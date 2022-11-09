Read full article on original website
California professor erupts on 'Christian,' 'White men' on PBS: They will cause a 'civil war'
Professor Barbara F. Walter told PBS anchor Hari Sreenivasan that "Christian," "White men" would be the ones to instigate another civil war in America.
A Man Behind An Alleged "Broad Threat To Synagogues" Was Identified By The FBI
The FBI said the man "no longer poses a danger to the community," but did not say whether he was in custody.
SFGate
Newsom faced 'El Presidente' jabs, now weighs White House bid
Newly re-elected California Governor Gavin Newsom has spent months deflecting speculation that he plans to run for president, saying he has "sub-zero interest" in getting into the 2024 race. It's a practiced response from someone who has been tagged as a future contender for most of his life - even...
Jailed American Sarah Krivanek Writes from Russian Penal Colony: 'My Soul Is in Torment'
PEOPLE has exclusively obtained four letters that 46-year-old American Sarah Krivanek addressed to loved ones back home, expressing concern for how she'll return to the U.S. when her sentence ends In letters sent to loved ones back home, jailed American Sarah Krivanek writes: "my soul is in torment." Krivanek, 46, is serving a one-year, three-month sentence in a remote Russian penal colony in connection with domestic assault charges that stemmed from a November 2021 dispute in Moscow. She told the court that she was defending herself from repeated...
Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
Where America’s 25 Richest Billionaires Went to College
Is going to a prestigious university the key to getting rich? All 25 of the richest Americans attended at least some college, and most graduated. To determine where America’s richest people went to college, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed net worth statistics from Forbes‘ real time billionaire’s ranking, a snapshot of wealth in October 2022. Alma […]
New York Times columnist blames America’s problems on ‘White fragility’, fear of ‘browning of America’
New York Times columnist Charles Blow told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace that America won't be healed until many of its citizens let go of their "White fragility."
Family of man who financed the Clotilda, the last U.S. slave ship recently found in Alabama, breaks silence
Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.” In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s family — which is still prominent around […]
Smithonian
The Father-Daughter Team Who Reformed America
Curator, political history, National Museum of American History. Around 150 years ago, a father and daughter held hands in the fierce glare of a Pennsylvania steel mill: a grizzled older man and his dark-eyed daughter, their faces lit by smoldering ore. Few knew what the pair were doing there, but 12-year-old Florence Kelley understood. Her papa, Congressman William Darrah “Pig Iron” Kelley, was instructing her in the family business. Together, they would fight for working people, including the laborers doing this dangerous job. It would be a long-term project, he explained: His generation would “build up great industries in America,” and hers would fight to “see that their product is distributed justly.”
On this day in history, Oct. 27, 1858, Teddy Roosevelt, American titan, is born in New York City
President Theodore Roosevelt was born in New York City on Oct. 27, 1858, and went on to live a giant life as war hero and youngest U.S. president, with a legacy that still impacts the nation.
We’re Watching White Anxiety Turn Into Violent Rage
During Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign I can remember very clearly an extended family member saying, “There is no way America elects a Black man to that office, but I’m proud he’s trying.”Then, once Obama won, the sentiments of “never” from one family member grew to a chorus of Black people holding their breath that he wouldn’t be assassinated and/or harmed following his history-making election.While many during those first few years wanted to tout America’s new status as “post-racial,” Black and brown America knew the truth. While his election wins in both 2008 and 2012 were indeed historic, the whitelash...
On this day in history, Nov. 1, 1800, John Adams becomes first president to live in the White House
John Adams, in the final months of his administration, became the first American president to live in the new executive mansion, later dubbed the White House, on Nov. 1, 1800.
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
California election results: Where each of the propositions stand
California voters approved Prop. 1, and San Franciscans favored moving to even-year elections.
SFGate
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
Justice: South Dakota hotel sued for denying rooms to Native Americans
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners of a Rapid City, South Dakota hotel on Wednesday, alleging that they violated the civil rights of Native Americans by trying to ban them from the property.
The Greatest Generals in American History
“General” is the highest rank in the Army, Marines, and the Air Force. Today, the highest rank anyone can attain in any branch of the service is general with four stars. In WWII, there were several five star generals–known as General of the Army. They included Douglas MacArthur and Dwight Eisenhower, the two great leaders […]
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Many suspects in massive drug bust are illegal immigrants, two recently deported
A coordinated west coast drug operation nabbed eleven suspects allegedly tied to Mexican drug cartels. Six additional suspects were previously indicted and arrested in September. Several are illegal immigrants, including two who were recently deported, spotlighting the dangerous open border that allows bad actors to bring deadly fentanyl and meth...
America Has Had It Worse
You could be forgiven for thinking that we live in uniquely horrible times. Four 21st-century horsemen haunt us—a baking planet, the next pandemic, technological singularity, and nuclear war. In the immediate present, Russia has declared war on the West, liberal democracy is weakening around the world, and the United States, at once stagnant and berserk, is suffering possibly irreversible decline, while Americans stare at the return to power of a would-be dictator. In rich countries the terrors are mostly anticipatory, and they coexist with unprecedented comforts. Waiting for the end of the world while ordering dinner on Seamless is its own kind of slow-motion Armageddon.
Ken Burns Tells America’s History Through Six Photographs
Political photographs are deceptive things. They are caught in the middle of the action, the spin of a campaign or backstory, and offer subtle nods to larger currents in our country’s history. Often, if you listen carefully to these images, you’ll hear hints of an American tension: the call for more rights and freedom, and the simultaneous, equally loud cry for exclusion based on differences—and for a compromised version of our participatory democracy.
