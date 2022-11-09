ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Tufts Daily

How the Democrats lost Florida

0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Republican Katie Britt first woman elected to Senate in Alabama

Republican Katie Britt will be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate, after defeating her Democratic opponent Will Boyd in Tuesday’s midterm election. The AP called the race for Britt immediately after the state’s polls closed at 8 p.m. ET. Britt will replace outgoing Sen. Richard Shelby (R), for whom she previously served as chief of staff.
ALABAMA STATE
WRGB

Dem Sen. Maggie Hassan maintains seat in critical NH Senate race

CONCORD, N.H. (TND) — Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan has been reelected to represent New Hampshire, according to the Associated Press (AP). Hassan secured reelection over Republican challenger Donald Bolduc in a race many viewed as critical in Democrats' fight to keep control of the Senate heading into Tuesday. Hassan...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Balint will be Vermont’s 1st woman in Congress

Voters were deciding who would fill Vermont’s only seat in the U.S. House, a rare opening in the state’s three-member Congressional delegation. The Democratic candidate, Becca Balint, would be the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the deep-blue state in Congress if elected. Balint, president of the Vermont state Senate and a former middle school teacher, faces the other major party candidate Liam Madden, an independent who won the Republican primary. Three independents and one libertarian candidate were also in the race. Madden, 38, is a Marine Corps veteran and anti-war activist who says the two-party political system is dysfunctional, and more and better civic engagement is needed to address the country’s challenges.
VERMONT STATE
WRGB

Midterms expose possible cracks in the Trump foundation

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Former President Donald Trump won’t be riding the red wave he thought was coming. The dust is starting to settle after midterm elections. While there’s a few key races still being counted or headed for runoff votes, out of the more than 330 candidates Trump endorsed, there were only a few big wins by candidates he favored. GOP Senate candidate JD Vance had an easy win in Ohio, along with North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd.
GEORGIA STATE
WRGB

US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

WASHINGTON (TND) — After millions of Americans started their applications for student loan forgiveness, a federal judge in Texas says not so fast. District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, declared President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program illegal.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Newsom, DeSantis both claim ‘freedom’ as election mandates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis, governors of states on opposite ends of both the country and the political spectrum, held up their governing styles this week as models for the nation ahead of the 2024 presidential election as they rushed to use their convincing midterm victories to stake a claim on the nation’s most enduring political promise: Freedom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado's Bennet looks to fend off O'Dea in US Senate race

First-time candidate Joe O'Dea is testing whether a Republican can win a U.S. Senate race in blue-trending Colorado by supporting some abortion rights and feuding with former President Donald Trump.It's a bet that highlights the difficult position the GOP finds itself in these midterms in Colorado, a former competitive state that has swung sharply left since 2016. Only two Republicans have won two statewide races since 2004 — Cory Gardner's 2014 victory for a U.S. Senate seat that he lost six years later, and Heidi Ganahl winning a spot on the University of Colorado Board of Regents before launching her...
COLORADO STATE

