Washington Examiner
It looks like the Republican wave is coming in
When you look around at the political scene, less than one week from the 2022 midterms, what do you see?. You see poll numbers trending toward a wave victory for Republicans. They now lead by three points in the generic vote for the House among likely voters, while fivethirtyeight.com has flipped to show them with a 53% chance for a Senate majority.
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
Election results: U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick keeps seat held by late Alcee Hastings
For the second time in 10 months, U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick on Tuesday won her quest to win a seat long held by the late Congressman Alcee Hastings. With the vast majority of the ballots in the two-county district counted, the 43-year-old Democrat had snared 73% of the vote over Republican challenger Drew-Montez Clark, according to the Florida Division of Elections.
Houston Chronicle
One likely 2024 GOP contender triumphed on election night. It wasn't Donald Trump.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One likely contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 had a triumphant night on Tuesday, and it wasn't Donald Trump. The former president spent the final days of the campaign lashing out and even threatening Florida Gov. Ron...
Trump is 'livid' and 'screaming' his head off after disappointing midterm elections for the GOP, an advisor said
Former President Donald Trump "is livid" and "screaming at everyone" after GOP midterm setbacks, an advisor told CNN. Trump had endorsed more than 330 GOP candidates running for both state and federal office. Despite the losses, Trump will still probably announce his 2024 White House intentions, the advisor said. Former...
Republican Cory Mills flips House seat vacated by January 6 committee member Stephanie Murphy
The House seat currently held by Democrat Stephanie Murphy will be in Republican hands when the 118th Congress convenes in January 2023.Republican candidate Cory Mills, a US Army veteran turned defence contractor, defeated Democratic challenger Karen Green to flip the seat representing Florida’s Seventh Congressional District. It had been in Democratic hands since 2016 when Ms Murphy first won election to Congress.The seat is the first of just five seats Republicans need to change hands in order to control the House of Representatives next year. Ms Murphy, a moderate member of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, is...
Kathy Hochul defeats Republican Lee Zeldin in Democratic triumph against close GOP threat
Kathy Hochul thanks ‘bold’ New Yorkers after winning re-election. New Yorkers have elected Governor Kathy Hochul to a full term, becoming the first woman in the state’s history to be voted into the governor’s office, according to Associated Press projections. She defeated Republican candidate Lee Zeldin,...
Results: Republican Cory Mills defeats Democrat Karen Green in Florida's 7th Congressional district election
Explore more race results below. The seat was open after Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy didn't seek re-election. Republican Cory Mills defeated Democrat Karen Green. The district leans red after redrawn maps. Election 2022 Florida Results Explore more election results. House (4 Districts) Republican Cory Mills won an open seat in...
Results: Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne loses her bid for reelection against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District election
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
Is Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s Reelection in Trouble?
Two Democrat congressional incumbents including prominent star Rep. Katie Porter find themselves in tight races to hold onto their seats after early election results poured in last night. The mixture of results reaffirms Orange County’s growing reputation as a “purple,” county, with a near even split between Republicans and Democrats...
Business Insider
Live Results: Rep. David Valadao, an anti-Trump Republican, faces off against Democrat Rudy Salas in California's 22nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. David Valadao is running against Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas in California's 22nd Congressional District. The 22nd District is located in the Central Valley and includes Hanford, where Valadao was born and raised. Should Valadao win, he would join the ranks of the very few...
Election 2022: Here are the races that could determine which party controls the Senate
Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on results in a handful of states from next week’s midterm election. If the Republican Party can hold onto the seats they have and flip just one Senate seat, they will win control of the chamber, meaning the party will control judicial and other nominations and policy debates through 2024.
Randy Feenstra re-elected to Congress in Iowa, AP reports
Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra has easily won re-election to the US House of Representatives, the Associated Press is reporting. Feenstra was challenged by Democrat Ryan Melton in the heavily Republican district.
Amid GOP gains, Dem Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Amid Republican gains in the U.S. House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Most Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives went according to expectation Tuesday night, including Republican...
Garibay re-elected in 60th House District
Early poll results show that incumbent Democratic Rep. Jane Garibay has been re-elected in the 60th House District against Republican challenger Lenworth Walker. The district includes the towns of Windsor and Windsor Locks. Check back with the Journal Inquirer throughout Election night for more details on this and other races...
Steve Cohen, David Kustoff reelected to U.S. House
The Daily Memphian is making our election coverage free to all readers. Please consider supporting local journalism and this community by subscribing to this site or by donating to our organization. Thank you for your continued participation and support. The city’s two Congressmen were easily reelected Tuesday, Nov. 8, within...
Midterm Elections: Democrats on defense to keep US House seats on Texas border
A trio of U.S. House races in south Texas carried high stakes Tuesday as Republicans made the heavily Hispanic region a priority in their pursuit of retaking control of Congress.
Democrats, Republicans vie for Congress as key races still undecided
With pivotal races still undecided the day after Election Day, as officials predicted, it remains unknown which party will control Congress.
Laurel Lee wins Congressional District 15 race over opponent Alan Cohn
Republican Laurel Lee beat Democrat Alan Cohn in the race for Congressional District 15 on Tuesday night. The seat was regarded as the most competitive race for congress in the state. The I-4 corridor is at the center of the newly drawn Florida Congressional District 15. At the time of...
KOMO News
AP: Democrat Murray wins sixth term to US Senate
WASHINGTON — Sen. Patty Murray won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state. Murray bested defeated Tiffany Smiley in her quest for a sixth term. Murray’s 30 years in the Senate place...
