Tracey Folly

Woman regrets not taking the time to relax and read a book in the peace and quiet of her pool house retreat in 30 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's biggest regret in life is not reading a book in peace and quiet in the little pool house at the far edge of our property. It's not that bad, as far as regrets go. She's read plenty of books, but always with some kind of noise in the background.
Upworthy

Man wakes from coma with incredible new art skills he never had before: 'No medical explanation for it'

Medical conditions rarely turn into a blessing but that's what happened to a 38-year-old father. Moe Hunter revealed that he woke up from a coma with newfound artistic skills and started a new life and career, reports Mirror. Hunter was in a coma for more than a month after being diagnosed with a rare form of bacterial meningitis and Tuberculosis in his brain in 2004. At Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, he was placed in a coma while physicians underwent life-saving surgery to install a shunt to drain fluid from his head.
thepioneerwoman.com

Glimpses Of A Cowboy Closet

The day my father-in-law Chuck passed away, I found myself in his closet with Ladd and my brother-in-law, Tim. The two brothers had things to discuss and decisions to make, and I was there to help. Instead of being helpful, though, I found myself getting emotional over how much his closet spoke not just to Pa-Pa's daily life, but his way of life.

