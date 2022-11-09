Read full article on original website
Rep Gov. Phil Scott secures reelection in Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (TND) — Republican Gov. of Vermont Phil Scott has secured a fourth term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Scott held off Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel, who previously ran for the seat in the Democratic primaries in 2018. Phil was first elected to the position in 2017...
Pennsylvania Democrat wins reelection despite passing away in October
HARRISBURG, Penn. (TND) — A state representative in Pennsylvania who died in October following a battle with lymphoma won his midterm reelection Tuesday. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca passed away at the age of 85 on Oct. 9. He had previously beaten lymphoma twice, according to CBS 21 News. DeLuca...
Several Rhode Island House races could be heading to a recount
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the Rhode Island Board of Elections counts the state's final ballots, some races are still too close to call. At least three races for the Rhode Island House of Representatives are so close, they could be heading towards a recount. "In most election cycles,...
Dem Rep. Lisa Rochester reelected to represent Delaware in House
DOVER, De. (TND) — Democratic Rep. Lisa Rochester will represent Delaware's At-Large Congressional District for a fourth consecutive term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Rochester defeated Republican Lee Murphy, who was seeking the House seat for the third time. Rochester was first elected in 2016 and is a...
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu wins reelection
CONCORD, N.H. (TND) — Republican Gov. of New Hampshire Chris Sununu has secured a fourth term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Sununu held off Democratic Senator Tom Sherman, who represents New Hampshire's Senate District 24. Sununu surprised members of the Republican Party when he announced he would seek...
Opponents of Question 1 say Massachusetts is turning back into 'Taxachusetts'
For decades now there's been a debate about increasing taxes on the wealthiest residents in Massachusetts. The question almost made it on the ballot as a citizens’ initiative in 2018, but the Supreme Judicial Court ruled it to be unconstitutional. So supporters regrouped, went through the legislative process, and...
Rhode Island voters to decide key races for governor, Congress, and more
(WJAR) — The polls are open in Rhode Island, and voters will decide key races in the Ocean State. One of the biggest races is for Rhode Island Governor. Incumbent Governor Dan McKee is seeking his first full term. He is facing Republican challenger Ashley Kalus. This race had...
Political analyst says polling has become more difficult
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The majority of votes in Rhode Island are in, and some of the results don’t match what was predicted. NBC 10 News asked experts if the polls were wrong. “I think it’s become more and more difficult to do polling, and the usual answers...
Here's a look at the House results in Pennsylvania, nearly split between parties
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (TND) — As House results come in for Pennsylvania, it appears voters were split going to the polls. Both Republican and Democratic candidates have prevailed. Here's the results currently in:. 2nd Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle has won reelection to represent Pennsylvania's 2nd Congressional District, according...
Maura Healey is first woman elected Massachusetts governor
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office. Healey defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump....
Democrats sweep top offices in Rhode Island
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night, with Democrats securing the votes for several top state positions. The race for lieutenant governor had not been called, but incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos led two challengers with 82% of the vote counted. Members and candidates of...
As official warns of low turnout, voters in Massachusetts to decide Bristol County sheriff
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The polls in Massachusetts are open, but one official warns that the turnout might be lower than expected. Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin said he doesn’t think there is tremendous enthusiasm for this year’s election. He says of the 1.1 million...
When polls close, Rhode Island Board of Elections ready to count the votes
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — As the results from Tuesday’s election come in, they’ll be displayed on boards at the Rhode Island Board of Elections. The polls close at 8, it will take some time to count all the votes. “I’m always looking forward to being able to...
Wes Moore defeats Dan Cox, making history to become Maryland's first Black governor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Democrat Wes Moore cruised to victory Tuesday handily defeating Republican Dan Cox to make history as Maryland’s first Black governor. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Cox called Moore Wednesday afternoon to concede. Gathered at a Harbor...
Rhode Island voters approve millions in bond funding for schools, environment
Rhode Island voters on Tuesday approved two of three bond questions that were on the statewide ballot. The third appeared to be headed toward passage. Voters authorized spending $250 million on Rhode Island school buildings and $50 million on environmental and recreational initiatives. Question 1 sought $100 million for improvements...
6 Rhode Island communities vote to ban cannabis sales while 25 approve it
(WJAR) — Numerous cities and towns voted to approve or ban the sale of recreational cannabis on Tuesday’s ballot. Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation in May to legalize recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. Six municipalities voted to ban the sale of recreational cannabis, according to initial state results.
Minor earthquake in Nantucket part of a string of recent minor quakes
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Did you feel it? A magnitude 2.1 earthquake shook just north of Nantucket Saturday afternoon, and some on the island did report feeling it. It struck at a depth of 6.7 miles. Weak earthquakes do strike Southern New England from time to time. Just two...
$1 million Powerball winner in Massachusetts
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the grand prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10,...
Officials to stock Rhode Island ponds with trout, salmon for Veterans Day
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will be stocking select ponds across the state with trout and salmon ahead of Veterans Day. The stocking operation will go from Wednesday to Friday. “Stocking fish in popular waterbodies is a gesture by which DEM honors Rhode Island veterans for their service,...
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since...
