Shift in NY Senate could shake up supermajority & veto powers
New York is one of the bluest of blue states. Since 2020 the state Senate has held the supermajority with Democrats making up 43 of the 63-member chamber, but post midterm elections have flipped some districts from Democrat to Republican
Maura Healey elected Massachusetts governor
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office.
Molinaro declares victory in tight NY-19 race
Republican Marc Molinaro has a slight lead over Democrat Josh Riley with votes still to be counted in New York's 19th Congressional District race. Molinaro has declared victory with just over 51% of the vote, but Riley did not concede late Tuesday night.
Elise Stefanik declares victory in NY-21
Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik has declared victory in the race for New York's 21st congressional district. Democrat Matt Castelli has conceded the race.
What does suspension mean for NY gun laws?
On Monday, a federal judge suspended parts of new gun restrictions that kicked in in New York in September, after a century-old law was struck down over the summer in New York State Supreme Court. The suspension comes as the result of a legal challenge from Gun Owners of America, a pro-gun rights advocacy group concerned that the new rules will limit gun ownership and individual constitutional rights, especially in regards to concealed carry.
Zeldin concedes, congratulates Hochul on NY governor win
Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Wednesday afternoon congratulated Gov. Kathy Hochul on her election win, conceding defeat in the race for governor.
Healey in Pittsfield to meet with elected officials
Gov-elect Maura Healey is traveling to Pittsfield on Thursday, November 10. Healey is looking to meet with local elected officials and emphasize her commitment to being Governor of Massachusetts.
Paul Tonko declares victory in NY-20
Democratic incumbent Paul Tonko has declared victory over Republican Liz Joy in the race for the 20th Congressional District seat.
Bethlehem Voters Approve Proposition 2 to Purchase Farmland
This week Bethlehem residents were able to vote on Proposition 2, which would allow the town to purchase about 307 acres of farmland. The election resulted in 61% of residents voting yes. Bethlehem Town Supervisor. David VanLuven said that the town has been working to purchase the land for the last four years to help […]
Could NY turn red? Zeldin addresses public safety & inflation
"This isn’t about Republican versus Democrat this is about all of us uniting. The issue that I hear about a lot from New Yorkers is that they care about wanting to be able to feel safer on the streets," said Zeldin at a press conference in the Bronx, Monday morning.
New Jersey man accused in Schenectady double kidnapping
A New Jersey man was brought back to Schenectady County on Tuesday, where he will soon face trial in the kidnapping of two children back in January.
What NY’s new green act means for the Adirondacks
During Tuesday's midterm election, one item on the New York agenda sought to empower the state with a stronger set of tools for tackling climate change, pollution and a greener future. Voters approved the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, marking $4.2 billion in state funds to go to environmental projects.
Fuel truck rollover in Ulster County
The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reported of a fuel truck that had rolled over in the town of Olive. Many different Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and other agencies responded to the scene.
Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in the Capital Region
Two third-prize $50,000 tickets have been sold in the Capital Region. According to the New York Lottery, one was sold at Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park and the other was sold at Stewart's Shops in Cobleskill.
Police: Infant in critical condition after assault
A Seward man is doing time in Schoharie County Jail after police say he assaulted an infant, leaving them in critical condition at Albany Medical Center.
Rangers rescue hiker in Shawangunk Ridge State Forest
A team of three Forest Rangers rescued an injured hiker about a mile into the red trail in Shawangunk Ridge State Forest Saturday afternoon.
