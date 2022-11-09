ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Election results: Lori Berman, a 12-year lawmaker, beats newcomer, Steve Byers in Fla. Senate race

Incumbent State Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat, has secured her seat representing  District 26, defeating challenger Steve Byers, according to the unofficial results posted by the county elections supervisor.  With all 286 precincts reporting and less than 1% of mail-in ballots uncounted, Berman ended the evening with nearly 55% of the vote, a lead of nearly 21,000...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
19thnews.org

Val Demings projected to lose Florida Senate race to Marco Rubio

We’re making sense of the midterms. Subscribe to our daily newsletter for election context and analysis. Val Demings fell short in her challenge to Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida, Decision Desk HQ projects. Demings faced an uphill battle in challenging a Republican incumbent. The president’s party typically loses...
Tufts Daily

How the Democrats lost Florida

0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Doesn’t Break a Sweat, Easily Wins Re-Election

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis glided to re-election Tuesday, further fueling expectations that he will soon turn his attention to an eventual run for president in 2024. DeSantis beat what Democrats considered a safe but boring bet: Charlie Crist, a household name in Florida, where the politician has spent decades bouncing between parties and high-profile offices—from Republican attorney general and governor to Democratic congressman.
FLORIDA STATE
Pensacola News Journal

Sen. Doug Broxson handily defeats Charlie Nichols to earn final term in District 1

State Sen. Doug Broxson cruised to an easy victory in the general election to retain his seat representing Florida's 1st District. Broxson defeated Democrat Charlie Nichols with 71% of the vote, taking 144,299 votes to Nichols' 58,521, according to unofficial election results as of Wednesday morning. The upcoming term will be Broxson's last due to term limits. ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Rubio, Demings down to wire as midterms loom

MIAMI - The final push is on before Tuesday's midterm elections.On Monday, Democratic candidate for US Senate, Val Demings, will do a meet and greet with small business owners in Cutler Bay. In the afternoon she will attend a canvas launch in Hollywood and then be part of a "Get Out The Vote" event with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in Wilton Manors. US Senator Marco Rubio will be in Jacksonville in the afternoon for a "Getting Things Done" rally. He'll then head to Orlando for an event with Gov. Ron DeSantis. Over the weekend, the candidates made their...
WILTON MANORS, FL
MSNBC

DeSantis wins re-election in Florida, defeating Crist

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has won re-election, defeating Democratic candidate Charlie Crist, NBC News projects. DeSantis, a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender, has carried himself with open disdain for the democratic process ever since he took office in 2019. One of his first major moves as governor was to sign a law that put obstacles in place for millions of felons to gain their voting rights back, less than a year after Florida voters widely approved a bill to automatically reinstate their eligibility if they meet certain requirements.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

On the eighth day, God made ... Ron DeSantis? | Letters

Our governor chosen by God to lead us to the promised land. Kneel before the prophet. Hallelujah! I can’t wait. Interesting that the Republican Party must resort to cheating instead of relying on the qualifications and appeal of their candidates. If they don’t have faith that they can get the job done, why should we?
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy