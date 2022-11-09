ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Demi Busatta Cabrera wins re-election to HD 114

The soon-to-be sophomore state lawmaker entered Election Day with several advantages. Coral Gables Republican Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera has secured a second term in the Florida Legislature after fending off a challenge for her House District 114 seat from a first-time Democratic candidate. With all 80 precincts reporting, all early...
CORAL GABLES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Dana Trabulsy keeps HD 84 red in St. Lucie County

Dana Trabulsy in 2020 was the first Republican to win this district in memory. Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsy is keeping the House district she flipped red in 2020 in the Republicans’ column, besting a Memorial Healthcare executive in the race to represent St. Lucie County in Tallahassee. Trabulsy, a...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Anna Paulina Luna defeats Eric Lynn, flipping CD 13 red

New boundaries shifted the district into the GOP's favor. Republican Anna Paulina Luna has taken Florida’s 13th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Eric Lynn and flipping the seat red. With all precincts reporting, Luna pulled 53.37% of the vote to Lynn’s 44.75%, according to unofficial election results from the Pinellas...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Voting groups call for ballot cure extension as Nicole approaches

The groups noted that allowances were made for voting due to Hurricane Ian. With hurricane warnings in effect for 240 miles of Florida’s east coast, a national, nonpartisan voting rights group called on the Governor and Secretary of State Tuesday to extend the deadline for fixing problems with mail-in or provisional ballots.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Last Call for 11.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. While everyone makes their last-minute preparations for the impending storm — and no, we don’t mean Tropical Storm Nicole, here’s an interesting tidbit for those tracking Florida’s mail-in ballots.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy