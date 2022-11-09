Read full article on original website
U.S. Senate race not yet called
MILWAUKEE — As of early Wednesday morning, neither U.S. Senate candidate in Wisconsin declared victory. "We feel very confident, but I'm not going to declare victory until all the numbers are in, but this race is over," Ron Johnson said. It's likely that Johnson will speak later Wednesday morning.
Republican Joe O'Dea gracious in defeat in U.S. Senate race, says "we ran one hell of a campaign"
Republican Joe O'Dea lost his bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet on Tuesday. O'Dea is the owner of Concrete Express which employs 300 people. O'Dea was running for office with no political or public sector experience. During his campaign, O'Dea said his top priorities were debt, inflation and immigration.
Control of the U.S. Senate: What are we waiting for?
The balance of power in Congress remains unclear Wednesday as several key Senate and House races are too close to call. While Republicans may yet gain control of the House, the fate of the Senate is even less certain after the Democrats' surprisingly strong showing in nearly every state not named Florida.
Ron Johnson declared winner in U.S. Senate race
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) – It appears Ron Johnson will serve a third term as U.S. senator for Wisconsin, defeating Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in the midterms. Results show Johnson with 51% of the vote compared to Barnes’ 49% with 100% of precincts reporting. Johnson was first elected in...
Senate Election Results 2022 Live
View live results for the 2022 United States Senate elections. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Overall, voting in the U.S. today was ... uneventful. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is reelected, preserving Democratic power in swing state. November 09, 2022. |. By:. Shawn Johnson. Tagged as:. James Roesener...
Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race
RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd won North Carolina’s open Senate seat on Tuesday, defeating Cheri Beasley while extending a losing streak for state Democrats seeking a spot in that chamber. Budd, a three-term congressman, will succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr, who entered the Senate...
Republican Ron Johnson Wins Wisconsin Senate Race, Frustrating Democrats
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is projected to win reelection, dispatching Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and cementing a key component of the GOP’s path back to a Senate majority. Johnson’s victory is likely to frustrate Democrats in Wisconsin, who have long viewed the conspiracy-friendly conservative as far too right-wing,...
Zach Nunn wins election in Iowa’s 3rd District for Republican sweep of Congressional races
Republican Zach Nunn won election to Iowa's 3rd District seat in the U.S. House, unseating two-term incumbent Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne. The Associated Press called the race for Nunn Wednesday afternoon. Iowa's 3rd District includes Polk and Dallas counties, as well as areas to the south and west. ...
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn't called Senate, House
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Control of Congress hangs in the balance two days and counting after the 2022 midterm elections. Let's take a closer look at where things stand. In short, because neither party has reached the 218 seats necessary to win in the House or the 50 (for Democrats) or 51 (for Republicans) required in the Senate. When that will happen isn't clear — it could be days or even weeks.
Last Polling Before Mid-Terms Shows GOP Could Win up to 54 Senate Seats
Last-minute polling from key battleground states shows that several Senate races which were once believed to be leaning heavily Democrat are now being led by Republicans the day before elections.
Democrat Ron Wyden wins re-election to U.S. Senate from Oregon
Oregon’s senior U.S. senator, Democrat Ron Wyden, won re-election easily Tuesday, Nov. 8, defeating a Republican opponent who has never held elected office. Wyden, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, chairs the powerful U.S. Senate Finance Committee and also sits on the Energy and Natural Resources, Budget and Intelligence Committees.
Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections
WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will...
Duckworth wins another term as U.S. Senator for Illinois
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won another term representing Illinois in the U.S. Senate. The three-way race was between Duckworth, Republican challenger Kathy Salvi and Libertarian Bill Redpath. Preliminary totals showed Duckworth with a lead of more than half a million votes. Duckworth secured slightly less than 60% of the vote, and 40% for Salvi.
Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and attorney general were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points, while Democrat Katie Hobbs had a much tighter lead of 1.4 points against Republican Kari Lake in the governor’s race. Democrats also led in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Election officials in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix and more than 60% of voters, expected to begin reporting results Friday from a crucial group of ballots — nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That group has swung wildly in recent election cycles, from strongly Democratic in the 2018 midterms to strongly Republican in 2020. The races will hinge on whether those late-counted ballots look more like 2018 or 2020.
