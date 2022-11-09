ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

jacksonvillefreepress.com

Florida Election Results and What Comes Next

By Andrew Pantazi / Jax Tributary – Last night, Gov. Ron DeSantis won big. In the last 154 years, no Democratic candidate for governor has suffered a loss as great as Charlie Crist did last night. DeSantis grew his number of votes statewide by about 530,000 votes from 2018,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Fernandina City Commission race goes to runoff between Genece Minshew, Darron Ayscue

Ayscue rallied to both raise and spend more money in the race. It’ll go to a runoff between City Planning Advisory Board member Genece Minshew, and Darron Ayscue, President of Nassau County Professional Firefighters Union Local 310, for who will take Seat 5 on the Fernandina Beach City Commission, which Len Kreger filled for the past seven years.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Fernandina Beach voters elect Bradley Bean new Mayor, as old Mayor advances to runoff

Commissioner David Sturges, who didn't raise any money, will become Vice Mayor. Fernandina Beach, with a median resident age of 55, isn’t the sort of place you’d expect a 20-something Mayor, but that’s now the case as City Commissioner Bradley Bean bested fellow Commissioner David Sturges 64%-36%, though only Bean waged a traditional campaign.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

T.K. Waters wins race for Jacksonville Sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears Republican T.K. Waters will become Jacksonville's next top cop. With 143/186 precincts reporting as of 7:45 p.m., Waters will finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term after he announced his retirement in June. Waters quickly took the lead against Democrat Lakesha Burton and stayed there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Clay County Election Results | 2022 Midterm Elections

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Election Day in the United States has arrived, though millions of Americans had already cast their ballots by the time polls opened on Tuesday. While presidential candidates won't be on the ballot until 2024, there are plenty of races worth your attention in 2022. The midterms may shake up the balance of power in Washington for the remainder of President Joe Biden's term.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Don Johnson

Clay County Elections 2022: Local races, term limits, property taxes on Tuesday’s ballot

Clay County voters will go to their election precincts on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide a variety of races and local measures. Along with the statewide races for governor, U.S. senator and attorney general, voters will cast their ballots in the new District 4 congressional race, the race for District 11 state representative and for the District 2 county commissioner seat.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

GOP has big advantage in Florida ballots already cast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 4.8 million Floridians had already voted by Sunday night and statistics from the state’s Division of Elections show just over 321,000 more Republicans than Democrats have cast ballots prior to Election Day. But since election supervisors estimate that at least one-third of all voters...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

City Races Go to Runoffs

Two Fernandina Beach City Commission runoffs are coming coming Dec. 13. Incumbent Mike Lednovich, who had 44% of the Seat 4 vote on election day and James Antun, who had 34%, will face off for that seat. Genece Minshew, who had 40.6% of the vote in Seat 5 will contest the seat with Darron Ayscue, who had 31.7%.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

TIMELINE: Tropical Storm Nicole updates from Nov. 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 LIVE UPDATES. Here are the latest updates on Nicole from Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:. No direct Nicole impacts through tonight into midday Wed. Direct...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Latest closures, cancelations around Jacksonville area due to Hurricane Nicole

Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

