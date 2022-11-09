ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Analysis of the 2022 midterm elections in Texas

Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and TSU Political Science professor Michael O. Adams, Ph.D to discuss the “winners and losers” of the 2022 midterm elections. Have outstanding traffic tickets? The City of Houston says now is the chance to settle them....
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Democrats admit to faltering on messaging and voter turnout, contributing to resounding midterm losses

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The odds were more stacked than usual against Texas Democrats this election cycle, with an unpopular president from their party going against them. Yet there was still hope and cautious optimism within the party that if anyone could pull off the upset, it would be Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

2022 Texas Midterm Results: Lina Hidalgo retains seat as Harris County Judge, defeating Mealer

HOUSTON - The people have spoken and incumbent Lina Hidalgo will keep her seat as Harris County judge. Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying, "While we did not accomplish our goal of changing leadership in Harris County, we were successful in elevating the profile of critical issues like the need to appropriately resource our law enforcement and criminal justice system as well as the desire to eliminate corruption and increase transparency in local government."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Reform Austin

When It Comes To Women’s Rights, Can We Trust Greg Abbott?

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott was reelected for a third term. During his campaign, his main focus was border security and touting Democratic President Joe Biden’s unpopularity in Texas. This begs the question: What is next for Texas? More specifically, what is next for women’s rights?. Democratic challenger...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Houston Area Attorney Indicted For Attempting To Cause Abortion

The Harris County grand jury has indicted a Houston attorney for allegedly spiking his wife’s drinks with a medicine commonly used to induce abortions. The state is accusing 38-year-old Mason Herring of assault of a pregnant person. He was initially arrested in May and released on a $30,000 bond. Court documents show Herring and his wife had separated earlier this year and were attending marriage counseling when she told him about her pregnancy.
HOUSTON, TX
olneyenterprise.com

Judge Bullock calls out Gov. Abbott for jail budget cuts

Young County Judge John Bullock had strong words for Texas leaders’ recent move to transfer badly needed funds for the state criminal justice system to Operation Lone Star, the border security measure initiated by Gov. Greg Abbott in response to a wave of border crossings by illegal immigrants. Gov....
TEXAS STATE

