Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Heavy rainfall followed by very chilly air for Columbus area

Tonight: Clouds increase, very warm, rain late, low 55. Friday: Rainy day, few rumbles, record rainfall expected, high 62. Saturday: Few showers, mostly cloudy, cold, high 42. It will be a great evening with temps running way above normal this evening through sunset and beyond. In fact temps will fall close to the overnight lows in the middle 50s by midnight tonight. As the moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole moves northward overnight, our temps will start to rise slowly to the upper 50s by daybreak.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

More warm weather ahead of rain & much colder temperatures

More mild weather is on the way Thursday ahead of a wet end to the week and much colder weekend. A red flag warning will remain in effect through the evening due to wind, low humidity and dry conidtions across southeast Ohio. While nothing weather related is expected to start fires, the breeze moving across dry ground could spread fires quickly, so outdoors burning is discouraged.
OHIO STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.
CHESTERLAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
OHIO STATE
lara-mom.com

The Water Lantern Festival still wowed in its new location

We loved the Water Lantern Festival in its original, downtown Columbus riverfront location. The sight of thousands of glowing water lanterns floating down the Scioto river was beyond magical, as we shared in our 2019 review. But then the whole world ground to a halt. In 2020, all large gatherings...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Buffets In All Of Columbus

Buffets aren’t just for your great Aunt Ruth anymore, they’re the preferred dining method of the proletariat. Aw, the buffet, that age-old tradition of lust and gluttony. Deriving from the French word meaning bloated walrus song (it is, look it up), buffets have helped many Americans put up with their insane relatives during family outings. Is cousin Gus going on his usual diatribe about Q-Anon and chemtrail exposure? Now’s a good time to reload on the mashed potatoes.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Homestead Taproom & Kitchen To Open Doors Soon

MARYSVILLE – Managing partners of Elevate Restaurants, Barrel & Boar Gastropubs, and Homestead Beer Company are excited to announce the launch of Homestead Taproom & Kitchen in the former Mad Dogs & Beer space, located in the historic National Bank building at 108 S. Main St. in Uptown Marysville.
MARYSVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Body found on side of I-71 in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a body was found on the side of Interstate 71 in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Fire Department arrived at the scene and the person was dead, officials said. I-71 south is closed from I-70/State Route 315...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: Rare Election Day total lunar eclipse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Something occurred early on Tuesday, Nov. 8, that has never happened before. According to EarthSky.org, Tuesday morning marked the first total lunar eclipse on Election Day in U.S. history (since 1776). The lunar eclipse was visible for several hours, ending just before sunrise. Many people got a good look without needing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

City of Chillicothe announces temporary lane closure

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The City of Chillicothe announced an upcoming lane closure along Western Avenue. According to Utilities Director Brad Long, Western Avenue will be reduced to one lane from West Water Street to Plum Street starting November 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The westbound lane will...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio: Death numbers make sudden drop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,865 new COVID-19 cases for the past week and a drastic decrease in deaths. Only eight deaths were reported in the past seven days, bringing the total in the state to 40,257. The totals for the previous two weeks were 67 and 71. The drop […]
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Mountains in Ohio

Ohio, a US state affectionately referred to as “the Buckeye State,” is situated in the country’s Midwestern region in the north. Ohio, which has a long history of aviation and a robust agricultural culture, may not be the state with the most mountains in the union. Still, it has several high peaks known globally and some of the country’s most spectacular peaks and hilltops.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with aggravated robbery in carjacking

Columbus nonprofit connects struggling veterans with …. Columbus nonprofit connects struggling veterans with rescue dogs. NBC4’s Mike Jackson shares health update in his own …. NBC4's Mike Jackson says all he ever wanted to be is a good storyteller. For 40 years, he's been that and so much more....
COLUMBUS, OH

