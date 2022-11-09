Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Governor celebrates new sawmill near Corinth
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a special trip to Alcorn County on Wednesday to celebrate the construction of a brand-new sawmill. The Mission Forest Products sawmill is just outside the Corinth city limits. It’s a $160 million investment by Mission Forest Products and is expected to...
WBBJ
New pizza place opens in south Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — South Jackson will experience a new taste with the opening of the new Marco’s Pizza location, serving customers one slice at a time. “We’re seeing more and more people look at south Jackson as an opportunity to do business. We have business people traveling from Chester County, south Jackson and McNairy County, all coming through this corridor,” said City Councilman Sam Turner.
WBBJ
New flag raised above Jackson City Hall
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new flag is on display in the City of Jackson. In February 2022, a contest was launched for citizens of Jackson to submit a design for a new City Flag. After the flags were submitted, residents could vote on their favorite. Kris Stewart, a local...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 1-7
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Krispy Wings – 901336 […]
WBBJ
JPD: Smash and grab of local business brings out a large police presence to Jackson’s Old Hickory Mall
JACKSON, Tenn.–A large police presence was seen at a local mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. Several patrol cars were parked outside of the building, while some officers could be seen going inside. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News contacted the Jackson Police Department....
WBBJ
Jackson police: Minor struck by vehicle while crossing street
JACKSON, Tenn. — A minor was transported to a medical facility in Memphis after being struck by a vehicle, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night in east Jackson. JPD says a female minor was crossing the road near the...
WBBJ
First Chance for Snow Returning Saturday Morning, but Don’t Count on it!
A very challenging Forecast scenario is setting up across West Tennessee on Friday. Some of the outer bands from Tropical Storm Nicole could reach as far west as Jackson Friday morning before the front pushes that system away Friday evening. The front could bring some light snow, flurries, cold rain or a brief wintry mix Saturday morning as well. There are many variables at play as far as… will the cold air move in quick enough Friday night and will there be enough moisture left behind after Nicole moves out to even produce any showers, let alone snow. This forecast likely will change as the set up develops and we will be watching things as they develop in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center and you should monitor the situation as well. We will have the latest up to the minute details coming up below.
courieranywhere.com
Nov. 8 Local, State and Federal General Election • Hardin County results only
U.S. House of Representatives, Dist. 8 (Vote for One) Tenn. House of Representatives, Dist. 71 (Vote for One) Tenn. House of Representatives, Dist. 72 (Vote for One) Crump Mayor (Vote for One) •Ricky N. Tuberville (I) – 173. Crump Alderman (Vote for Two) •Keith Meek (I) – 152.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/07/22 – 11/08/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/08/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Memphis mother responds to video showing daughter being attacked, called racial slurs
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shocking video shows a confrontation at the University of Kentucky between two students that led to felony charges. The victim in this video is from Memphis. Kylah Spring, a freshman at the school, was simply too shaken by everything to speak, but her mother spoke with FOX13 by phone.
WBBJ
JPD: Robbery at JCPenney under investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a robbery the Old Hickory Mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. JPD later confirmed that there was a robbery at the JCPenney around 8 p.m. JPD later says that there was a “report...
Husband, wife, brother arrested after preparing false income tax returns for clients
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A husband, wife, and brother are sentenced after preparing false tax returns for clients and for themselves, according to court documents. Robert L. Pryor, 46, Elaine Pryor, 43, and Joshua L. Pryor, 44, have been sentenced for preparing and filing false tax returns under the business name Better Dayz Tax Services, LLC, according to court documents.
Did you get a text from the City of Memphis Mass Communication system? It’s not a scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mass text sent to some City of Memphis residents raised questions early Wednesday evening. The text was received by several people in the ABC24 newsroom. It said, “This is a test from the City of Memphis Mass Communication system that will contact you during… Reply with Yes to confirm receipt or…” and provided a link.
lakelandcurrents.com
The Lakeland Pet Hospital Is Expanding
The Pet Hospital, which is located on Canada Road, is expanding. The building inspection passed last month and according to officials the doors will open soon. Contributors to this facility range from locally owned Storey Concrete Company and CS Studio Architecture, a firm who has designed several noteworthy Lakeland businesses including the interior work for Villa Castrioti. The planning, design and completion of this building has taken several years through the midst of Covid delays.
State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
MPD: Suspects steal Tesla from East Memphis restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four people who they say stole a car from an East Memphis restaurant Saturday evening. The victim told police he discovered his Tesla was missing when he was leaving the Osaka restaurant on Poplar Avenue. Investigators say a video shows four males driving a four-door black Infiniti and […]
wtva.com
Police: Toddler shot self in Corinth
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A toddler accidentally shot himself Monday morning, Nov. 7 in Corinth. That's according to the Corinth Police Department. The incident happened before 8:30 at the Country Lane apartments on Proper Street. The victim, a 2-year-old boy, was transported to the local hospital, underwent surgery and was...
Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
5 former Methodist Hospital employees indicted for HIPPA violations, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five former Methodist Hospital employees have been indicted for HIPPA violations, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. The employees were indicted by a grand jury for conspiring with Roderick Harvey, 40, to unlawfully disclose patient information in violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, commonly known as HIPAA.
Tennessee one of country’s worst states for flu, CDC says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This could be the country’s worst flu season in over a decade, and it’s only just beginning. Right now, the CDC says the virus is circulating at an even higher rate in Tennessee than the rest of the country. The CDC’s map shows Tennessee...
