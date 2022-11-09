Read full article on original website
AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election
Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama's next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal projected to beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate election
Amid predictions of a"red wave," incumbent Richard Blumenthal's seat was highly likely to remain in Democratic hands.
Live Results: Republican incumbent Sen. John Kennedy projected to defeat a slate of challengers in Louisiana's US Senate election
Kennedy, one of six Republican senators who voted to sustain an objection to Arizona's electoral votes, faced 12 challengers in Louisiana's primary.
Results: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes defeats former Republican state Sen. George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District election
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Live Results: Sen. Chuck Grassley defeats Democrat Mike Franken to win an 8th term representing Iowa
Explore more race results below. Sen. Chuck Grassley defeated Democrat challenger Mike Franken in Iowa's Senate race. Grassley's win means he'll have a historic 8th term that could keep him in office until age 95. Former President Donald Trump won Iowa by 8 points in 2020. Election 2022 Iowa Results...
Election 2022: Blumenthal wins 3rd Senate term, fends off Trump-backed Levy
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday won a third term in office, fending off a challenge from first-time candidate Leora Levy, a Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. In a victory speech in Hartford, Blumenthal promised to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans on issues such […]
US News and World Report
Incumbent Maggie Hassan Tops Trump-Backed Don Bolduc for Key Senate Democratic Win in New Hampshire
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire on Tuesday held on to her seat in a key win for Democrats as the power balance of the Senate remains undetermined. NBC News and ABC News both projected that Hassan toppled Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general. Hassan was first...
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeats Republican Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, NBC News projects
WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire won re-election Tuesday, NBC News projected, defeating Republican Don Bolduc and keeping a critical seat in Democratic hands. While the race attracted less attention than some others, Hassan won her Senate seat six years ago in one of the closest...
Tufts Daily
How the Democrats lost Florida
0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
Live Results: Republican Sen. Marco Rubio defeats Democratic Rep. Val Demings
A former presidential candidate, Rubio is projected to have easily won a third term in the Senate.
Republican Tom Kean Jr. all but declares victory against Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in NJ-07 rematch
This was Kean Jr.’s fourth run for federal office.
New Hampshire Senate showdown: Maggie Hassan fends off GOP candidate Don Bolduc
The Fox News Decision Desk projects that New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan will retain her Granite State seat, defeating Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc. The race is among a handful across the country that will determine if Republicans win back the Senate majority in the midterm elections. Hassan, a...
Republican Katie Britt first woman elected to Senate in Alabama
Republican Katie Britt will be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate, after defeating her Democratic opponent Will Boyd in Tuesday’s midterm election. The AP called the race for Britt immediately after the state’s polls closed at 8 p.m. ET. Britt will replace outgoing Sen. Richard Shelby (R), for whom she previously served as chief of staff.
WRGB
Dem Sen. Maggie Hassan maintains seat in critical NH Senate race
CONCORD, N.H. (TND) — Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan has been reelected to represent New Hampshire, according to the Associated Press (AP). Hassan secured reelection over Republican challenger Donald Bolduc in a race many viewed as critical in Democrats' fight to keep control of the Senate heading into Tuesday. Hassan...
Democrat Balint will be Vermont’s 1st woman in Congress
Voters were deciding who would fill Vermont’s only seat in the U.S. House, a rare opening in the state’s three-member Congressional delegation. The Democratic candidate, Becca Balint, would be the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the deep-blue state in Congress if elected. Balint, president of the Vermont state Senate and a former middle school teacher, faces the other major party candidate Liam Madden, an independent who won the Republican primary. Three independents and one libertarian candidate were also in the race. Madden, 38, is a Marine Corps veteran and anti-war activist who says the two-party political system is dysfunctional, and more and better civic engagement is needed to address the country’s challenges.
WRGB
Midterms expose possible cracks in the Trump foundation
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Former President Donald Trump won’t be riding the red wave he thought was coming. The dust is starting to settle after midterm elections. While there’s a few key races still being counted or headed for runoff votes, out of the more than 330 candidates Trump endorsed, there were only a few big wins by candidates he favored. GOP Senate candidate JD Vance had an easy win in Ohio, along with North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd.
WRGB
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
WASHINGTON (TND) — After millions of Americans started their applications for student loan forgiveness, a federal judge in Texas says not so fast. District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, declared President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program illegal.
Newsom, DeSantis both claim ‘freedom’ as election mandates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis, governors of states on opposite ends of both the country and the political spectrum, held up their governing styles this week as models for the nation ahead of the 2024 presidential election as they rushed to use their convincing midterm victories to stake a claim on the nation’s most enduring political promise: Freedom.
Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland won a second term Tuesday, defeating Republican Chris Chaffee in the heavily Democratic state. In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, Van Hollen’s seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was...
Colorado's Bennet looks to fend off O'Dea in US Senate race
First-time candidate Joe O'Dea is testing whether a Republican can win a U.S. Senate race in blue-trending Colorado by supporting some abortion rights and feuding with former President Donald Trump.It's a bet that highlights the difficult position the GOP finds itself in these midterms in Colorado, a former competitive state that has swung sharply left since 2016. Only two Republicans have won two statewide races since 2004 — Cory Gardner's 2014 victory for a U.S. Senate seat that he lost six years later, and Heidi Ganahl winning a spot on the University of Colorado Board of Regents before launching her...
