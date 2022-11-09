ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, OR

Brookings Public Library Book Sale

The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kxwe_0j3hpqK600

Hundreds of gently-used and like-new books and videos will be offered to book lovers and readers of all ages on November 10-13 in the Brookings library meeting room. Find great deals – all books and videos are $1 each. Kid’s books are 25 cents.

Nearly all categories are represented: fiction, biography, history, cookbooks, romance, pet care, gardening, reference, travel, children’s story books, and teen’s interests. There are also audio books, music cds, movie videos and much more.

Sale hours in the meeting room at the Chetco Community Public Library are;

Thursday, November 10 from 10am to 4pm

Friday, November 11 from 10am to 4pm

Saturday, November 12 from 10am to 4pm

Sunday, November 13 is BAG SALE from noon to 3pm

BOB – Bring your own bag and fill it with your finds for only $3!

Sponsored and staged by Friends of the Library (FOL), a non-profit organization of volunteers to support the library, the sale is a popular Brookings event held twice yearly.

Find great deals on books all year round at the Friends of the Library Bookstore Annex at 402 Alder Street across from the main library. Its hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11am to 3pm. Volunteer and donate. All gifts to the Friends of the Chetco Library are tax deductible. Your used book and video donations are also welcomed and appreciated.

For Members Only: On Thursday, November 10, the sale will open at 9am for FOL members only. Become a member and you, too, can get early access to the sale. Go to chetcolibrary.org or stop by the library or the Friends of the Library Bookstore Annex to join for only $5 per year or $100 for a lifetime membership.

Comments / 0

Related
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/8 – Search Warrants Served at Two Locations Near Cave Junction, Shady Cove City Leaders Under State Investigation, Election Day in Oregon

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. OSP SW Region DES and JMET Serve Search Warrants at Two Locations Near Cave Junction. On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police...
SHADY COVE, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
ASHLAND, OR
mahoningmatters.com

Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Driver hospitalized after rollover crash on Redwood Highway

JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Rural Metro Fire (RMF) says a rollover crash that left one person hospitalized caused minor traffic delays along Redwood Highway Wednesday morning. Officials say the accident happened near milepost 15 around 5:30 a.m. The driver was unconscious when first responders arrived on the scene. An off-duty...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
The Curry Coastal Pilot

The Curry Coastal Pilot

Curry County, OR
123
Followers
541
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.currypilot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy