Civil rights groups say Midterms prove unfairness of Florida’s congressional map
Republicans picked up four House seats in Florida alone as the balance of power in the House remains uncertain. Civil rights advocates have argued Florida’s redistricting map is a partisan mess, and now they’re arguing the Midterm Election results prove it. The plaintiff groups suing Florida in circuit...
Ron DeSantis launches government job portal, announces transition team Chairs
‘We look forward to building upon our many successes of the first term and identifying a top-notch team to continue the fight for Florida families, businesses, and freedom.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis has no shortage of supporters in and outside the Sunshine State, and on Thursday, his office announced the launch...
Demi Busatta Cabrera wins re-election to HD 114
The soon-to-be sophomore state lawmaker entered Election Day with several advantages. Coral Gables Republican Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera has secured a second term in the Florida Legislature after fending off a challenge for her House District 114 seat from a first-time Democratic candidate. With all 80 precincts reporting, all early...
Gov. DeSantis urges residents to be vigilant as Tropical Storm Nicole churns through Florida
Nicole brought beach erosion and heavy winds and rains to the east coast. Residents in the path of Tropical Storm Nicole should be cautious and heed warnings from emergency management officials and local authorities, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, as the storm continued to move through Florida on Thursday. “The wind...
Dana Trabulsy keeps HD 84 red in St. Lucie County
Dana Trabulsy in 2020 was the first Republican to win this district in memory. Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsy is keeping the House district she flipped red in 2020 in the Republicans’ column, besting a Memorial Healthcare executive in the race to represent St. Lucie County in Tallahassee. Trabulsy, a...
Anna Paulina Luna defeats Eric Lynn, flipping CD 13 red
New boundaries shifted the district into the GOP's favor. Republican Anna Paulina Luna has taken Florida’s 13th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Eric Lynn and flipping the seat red. With all precincts reporting, Luna pulled 53.37% of the vote to Lynn’s 44.75%, according to unofficial election results from the Pinellas...
Diagnosis for 11.10.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
It's time again to check the pulse — of Florida's health care policy and politics. Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis this week easily secured another term in office. But how many top state officials...
Voting groups call for ballot cure extension as Nicole approaches
The groups noted that allowances were made for voting due to Hurricane Ian. With hurricane warnings in effect for 240 miles of Florida’s east coast, a national, nonpartisan voting rights group called on the Governor and Secretary of State Tuesday to extend the deadline for fixing problems with mail-in or provisional ballots.
Last Call for 11.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. While everyone makes their last-minute preparations for the impending storm — and no, we don’t mean Tropical Storm Nicole, here’s an interesting tidbit for those tracking Florida’s mail-in ballots.
Justice Department, Florida officials send dueling election observers to South Florida
The Secretary of State office says the Justice Department has no right to go inside polling locations. The U.S. Department of Justice wants federal observers inside South Florida polling places. But Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd’s Office said that would violate the law and disrupt elections. As a...
