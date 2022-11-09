ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Molinaro declares victory in tight NY-19 race

Republican Marc Molinaro has a slight lead over Democrat Josh Riley with votes still to be counted in New York's 19th Congressional District race. Molinaro has declared victory with just over 51% of the vote, but Riley did not concede late Tuesday night.
DELAWARE STATE
NEWS10 ABC

What does suspension mean for NY gun laws?

On Monday, a federal judge suspended parts of new gun restrictions that kicked in in New York in September, after a century-old law was struck down over the summer in New York State Supreme Court. The suspension comes as the result of a legal challenge from Gun Owners of America, a pro-gun rights advocacy group concerned that the new rules will limit gun ownership and individual constitutional rights, especially in regards to concealed carry.
NEWS10 ABC

Bethlehem Voters Approve Proposition 2 to Purchase Farmland

This week Bethlehem residents were able to vote on Proposition 2, which would allow the town to purchase about 307 acres of farmland. The election resulted in 61% of residents voting yes. Bethlehem Town Supervisor. David VanLuven said that the town has been working to purchase the land for the last four years to help […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

What NY’s new green act means for the Adirondacks

During Tuesday's midterm election, one item on the New York agenda sought to empower the state with a stronger set of tools for tackling climate change, pollution and a greener future. Voters approved the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, marking $4.2 billion in state funds to go to environmental projects.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy