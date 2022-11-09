Read full article on original website
'Nobody wants Harris': DeSantis says Biden nominated vice president 'as insurance' against 25th Amendment
Barreling toward an expected Election Day victory, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a preview of a possible presidential rivalry in 2024 as he squared off against President Joe Biden. At a campaign stop in Sarasota County on Sunday, DeSantis said Vice President Kamala Harris was Biden’s “insurance” policy against being...
Marco Rubio projected to defeat Val Demings and retain U.S. Senate seat
The race for Florida’s U.S. Senate seat is on between Republican incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger and U.S. Congresswoman, Val Demings.
Democrat Jared Moskowtiz Looks Ready to Move From DeSantis Administration, Broward County to Congress
After then U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., announced he was leaving Congress to take over as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Democrats quickly found a strong candidate to keep the seat in their column in Broward County, Jared Moskowitz. Only 41, Moskowitz, the son of a prominent Democratic...
Despite giving him a disparaging nickname, Trump calls for voters to re-elect DeSantis as competing rallies kick off in Florida
MIAMI, Florida — Former President Donald Trump kicked off a rally here on Sunday evening by urging voters to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Election Day, despite having just christened the governor with a new nickname. Trump took the stage at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition calling...
DeSantis proud Florida is 'where woke goes to die,' Crist accuses him of focusing on 2024 presidential run
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this year has passed a number of bills that aim to combat social policies he argues are part of a "woke" ideology he believes will harm the country.
Trump midterm results-night party at Mar-a-Lago fell flat as candidates he endorsed fell short of victory
Donald Trump was planning on taking credit for a GOP "red wave" at a Mar-a-Lago party. But several of his endorsees fell short and the party fell flat, reports say. Some Republicans are blaming Trump for the disappointing performance. Former President Donald Trump's plans to claim credit for Republican Party...
Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost becomes first Generation Z candidate to win a seat in Congress
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat, making him the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, ran in a heavily blue Orlando-area district...
DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest swing state, as voters embraced a governor who reveled in culture war politics and framed his candidacy as a battle against the “woke agenda” of liberals. “We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis told elated supporters during his victory speech, telling the crowd in closing, “I have only begun to fight.” In the lead-up to the election, DeSantis harnessed the power of incumbency to assemble media, often on short notice and far outside major markets, for news conferences where he would spend significant time honing critiques of Democratic President Joe Biden, liberal policies and the mainstream media, delivered before cheering crowds.
Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A defiant Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate on Monday. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. “I know that Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make things very, very clear: The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” DeSantis said of his 66-year-old opponent. Later, Crist slapped back, “You won’t even say if you want to be the governor of Florida after this election.”
GOP picks up Florida congressional seats, dominates Tampa Bay
Florida is poised to send 20 Republicans to the U.S. House of Representatives, an increase of four from the current delegation — and a help to the GOP’s bid to control Congress. National Republicans saw Tampa Bay’s open seats as a path toward reclaiming control of Congress in...
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Florida readies for rare red wave, along with rare red moon. And Trump baits DeSantis
It’s Monday, Nov. 7, and tomorrow Election Day is finally here. More than 2.4 million votes have already been cast in early and mail-in voting in Florida, and now it’s up to voters to arrive at the polls Tuesday, even as a tropical system may be forming offshore.
Jared Moskowitz beats Trump backer Joe Budd in race to replace U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch
The Democratic candidate is Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz. The Republican candidate is Joe Budd, who has held positions in Palm Beach County Republican Party. Bouyed by voters in his home county, Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz beat Trump supporter Joe Budd to replace departing U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch. With...
Newsom, DeSantis both claim ‘freedom’ as election mandates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis, governors of states on opposite ends of both the country and the political spectrum, held up their governing styles this week as models for the nation ahead of the 2024 presidential election as they rushed to use their convincing midterm victories to stake a claim on the nation’s most enduring political promise: Freedom.
Ex-GOP lawmaker: Trump would take back DeSantis endorsement if he could
A CNN panel discusses Gov. Ron DeSantis' midterm victory and how the night was a "resounding loss" for former president Donald Trump. The group also reacts to Trump's NewsNation interview where he discussed the Republican candidates he backed in this year's elections.
Florida’s Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in...
Ron DeSantis will win reelection as Florida governor, CNN projects
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida's hard-charging Republican leader who became a household name during the pandemic, will win a second term leading the Sunshine State, CNN projects, a development that will almost immediately turn the focus of his future to 2024.
Charlie Crist was swamped by a powerful DeSantis: Was this his last run for office?
TALLAHASSEE — Democrat Charlie Crist’s overwhelming defeat by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis likely marks the end of a Florida political career which spanned three decades and weathered party shifts but crashed Tuesday into a powerful incumbent in a state growing decidedly more red. Crist lost by the biggest margin in a Florida governor’s contest in 40...
Who Will be Florida’s Next Governor?
Florida voters have the power to elect someone to represent their interests. By choosing their governor, Floridians can decide whether to keep the state's top judges, change taxes, and invest more in the infrastructure.
Simon unseats Ausley for Florida’s State Senate, District 3 seat
Corey Simon is projected to defeat incumbent Loranne Ausley in Florida’s State Senate, District 3 election.
