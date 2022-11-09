ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Related
Washington Examiner

It looks like the Republican wave is coming in

When you look around at the political scene, less than one week from the 2022 midterms, what do you see?. You see poll numbers trending toward a wave victory for Republicans. They now lead by three points in the generic vote for the House among likely voters, while fivethirtyeight.com has flipped to show them with a 53% chance for a Senate majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Election results: U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick keeps seat held by late Alcee Hastings

For the second time in 10 months, U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick on Tuesday won her quest to win a seat long held by the late Congressman Alcee Hastings. With the vast majority of the ballots in the two-county district counted, the 43-year-old Democrat had snared 73% of the vote over Republican challenger Drew-Montez Clark, according to the Florida Division of Elections.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Republican Cory Mills flips House seat vacated by January 6 committee member Stephanie Murphy

The House seat currently held by Democrat Stephanie Murphy will be in Republican hands when the 118th Congress convenes in January 2023.Republican candidate Cory Mills, a US Army veteran turned defence contractor, defeated Democratic challenger Karen Green to flip the seat representing Florida’s Seventh Congressional District. It had been in Democratic hands since 2016 when Ms Murphy first won election to Congress.The seat is the first of just five seats Republicans need to change hands in order to control the House of Representatives next year. Ms Murphy, a moderate member of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, is...
FLORIDA STATE
Voice of OC

Is Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s Reelection in Trouble?

Two Democrat congressional incumbents including prominent star Rep. Katie Porter find themselves in tight races to hold onto their seats after early election results poured in last night. The mixture of results reaffirms Orange County’s growing reputation as a “purple,” county, with a near even split between Republicans and Democrats...
Business Insider

Live Results: Rep. David Valadao, an anti-Trump Republican, faces off against Democrat Rudy Salas in California's 22nd Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. David Valadao is running against Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas in California's 22nd Congressional District. The 22nd District is located in the Central Valley and includes Hanford, where Valadao was born and raised. Should Valadao win, he would join the ranks of the very few...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Journal Inquirer

Garibay re-elected in 60th House District

Early poll results show that incumbent Democratic Rep. Jane Garibay has been re-elected in the 60th House District against Republican challenger Lenworth Walker. The district includes the towns of Windsor and Windsor Locks. Check back with the Journal Inquirer throughout Election night for more details on this and other races...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
The Daily Memphian

Steve Cohen, David Kustoff reelected to U.S. House

The Daily Memphian is making our election coverage free to all readers. Please consider supporting local journalism and this community by subscribing to this site or by donating to our organization. Thank you for your continued participation and support. The city’s two Congressmen were easily reelected Tuesday, Nov. 8, within...
MEMPHIS, TN
KOMO News

AP: Democrat Murray wins sixth term to US Senate

WASHINGTON — Sen. Patty Murray won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state. Murray bested defeated Tiffany Smiley in her quest for a sixth term. Murray’s 30 years in the Senate place...
WASHINGTON STATE

