Country music star Shania Twain is embarking on an expansive world tour dubbed the Queen of Me Tour, which will come to Dos Equis Pavilion in the Houston area on July 22, 2023 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands.The Houston date is one of the last of 44 North American concerts currently scheduled on the tour before Twain heads to Europe for five final shows. In addition to Dallas, she will also play in Houston on July 21.This is Twain's first tour in nearly five years; she last played in Houston in June 2018. She'll be joined...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO