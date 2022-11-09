Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Sec. of State chooses own race for risk-limiting audit
ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that his own race would be the subject of the state's election risk-limiting audit to be performed next week. The audit process is required by Georgia law for every even-year general election. The race to be examined is subject...
Georgia Senate runoff law has changed since last time
It may seem like Deja-Vu as another Georgia Senate race heads to a runoff but, voters face changes this time compared to last time
WXIA 11 Alive
How are a risk-limiting audit and a recount different in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgia counties will begin performing a statewide risk-limiting audit on the Nov. 8 elections next week, part of a process mandated under state law for any even-year general election. The purpose of a risk-limiting audit is to sample random batches of ballots, count them by hand, and...
wtoc.com
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
WXIA 11 Alive
Warnock, Walker back on campaign trail ahead of runoff
U.S. Senate runoffs have been the rule, not the exception in Georgia since 2020. For the campaigns, a runoff poses new challenges.
Monroe Local News
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Wins Second Term in Office With 66% of Vote: “I Am 100% Dedicated To Fight for America”
Late on November 9, the results for Georgia's 14th Congressional District were confirmed, giving Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene 65.9% of the vote and with it, a second term as House Representative for the state. She took to Twitter (via her official account to share her delight at winning).
WXIA 11 Alive
Can you already request an absentee ballot for the Georgia Senate runoff?
ATLANTA — With Election Day come and gone, and neither Sen. Raphael Warnock or Herschel Walker poised to clear the 50% + 1 threshold to avoid a runoff in their U.S. Senate, Georgians are gearing up to head to the polls once more. There are still many logistical details...
WXIA 11 Alive
Can I register to vote before Georgia's Senate runoff election?
ATLANTA — It was a midterm election for the history books, but it's not over for Georgia's Senate candidates. Neither Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock nor Herschel Walker cleared the 50% + 1 threshold to earn a seat in the U.S. Senate. This means Georgia voters will have to head to the polls once again to sound off who they want to represent them in the nation's capital.
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Secretary of State, Attorney General, Lt. Governor and more
In addition to governor and senator, many top Georgia seats were on the line in the 2022 midterm election. Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger overcame the challenge of Democrat Bee Nguyen. More Georgia results:. Democrat Jen Jordan faced Republican Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Here is a list...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia 14th District House race results | Precinct map
ROME, Ga. — Incumbent Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been called by NBC News to win her Georgia House 14th District reelection race against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers. The race saw a flood of money pour in on both sides, as Greene drew support around the country from...
Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday’s ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats’ breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature on a day when all 180 House seats and all 56 Senate seats were up for election. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 98 seats and were leading in three other races that The Associated Press had not yet called Wednesday. Republican incumbents defended four statewide offices....
atlantaciviccircle.org
Republicans win Georgia state offices
From governor all the way through attorney general and other state offices in Atlanta, Georgia elected Republicans on Nov. 8. But a Dec. 6 runoff is coming for the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
McConnell turns to Brian Kemp to help save Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
The Georgia governor is loaning his get-out-the-vote machine to the McConnell-aligned super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, ahead of the Dec. 6 vote.
Stacey Abrams concedes governor’s race, says she won’t stop fighting for Georgians
ATLANTA — Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams conceded to Republican Brian Kemp in their rematch to become Georgia governor. Abrams delivered her concession speech after 11 p.m. Tuesday night in front of her supporters in downtown Atlanta. Abrams says even though her campaign for Georgia governor came up short, she won’t stop fighting for Georgians.
WXIA 11 Alive
Kemp leading Abrams in Georgia governor race | Midterm elections 2022
It's a rematch for the top two candidates as incumbent Brian Kemp looks to hold on to the position. The Republican is running against Democrat Stacey Abrams.
Georgia 2022 Midterm election results
ATLANTA — Results are pouring in, but some races remain too close to call. Georgians voted on several important races Tuesday, including the governor, secretary of state and a U.S. Senate seat. Check back here for results as they continue to update throughout the morning:. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
Did Georgia’s ballot questions pass?
Georgia voters have overwhelmingly ratified all four legislative proposals on the statewide ballot this year. Three of the four received support from more than 75% of the electorate Tuesday, while the proposal garnering the least “yes” votes still won by 18 percentage points. Two amendments to the Georgia...
