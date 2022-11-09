Read full article on original website
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Election results: Lori Berman, a 12-year lawmaker, beats newcomer, Steve Byers in Fla. Senate race
Incumbent State Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat, has secured her seat representing District 26, defeating challenger Steve Byers, according to the unofficial results posted by the county elections supervisor. With all 286 precincts reporting and less than 1% of mail-in ballots uncounted, Berman ended the evening with nearly 55% of the vote, a lead of nearly 21,000...
U.S. House District 4: Aaron Bean defeats LaShonda Holloway in newly drawn seat
State Sen. Aaron Bean has gone from the Fernandina Beach City Commission to the state Legislature in a steady-climbing political career whose next stop will be Washington D.C. representing a newly drawn Northeast Florida district in Congress. Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, defeated Democratic nominees LaShonda "L.J." Holloway of Jacksonville for a...
Republican Laurel Lee wins newly-drawn U.S. House District 15 race
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Republican Laurel Lee vows to work for all her constituents, including the ones who did not vote for her, after winning a newly-drawn U.S. House District 15 Tuesday night. “For me, the opportunity to be a voice and a representative in Congress, to support and...
19thnews.org
Val Demings projected to lose Florida Senate race to Marco Rubio
We’re making sense of the midterms. Subscribe to our daily newsletter for election context and analysis. Val Demings fell short in her challenge to Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida, Decision Desk HQ projects. Demings faced an uphill battle in challenging a Republican incumbent. The president’s party typically loses...
‘This is Florida under Ron DeSantis’: Charlie Crist ad slams governor over incest report
“This is Florida under Ron DeSantis, children forced to give birth to children,” reads the ad.
Tufts Daily
How the Democrats lost Florida
0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
Republican incumbent Mario Diaz-Balart wins U.S. House District 26 race in landslide
Republican Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart handily defeated Democratic challenger Christine Olivo in Tuesday's race for the 26th Congressional District, securing an 11th term in office. Diaz held 71 percent of the vote, with 99 percent reporting as of Wednesday morning. ...
Trump says he voted to re-elect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the midterm elections
Former President Donald Trump headed to the polls for Tuesday's midterm elections and said he voted to re-elect Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. When asked whether he voted for DeSantis after he cast his vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump replied: "Yes, I did," according to a video shared on Twitter.
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
DeSantis Doesn’t Break a Sweat, Easily Wins Re-Election
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis glided to re-election Tuesday, further fueling expectations that he will soon turn his attention to an eventual run for president in 2024. DeSantis beat what Democrats considered a safe but boring bet: Charlie Crist, a household name in Florida, where the politician has spent decades bouncing between parties and high-profile offices—from Republican attorney general and governor to Democratic congressman.
U.S. Senate race: Demings challenges Rubio in one of the country’s most expensive faceoffs
ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the biggest races we’re keeping a close eye on is the battle for one of Florida’s two Senate seats. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is looking for a third six-year term, while Democratic Rep. Val Demings of Orlando is hoping to unseat him.
GOP picks up Florida congressional seats, dominates Tampa Bay
Florida is poised to send 20 Republicans to the U.S. House of Representatives, an increase of four from the current delegation — and a help to the GOP’s bid to control Congress. National Republicans saw Tampa Bay’s open seats as a path toward reclaiming control of Congress in...
Charlie Crist drowned by Democrat groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida
Charlie Crist prompts chorus of groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis. Florida governor hopeful Charlie Crist has conceded to his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis, to the dismay of his supporters. Mr Crist, a Democrat, prompted a chorus of groans and boos from his supporters when he stood up on...
Jared Moskowitz beats Trump backer Joe Budd in race to replace U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch
The Democratic candidate is Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz. The Republican candidate is Joe Budd, who has held positions in Palm Beach County Republican Party. Bouyed by voters in his home county, Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz beat Trump supporter Joe Budd to replace departing U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch. With...
Sen. Doug Broxson handily defeats Charlie Nichols to earn final term in District 1
State Sen. Doug Broxson cruised to an easy victory in the general election to retain his seat representing Florida's 1st District. Broxson defeated Democrat Charlie Nichols with 71% of the vote, taking 144,299 votes to Nichols' 58,521, according to unofficial election results as of Wednesday morning. The upcoming term will be Broxson's last due to term limits. ...
Florida’s Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in...
Rubio, Demings down to wire as midterms loom
MIAMI - The final push is on before Tuesday's midterm elections.On Monday, Democratic candidate for US Senate, Val Demings, will do a meet and greet with small business owners in Cutler Bay. In the afternoon she will attend a canvas launch in Hollywood and then be part of a "Get Out The Vote" event with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in Wilton Manors. US Senator Marco Rubio will be in Jacksonville in the afternoon for a "Getting Things Done" rally. He'll then head to Orlando for an event with Gov. Ron DeSantis. Over the weekend, the candidates made their...
MSNBC
DeSantis wins re-election in Florida, defeating Crist
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has won re-election, defeating Democratic candidate Charlie Crist, NBC News projects. DeSantis, a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender, has carried himself with open disdain for the democratic process ever since he took office in 2019. One of his first major moves as governor was to sign a law that put obstacles in place for millions of felons to gain their voting rights back, less than a year after Florida voters widely approved a bill to automatically reinstate their eligibility if they meet certain requirements.
On the eighth day, God made ... Ron DeSantis? | Letters
Our governor chosen by God to lead us to the promised land. Kneel before the prophet. Hallelujah! I can’t wait. Interesting that the Republican Party must resort to cheating instead of relying on the qualifications and appeal of their candidates. If they don’t have faith that they can get the job done, why should we?
GOP earns supermajorities in Florida House, Senate
A Republican former Florida State and NFL football star will replace a prominent north Florida Democratic state senator to help the GOP take supermajorities in both chambers of the statehouse.
