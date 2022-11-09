ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Rep Gov. Phil Scott secures reelection in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (TND) — Republican Gov. of Vermont Phil Scott has secured a fourth term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Scott held off Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel, who previously ran for the seat in the Democratic primaries in 2018. Phil was first elected to the position in 2017...
Several Rhode Island House races could be heading to a recount

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the Rhode Island Board of Elections counts the state's final ballots, some races are still too close to call. At least three races for the Rhode Island House of Representatives are so close, they could be heading towards a recount. "In most election cycles,...
Dem Rep. Lisa Rochester reelected to represent Delaware in House

DOVER, De. (TND) — Democratic Rep. Lisa Rochester will represent Delaware's At-Large Congressional District for a fourth consecutive term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Rochester defeated Republican Lee Murphy, who was seeking the House seat for the third time. Rochester was first elected in 2016 and is a...
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu wins reelection

CONCORD, N.H. (TND) — Republican Gov. of New Hampshire Chris Sununu has secured a fourth term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Sununu held off Democratic Senator Tom Sherman, who represents New Hampshire's Senate District 24. Sununu surprised members of the Republican Party when he announced he would seek...
Political analyst says polling has become more difficult

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The majority of votes in Rhode Island are in, and some of the results don’t match what was predicted. NBC 10 News asked experts if the polls were wrong. “I think it’s become more and more difficult to do polling, and the usual answers...
Here's a look at the House results in Pennsylvania, nearly split between parties

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (TND) — As House results come in for Pennsylvania, it appears voters were split going to the polls. Both Republican and Democratic candidates have prevailed. Here's the results currently in:. 2nd Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle has won reelection to represent Pennsylvania's 2nd Congressional District, according...
Maura Healey is first woman elected Massachusetts governor

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office. Healey defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump....
Democrats sweep top offices in Rhode Island

(WJAR) — Rhode Island Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night, with Democrats securing the votes for several top state positions. The race for lieutenant governor had not been called, but incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos led two challengers with 82% of the vote counted. Members and candidates of...
$1 million Powerball winner in Massachusetts

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the grand prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10,...
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since...
