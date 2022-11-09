Brookings Public Library Book Sale

Hundreds of gently-used and like-new books and videos will be offered to book lovers and readers of all ages on November 10-13 in the Brookings library meeting room. Find great deals – all books and videos are $1 each. Kid’s books are 25 cents.

Nearly all categories are represented: fiction, biography, history, cookbooks, romance, pet care, gardening, reference, travel, children’s story books, and teen’s interests. There are also audio books, music cds, movie videos and much more.

Sale hours in the meeting room at the Chetco Community Public Library are;

Thursday, November 10 from 10am to 4pm

Friday, November 11 from 10am to 4pm

Saturday, November 12 from 10am to 4pm

Sunday, November 13 is BAG SALE from noon to 3pm

BOB – Bring your own bag and fill it with your finds for only $3!

Sponsored and staged by Friends of the Library (FOL), a non-profit organization of volunteers to support the library, the sale is a popular Brookings event held twice yearly.

Find great deals on books all year round at the Friends of the Library Bookstore Annex at 402 Alder Street across from the main library. Its hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11am to 3pm. Volunteer and donate. All gifts to the Friends of the Chetco Library are tax deductible. Your used book and video donations are also welcomed and appreciated.

For Members Only: On Thursday, November 10, the sale will open at 9am for FOL members only. Become a member and you, too, can get early access to the sale. Go to chetcolibrary.org or stop by the library or the Friends of the Library Bookstore Annex to join for only $5 per year or $100 for a lifetime membership.