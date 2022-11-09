Read full article on original website
Memphis Grizzlies to debut City Edition jerseys that reflect the city's hip-hop culture
Memphis is a unique city where flashing money, wearing diamond grills and having grit and grindare all part of the culture. The Memphis Grizzlies are channeling some of those characteristics with their latest City Edition jersey. The Grizzlies are debuting this season's City Edition alternate jerseys Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves....
Grizzlies get help from broadcast team, beat Spurs in OT
The Grizzlies won a close game on Wednesday night over San Antonio, and got help from Bally Sports broadcasters Pete Pranica and Brevin Knight in overtime. Related stories: Grizzlies Mailbag: Dillon Brooks reaction, Jaren Jackson Jr. expectations Box score: Grizzlies 124, Spurs 122 (OT)
Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”
Short-handed Memphis Grizzlies not discouraged after home loss to Boston Celtics
Ja Morant was in a light mood after the Memphis Grizzlies lost to Boston Celtics on Monday. It's not that he was happy with losing, but he was pleased with the effort in the 109-106 loss, considering the Grizzlies were short-handed. The Grizzlies (7-4) played without Steven Adams, who was...
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Spurs prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022
The San Antonio Spurs host the Memphis Grizzlies for a divisional battle Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Spurs prediction and pick. The Grizzlies are coming off of a loss to the Boston Celtics 109-106 after a wild and entertaining 4th quarter. The...
NBC Sports
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane fined for kicking game ball into stands
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane was fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, the NBA announced on Thursday. The incident occurred in the final minute of the Grizzlies' 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday night at FedExForum. In the play, Bane went for the...
Box score: Grizzlies 124, Spurs 122 (OT)
NBA box score for the Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs played in San Antonio, Texas.
Previewing Grizzlies-Wolves with Dane Moore
The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves played a hard-fought playoff series last spring. Could there be a repeat later this season?
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. San Antonio Spurs: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road after a three-game homestand. The Grizzlies (7-4) went 2-1 in the three-game stretch, and now they'll turn their attention to the San Antonio Spurs. Like most Spurs teams coached by Gregg Popovich, this group excels with ball movement. The Spurs (5-6) lead...
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane lead Memphis Grizzlies to overtime victory against the Spurs
The Memphis Grizzlies found themselves in another game that was going down to the wire. This time against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Spurs forward Keldon Johnson had his shot roll around the rim and out as the fourth-quarter buzzer sounded, and the game headed for overtime.
ESPN
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke out of Memphis' Wednesday lineup
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Clarke will come off the bench after Steven Adams was picked as Wednesday's starter. In 17.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Clarke to produce 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
Grizzlies unveil new ‘For the M’ City Edition jerseys
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NBA released a new Grizzlies jersey for the 2022-23 season. The jersey serves as a tribute to the artists and albums that define Memphis hip-hop and its raw sound. The Memphis hatchet-shaped wordmark draws inspiration from the local hip-hop album art along with the number,...
iheart.com
Spurs host Memphis Grizzlies at the AT&T Center
The San Antonio Spurs will try to snap a four game losing streak as they host the Memphis Grizzlies at the AT&T Center on Wednesday night. After a 5-2 start of the season, the four game losing streak has put the team below the .500 mark at 5-6. On Monday...
CBS Sports
How to watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
This Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.64 points per game. San Antonio and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at AT&T Center. The Spurs haven't won a contest against Memphis since Dec. 23 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
