Carl A. Muly, son, Stephen W. Muly, parents, George and Ruth Wallace, sister Janet Vergara, and brother, Jerry Wallace. She is survived by...
Mae E Rouzer obituary 1930~2022
Mae E Rouzer, 92, of Harrisonville, PA passed away with the family keeping their promise for her to be at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022. Mae was born in Huntingdon, PA on August 31, 1930, the daughter of the late Mildred (Newman) and Warren Murphy.
