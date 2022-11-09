Read full article on original website
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Related
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Florida Election Results and What Comes Next
By Andrew Pantazi / Jax Tributary – Last night, Gov. Ron DeSantis won big. In the last 154 years, no Democratic candidate for governor has suffered a loss as great as Charlie Crist did last night. DeSantis grew his number of votes statewide by about 530,000 votes from 2018,...
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina City Commission race goes to runoff between Genece Minshew, Darron Ayscue
Ayscue rallied to both raise and spend more money in the race. It’ll go to a runoff between City Planning Advisory Board member Genece Minshew, and Darron Ayscue, President of Nassau County Professional Firefighters Union Local 310, for who will take Seat 5 on the Fernandina Beach City Commission, which Len Kreger filled for the past seven years.
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach voters elect Bradley Bean new Mayor, as old Mayor advances to runoff
Commissioner David Sturges, who didn't raise any money, will become Vice Mayor. Fernandina Beach, with a median resident age of 55, isn’t the sort of place you’d expect a 20-something Mayor, but that’s now the case as City Commissioner Bradley Bean bested fellow Commissioner David Sturges 64%-36%, though only Bean waged a traditional campaign.
T.K. Waters wins race for Jacksonville Sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears Republican T.K. Waters will become Jacksonville's next top cop. With 143/186 precincts reporting as of 7:45 p.m., Waters will finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term after he announced his retirement in June. Waters quickly took the lead against Democrat Lakesha Burton and stayed there.
First Coast News
Clay County Election Results | 2022 Midterm Elections
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Election Day in the United States has arrived, though millions of Americans had already cast their ballots by the time polls opened on Tuesday. While presidential candidates won't be on the ballot until 2024, there are plenty of races worth your attention in 2022. The midterms may shake up the balance of power in Washington for the remainder of President Joe Biden's term.
Clay County Elections 2022: Results in race for Clay County Commission seat announced
Alexandra Compere, a Republican, defeated Leroy Edwards, a Democrat, in the race for District 2 Clay County commissioner, a seat vacated by term limits. In unofficial returns with all 6 precincts reporting, Compere received 62.22 percent of the vote to Edwards 37.78 percent.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville prepares for Nicole: Mayor declares state of emergency, city to open shelters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Wednesday that he has signed a declaration of a state of emergency in Duval County effective at midnight. He said “we do not expect evacuations,” but the city is still making shelters available. Curry said two shelters will open at 8 a.m. Thursday:
Clay County Elections 2022: Local races, term limits, property taxes on Tuesday’s ballot
Clay County voters will go to their election precincts on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide a variety of races and local measures. Along with the statewide races for governor, U.S. senator and attorney general, voters will cast their ballots in the new District 4 congressional race, the race for District 11 state representative and for the District 2 county commissioner seat.
News4Jax.com
GOP has big advantage in Florida ballots already cast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 4.8 million Floridians had already voted by Sunday night and statistics from the state’s Division of Elections show just over 321,000 more Republicans than Democrats have cast ballots prior to Election Day. But since election supervisors estimate that at least one-third of all voters...
fernandinaobserver.com
City Races Go to Runoffs
Two Fernandina Beach City Commission runoffs are coming coming Dec. 13. Incumbent Mike Lednovich, who had 44% of the Seat 4 vote on election day and James Antun, who had 34%, will face off for that seat. Genece Minshew, who had 40.6% of the vote in Seat 5 will contest the seat with Darron Ayscue, who had 31.7%.
News4Jax.com
County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
News4Jax.com
Mayor: Veterans Day Parade canceled Friday, Jacksonville Fair closing Thursday because of Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the closures and major schedule changes in preparation for Nicole, the Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade and breakfast on Friday will not take place, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday. Nicole was upgraded to a Tropical Storm on Tuesday and its biggest threat to the Jacksonville area...
Clay County voters reject end to term limits, commissioner salary hikes; approve money for school security
Clay County voters strongly rejected measures to end term limits for some county offices and give salary hikes to county commissioners. But voters did give approval to renewing a property tax millage for school security.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: referendum on sales tax to fund schools passes
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County voters approved a referendum that creates a half-cent sales tax. The funds from the tax will contribute directly to Columbia County schools. Upgrades to buildings, technology and other needs within schools will be addressed. The largest project the tax will fund is building...
Ask Anthony: Social Security issue solved for Jacksonville mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young Jacksonville mother emailed me asking for help with the Social Security Administration. Rachel Hall was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in August of last year. The cause of her heart failure, postpartum cardiomyopathy, meaning it was pregnancy related. She was diagnosed not long after the birth of her youngest child.
News4Jax.com
Crashes cause headaches around Jacksonville as Nicole floods Southbank Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County will remain under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts the city, Mayor Lenny Curry announced joined by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other city officials in a news conference on Thursday. As Nicole heads west, he said the biggest threats...
Beyond the Ballot: Demings campaigns in hometown of Jacksonville, polls still favor Rubio
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Val Demings is fired up and pushing voters in her hometown to get out and vote. The former police chief weighed in on polarizing topics at a rally in Jacksonville Friday which included affordable housing, abortion and crime. "Protecting people's...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Nicole threatens to impact Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will update information as it comes...
TIMELINE: Tropical Storm Nicole updates from Nov. 8
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 LIVE UPDATES. Here are the latest updates on Nicole from Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:. No direct Nicole impacts through tonight into midday Wed. Direct...
News4Jax.com
Latest closures, cancelations around Jacksonville area due to Hurricane Nicole
Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and...
