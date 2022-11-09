ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WISN

U.S. Senate race not yet called

MILWAUKEE — As of early Wednesday morning, neither U.S. Senate candidate in Wisconsin declared victory. "We feel very confident, but I'm not going to declare victory until all the numbers are in, but this race is over," Ron Johnson said. It's likely that Johnson will speak later Wednesday morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Control of the U.S. Senate: What are we waiting for?

The balance of power in Congress remains unclear Wednesday as several key Senate and House races are too close to call. While Republicans may yet gain control of the House, the fate of the Senate is even less certain after the Democrats' surprisingly strong showing in nearly every state not named Florida.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 58

Ron Johnson declared winner in U.S. Senate race

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) – It appears Ron Johnson will serve a third term as U.S. senator for Wisconsin, defeating Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in the midterms. Results show Johnson with 51% of the vote compared to Barnes’ 49% with 100% of precincts reporting. Johnson was first elected in...
WISCONSIN STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Senate Election Results 2022 Live

View live results for the 2022 United States Senate elections. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Overall, voting in the U.S. today was ... uneventful. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is reelected, preserving Democratic power in swing state. November 09, 2022. |. By:. Shawn Johnson. Tagged as:. James Roesener...
WISCONSIN STATE
WGAU

Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn't called Senate, House

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Control of Congress hangs in the balance two days and counting after the 2022 midterm elections. Let's take a closer look at where things stand. In short, because neither party has reached the 218 seats necessary to win in the House or the 50 (for Democrats) or 51 (for Republicans) required in the Senate. When that will happen isn't clear — it could be days or even weeks.
ARIZONA STATE
Herald and News

Democrat Ron Wyden wins re-election to U.S. Senate from Oregon

Oregon’s senior U.S. senator, Democrat Ron Wyden, won re-election easily Tuesday, Nov. 8, defeating a Republican opponent who has never held elected office. Wyden, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, chairs the powerful U.S. Senate Finance Committee and also sits on the Energy and Natural Resources, Budget and Intelligence Committees.
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

Duckworth wins another term as U.S. Senator for Illinois

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won another term representing Illinois in the U.S. Senate. The three-way race was between Duckworth, Republican challenger Kathy Salvi and Libertarian Bill Redpath. Preliminary totals showed Duckworth with a lead of more than half a million votes. Duckworth secured slightly less than 60% of the vote, and 40% for Salvi.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and attorney general were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points, while Democrat Katie Hobbs had a much tighter lead of 1.4 points against Republican Kari Lake in the governor’s race. Democrats also led in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Election officials in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix and more than 60% of voters, expected to begin reporting results Friday from a crucial group of ballots — nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That group has swung wildly in recent election cycles, from strongly Democratic in the 2018 midterms to strongly Republican in 2020. The races will hinge on whether those late-counted ballots look more like 2018 or 2020.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

