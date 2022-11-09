ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies to debut City Edition jerseys that reflect the city's hip-hop culture

Memphis is a unique city where flashing money, wearing diamond grills and having grit and grindare all part of the culture. The Memphis Grizzlies are channeling some of those characteristics with their latest City Edition jersey. The Grizzlies are debuting this season's City Edition alternate jerseys Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves....
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Commercial Appeal

Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction

Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane fined for kicking game ball into stands

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane was fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, the NBA announced on Thursday. The incident occurred in the final minute of the Grizzlies' 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday night at FedExForum. In the play, Bane went for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122

SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke out of Memphis' Wednesday lineup

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Clarke will come off the bench after Steven Adams was picked as Wednesday's starter. In 17.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Clarke to produce 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
MEMPHIS, TN
iheart.com

Spurs host Memphis Grizzlies at the AT&T Center

The San Antonio Spurs will try to snap a four game losing streak as they host the Memphis Grizzlies at the AT&T Center on Wednesday night. After a 5-2 start of the season, the four game losing streak has put the team below the .500 mark at 5-6. On Monday...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Sports

How to watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

This Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.64 points per game. San Antonio and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at AT&T Center. The Spurs haven't won a contest against Memphis since Dec. 23 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
MEMPHIS, TN

