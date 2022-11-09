ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge, IL

Police warn parents to check Halloween candy after sewing needle found in York Peppermint Patty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0j3hn7LO00 There is a warning for parents to inspect their children's Halloween candy after a report of a needle being found in one piece.

Police in Park Ridge said the candy was given out during trick-or-treating in an area bounded by Manor, Walnut, Parkside and Dee.

The small sewing needle was reportedly found in a York Peppermint Patty.

The child was not hurt.

