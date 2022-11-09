Read full article on original website
theithacan.org
From the Editors: The Ithacan stands against antisemitism
Eight swastikas in 2022. Even one is too many, but eight swastikas have been found on Ithaca College’s campus since the beginning of the calendar year. This behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated on our campus or beyond. Ithaca College is home to a diverse range of opinions...
theithacan.org
College hosts screening of documentary about loneliness
Ithaca College’s Gerontology Institute hosted a screening Nov. 1 of a new documentary, “All the Lonely People,” along with hosting a panel to discuss loneliness and methods on how to combat it. The creators of the film, Joe Applebaum and Stu Maddux, visited the college to speak...
theithacan.org
College grapples with debate around race-based opportunities
As the Supreme Court re-evaluates Affirmative Action, Ithaca College grapples with the debate surrounding race-based opportunities in its own community. Questions around the issue of segregation at the college were raised when The Daily Mail published an article Oct. 15 about the college’s Antiracism Institute. The institute is a year-long initiative by the Center for Faculty Excellence that aims at building a learning community where participants can discuss difficult topics like race. The institute is currently in its third year and is open to staff and faculty of all racial identities based on voluntary participation.
theithacan.org
Q&A: Young alumni awarded for research in chemistry
Every year, the Ithaca College Alumni Association awards seven alumni who have demonstrated excellence in their professional careers. Samantha Schrell ’12 was awarded the Outstanding Young Alumni Award on Aug. 30. She majored in chemistry and received a Bachelors of Science from the college in 2012. Since graduating from the college, Schrell has done extensive work in areas like coordination chemistry and solid-state synthesis.
theithacan.org
Student dance organizations boogie for books
Music blasted from Emerson Suites as students, faculty and family members walked in for the “Moving Together Ithaca” Charity Event on Nov. 4. The crowd took up more than half of the large room, cheering for their friends and singing as the dance participants stretched. This charity event...
theithacan.org
Alumni discusses networking and mentorship for career advancement
The Ithaca College School of Business, the college’s chapter of the American Marketing Association (ICAMA) and Office of Career Services (OCS) hosted Chris Patton ’04, the creative operations lead in global business marketing for TikTok, on Nov. 4 in the Park Center for Business and Sustainable Enterprise to give a talk on networking, forming good relationships and being open to mentorship for career advancement. Around 75 people attended the event.
literock973.com
Meet Ithaca’s “Mr. Kindness”
You may not know who Darrell Harrington is, but we’re sure you’ve seen his work all over Ithaca and the Finger Lakes!. He’s the man behind those “Be Kind” hearts that have cropped up everywhere!. He dropped in to tell us how it started, how...
Cornell Daily Sun
Local Republican Zachary Winn Runs for City Mayor
This article is the third in a series profiling the candidates for city mayor. Read The Sun’s profile of Democratic candidate Acting Mayor Laura Lewis and Independent candidate Katie Sims. Zachary Winn is a lifelong, politically-active resident of Ithaca. He decided to run for mayor on the Republican ticket...
theithacan.org
NBC sports anchor to announce Cortaca Jug alongside Ithaca College students
Ithaca College and the YES Network announced Nov. 8 that Bruce Beck ’78 will be the play-by-play announcer for the coverage of the Cortaca Jug game Nov. 12. Alongside him will be four students from the college. Beck, who graduated from the college with a Bachelor of Science in...
ithaca.com
Center for Community Transportation Launches New Ithaca Bikeshare
Center for Community Transportation Launches New Ithaca Bikeshare. The Center for Community Transportation (CCT) today announced it will launch Ithaca’s first non-profit, community-owned and operated bikeshare on Wednesday 11/9, releasing the first set of dockless e-bikes at locations throughout the City. The launch marks the much-anticipated return of bikeshare following the departure of the popular Lime bikeshare in early 2020, which left Ithaca due to industry trends and the pandemic. Plans to launch the new Ithaca Bikeshare were finalized with last Wednesday night’s unanimous Common Council vote to approve the City’s memorandum of understanding with CCT.
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community Award
Since the launch of the Ithaca Green New Deal, cities all over the country have adopted similar programs.(Courtesy City of Ithaca) (ITHACA, NY) An ambitious initiative by the City of Ithaca to achieve carbon neutrality community-wide by 2030 is being awarded the 2022 Climate Champion Community Award Winner by the US Green Building Council.
wskg.org
Democrat Laura Lewis elected Ithaca mayor, will serve one-year term
Ithaca’s acting mayor, Laura Lewis, a Democrat, won Tuesday’s election by a wide margin. She will serve out the final year of former Mayor Svante Myrick’s four-year term. Lewis won 65% of the vote. Sims, who had the backing of the Working Families Party and the Ithaca...
Cornell Halts All Frat Parties After Reports of Drugged Drinks
The president of Cornell University in Ithaca has announced that fraternity parties are being suspended following allegations that at least four students had been drugged. Martha Pollack issued a statement to Cornell students on Monday indicating she is "outraged and saddened" by the crime alerts issued by university police after the reported incidents.
ithaca.com
Students Report Use of “Roofies” at Off-Campus Parties to Cornell University Police
Cornell University Police have been made aware of at least four incidents of students being exposed to rohypnol — also known as “roofies” — at off-campus parties, according to a crime alert sent to students at Cornell on November 4. The crime alert sent to students...
whcuradio.com
NY-19 congressional hopeful Josh Riley concedes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Josh Riley conceding defeat in his run for New York’s 19th Congressional District. The Southern Tier native and Ithaca resident congratulated Republican Marc Molinaro on his successful campaign in a Facebook post. “With the ballots cast, votes counted, and campaign ended, let’s set aside...
theithacan.org
Wrestling welcomes fans back with strong Ithaca Invitational showing
The shouts of the crowd at the first day of the Ithaca Invitational on Nov. 4 came from all corners of the Athletics and Events Center, where a raucous crowd gathered to watch the first wrestling event hosted on campus that has allowed spectators since the 2019–20 season. Spectators...
United Way of Broome Grant Applications Open
Proposals are open for the United Way of Broome County’s Strategic Communities Grant Program. Nonprofit organizations serving Broome County have until January 27, 2023 to submit proposals for the funding opportunity. A Request for Proposal (RFP) form and instructions can be downloaded at www.uwbroome.org/nonprofit-fundingsp. To access an online application,...
theithacan.org
Women’s basketball aims to build on Liberty League title three-peat
The Ithaca College women’s basketball team is looking to the upcoming season with high expectations after taking home the Liberty League Championship title for the last three seasons in a row. Senior guard Camryn Coffey said the seniors are looking forward to another successful season, as they were on...
whcuradio.com
Hochul wins gubernatorial race; Lewis wins Ithaca mayoral race
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Kathy Hochul has become the first female elected as governor of New York. She was appointed governor in August 2021 after Andrew Cuomo resigned and was seeking a full term. In Ithaca, Laura Lewis is the presumptive winner in the three-way race for mayor. It’s...
theithacan.org
Looking to turn the tide in conference play
After finishing second at the Liberty League Championship last season behind the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), the Ithaca College men’s swimming and diving team made its long awaited return to the pool Oct. 15, ready to begin a new season. Head coach Kevin Markwardt said that he wants...
