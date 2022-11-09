Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Related
Fight breaks out in the midst of Astros' World Series parade in downtown Houston
During what was supposed to be a celebratory atmosphere, at least two individuals were involved in a physical altercation at the Houston Astros World Series parade.
A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas
The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity
The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
Astros’ Justin Verlander opts out of player option, becomes free agent
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander declined his player option for the 2023 season and became a free agent days after Houston won the World Series.
Dusty Baker, Astros agree to new contract for 2023 return
After 25 seasons as a big league skipper, 73-year-old Dusty Baker finally captured his elusive first World Series title when the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies.
Astros decline Trey Mancini's option for 2023 season
The veteran was among two Houston players who had their options declined on Wednesday morning.
MLB rumors: Carlos Correa's Astros past may hinder his chances of signing with one team
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in need of a shortstop, but perhaps the best one on the free agent market may not even get a phone call from them.
Houston Astros: No easy answers at first base for 2023
What will the Houston Astros do at first base in 2023? There are no easy answers for the defending World Champions, who enter the first full week of the offseason with both potential veteran answers at the position looking for new contracts. Will the Houston Astros bring back Yuli Gurriel...
5 magical moments from the Houston Astros World Series win
As the city settles into the warm afterglow of its second World Series title courtesy of the Houston Astros, we look back at some of the best moments of Game 6 on Saturday, November 5. Not surprisingly, some of the most magical memories came from the Astros we joined who also celebrated the first World Series title in 2017: José Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Lance McCullers, Jr. Team...
WATCH: Houston's Mattress Mack Makes History in Astros World Series Bet
HOUSTON, TX — Astros’ superfan and Gallery Funiture owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale became famous over the past few years with his over-the-top promotions for his business, huge bets, and support of Houston’s sports teams. The massive bets finally paid off last Saturday Night, Nov. 5, when the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series. McIngvale made several bets, totaling a whopping 10 million dollars, for the Astros to win it all. After the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1, Mattress Mack's winnings totaled 75 million dollars. McIngvale set a record for the largest legal…
Here's how Houston Astros fans can meet José Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Ryan Tucker this week
Houston is still awash in World Series glow after the Astros' magical Game 6 clincher at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, November 5 and the massive victory parade downtown on Monday, November 7. Now fans who can't stop that feeling can get up close and personal with some favorite players.José Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Kyle Tucker will meet fans and sign autographs this week at three Academy Sports + Outdoors locations around Greater Houston, from Wednesday, November 9 through Thursday, November 10. For fans, it's chance to score an autograph, perhaps take a photo, shake hands (please mind Bregman's finger),...
Shania Twain rides into Houston to reclaim her throne on upcoming world tour
Country music star Shania Twain is embarking on an expansive world tour dubbed the Queen of Me Tour, which will come to Dos Equis Pavilion in the Houston area on July 22, 2023 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands.The Houston date is one of the last of 44 North American concerts currently scheduled on the tour before Twain heads to Europe for five final shows. In addition to Dallas, she will also play in Houston on July 21.This is Twain's first tour in nearly five years; she last played in Houston in June 2018. She'll be joined...
Houston Astros reward beloved manager Dusty Baker with new contract
With all the frenzied speculation surrounding Houston Astros stars who may or may not return — Trey Mancini and Will Smith are now free agents — fans received some welcome news from the team on Wednesday, November 9.Beloved manager Dusty Baker will return next year, Astros owner Jim Crane announced on Wednesday. While exact terms weren’t disclosed, Baker’s deal is a one-year contract through the end of the 2023 season, per the team. “Hey man, we’ve got a chance to win back-to-back and this is what I’d like to do,” Baker said at a news conference on Wednesday, per MLB.com....
Houston Astros wives and Mattress Mack lead our week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Houston Astros wives dish on their favorite game day foods, styles, and superstitions. Kara McCullers, Kat Pressly, and Janelise Maldonado shared their game day rituals.2. Mattress Mack explains f-bomb-laden exchange with Philadelphia fan. The viral clip showed a different side of the usually good-natured store owner.3. Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023. The park welcomed a record 581,000 visitors in 2021.4. Houston's beloved Jewish bakery opens in Tanglewood with fave treats and coffee drinks. It's the bakery's first new location since 2014. 5. Barstool Sports founder-internet celeb Dave Portnoy tears into 2 Houston pies for famed One Bite Reviews. One restaurant earned a strong 7.8 score, while the other left Portnoy shaking his head.
Astros ace Justin Verlander's free agency leaves his return to Houston up in the air
News dropped early on Thursday, November 10 that Astros ace Justin Verlander has exercised his player option and is now a free agent.The first initial thought is to assume he's considering all offers and might be on his way out of Houston, but that's not necessarily the case. Less than an hour after Verlander declined the Astros' 1-year qualifying offer last year, he agreed to a new deal with Houston.Astros owner Jim Crane mentioned on Wednesday, November 9 that the team had until 4 pm Thursday to negotiate with Verlander exclusively, which is still the case. But seeing...
Taylor Swift dawns a new era with world tour coming to Houston
Pop superstar Taylor Swift's U.S. leg of "The Eras Tour" will come to Houston at NRG Stadium on April 22, 2023. She'll also visit AT&T Stadium in Arlington for back-to-back shows on April 1 and 2, 2023.The Texas dates are three of 27 shows Swift will play in the U.S. over the course of five months, starting in Glendale, Arizona on March 18. At both the Houston and Arlington dates, Swift will be joined by special guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.The Eras Tour is in support of Swift's new album, Midnights, which has become the fastest selling album of her...
Astros Fans Showed Up In A Big Way For A Legendary Parade
Yesterday was a big day for the Houston Astros and their devoted fans, for it was time to celebrate yet another major accomplishment. On Saturday night, the Astros closed out the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series to clinch their second title. On Monday, Astros fans poured...
Alex Bregman Has A Great Label For The City Of Houston
The City of Houston is buzzing after the hometown Houston Astros captured yet another World Series title, their second in the last six years. Houston defeated the underdog Philadelphia Phillies in six games on Saturday night to bring home another championship. And on Monday afternoon, fans got a chance to...
Photos: Blue, orange and white galore highlights best merchandise from the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open
HOUSTON – It’s safe to say sports fans in the Houston area have been treated to a special couple weeks. Last week, the Houston Texans hosted a primetime football game. This week, the PGA Tour makes its first of five Texas stops during the 2022-23 season at the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course.
Celebrity designer Jason Wu wows with Spring 2023 runway debut at Uptown's most chic boutique
Posh Uptown Park boutique Elizabeth Anthony lit up the sky with the Houston debut of Jason Wu's 2023 Spring/Summer Collection at the 7th Annual Go Red for Women Fashion Show. Fashionistas turned out in droves to catch a glimpse of the designer seated front and center through the entire show – a bold move as designers usually stay in the back until the final walk – and to get the first look at his newest designs. Photo by Daniel Ortiz Nathalie Makris, Julie Roberts, Jason Wu, and Jennifer Mohler Graves at the 7th Annual...
Comments / 0