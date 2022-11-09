ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving

Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
ClutchPoints

The stark contrast for Kevin Durant, Nets when Kyrie Irving sits out

Whether it’s because of Kyrie Irving’s absence or a change in philosophy with a new coach, the Brooklyn Nets are thriving with Kevin Durant being the lone bus driver. In the four games they have played so far without Irving (and since firing Steve Nash for that matter), the Nets have turned into one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the NBA. As Stat Muse pointed out, they rank seventh in offense and first in defense. They have also won three matches in the process, with their lone defeat in that span coming at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.
Yardbarker

Jeff Van Gundy: Jalen Brunson 'Damn Good' For Knicks, But ...

Ten games of the Jalen Brunson era have produced an even record for the New York Knicks. It hardly sounds like an accomplishment to boast about, but it has at least provided the stability the struggling franchise has long sought. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy knows what it's like to...
NBC Sports

NBA scout says Kyrie Irving openly defied Steve Nash's play calls

How dysfunctional are the Brooklyn Nets, you ask? A report from the New York Post's Brian Lewis about sums it up. Lewis spoke to an NBA advance scout with "years" of experience who attended the Nets' game against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 29 (three days before head coach Steve Nash was fired) and witnessed guard Kyrie Irving do something he had never seen in an NBA game before.
The Associated Press

Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn

NEW YORK (AP) — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that’s become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team’s first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
