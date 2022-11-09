Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kevin Durant In A Super Blockbuster Trade
NBA insider proposes huge blockbuster trade involving Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant.
Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
The stark contrast for Kevin Durant, Nets when Kyrie Irving sits out
Whether it’s because of Kyrie Irving’s absence or a change in philosophy with a new coach, the Brooklyn Nets are thriving with Kevin Durant being the lone bus driver. In the four games they have played so far without Irving (and since firing Steve Nash for that matter), the Nets have turned into one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the NBA. As Stat Muse pointed out, they rank seventh in offense and first in defense. They have also won three matches in the process, with their lone defeat in that span coming at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.
Kyrie Irving’s Shocking Defiance of Steve Nash Revealed
Steve Nash knew it was over after this.
Russell Westbrook And LeBron James Smile On The Bench While Anthony Davis Looks Disappointed
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's laugh goes viral amidst Anthony Davis being sad after the Lakers lose against the Jazz.
Report: Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving's Meeting With Adam Silver
Last week, Kyrie Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets because he "failed to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs." On Tuesday, he reportedly met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver to discuss his situation. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Silver and Irving had a "productive...
Kyrie Irving Meets With NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, per Report
As expected, the Nets star reportedly met with Silver about his sharing of an antisemitic film a couple weeks ago.
Jeff Van Gundy: Jalen Brunson 'Damn Good' For Knicks, But ...
Ten games of the Jalen Brunson era have produced an even record for the New York Knicks. It hardly sounds like an accomplishment to boast about, but it has at least provided the stability the struggling franchise has long sought. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy knows what it's like to...
NBA scout says Kyrie Irving openly defied Steve Nash's play calls
How dysfunctional are the Brooklyn Nets, you ask? A report from the New York Post's Brian Lewis about sums it up. Lewis spoke to an NBA advance scout with "years" of experience who attended the Nets' game against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 29 (three days before head coach Steve Nash was fired) and witnessed guard Kyrie Irving do something he had never seen in an NBA game before.
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Met With Adam Silver In 'Productive' And 'Understanding' Visit
Kyrie Irving meets with Adam Silver in 'productive' exchange.
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
LeBron James defends Kyrie Irving, thinks reinstatement requirements are 'excessive'
LeBron James thinks that Kyrie Irving should be allowed to play. The Los Angeles Lakers star took to Twitter on Thursday in defense of his former teammates, who has been related to an antisemitic film he shared on social media. James said he thought that Irving should be allowed to...
Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn
NEW YORK (AP) — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that’s become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team’s first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Blockbuster Trade: Anthony Davis For Draymond Green And Klay Thompson
A closer look at Smith's trade idea definitely works for both teams, but comes with its share of flaws as well.
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
Brian Windhorst has speculated that Lakers' owners, the Buss family, might consider selling a part of the team in the future.
