Red or Blue? Check the balance of power as races are called tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When the election ends and votes are counted, what political party will control Washington?. Forget the polls and pundit pondering. Go to this link - https://www.kotatv.com/politics/national-election-map - throughout tonight to see whether the Republicans or Democrats will have the edge in the Senate and House.
TeamMates Mentoring Program searching for people to mentor Black Hills youth
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 1991, Tom and Nancy Osborne founded the TeamMates Mentoring Program providing support and encouragement to school-aged kids. “The goal of the program is to see students graduate from high school and pursue post-secondary education,” said Demoine Adams, the CEO of TeamMates. “To reach this goal, students meet one time per week with a caring adult who serves as a mentor. Mentors are volunteers from the community who have dedicated themselves to making a difference in the life of a young person. Mentors give students a sense of hope, purpose, and vision. We’ve also found that mentors leave their mentee feeling more hopeful and engaged in their workplace.”
South Dakota Mines gets million-dollar upgrade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines is listed as a military friendly school and this November they are hosting events for veterans and getting upgrades to the Rich and Trudy Wells Veterans Resource Center. The center gives veteran students tools to help ensure their success. The Wells’ million-dollar...
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Candidates in South Dakota are making their final push --- as the 2022 campaign enters the home stretch. In the last week of the campaign, Governor Kristi Noem has been making the assertion that some longtime South Dakota residents may be taking “freedom” for granted, and that is why they’re not voting for her.
New bocce ball courts in the works for Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The empty space at the intersection between Omaha Street and Mount Rushmore Road, which previously housed a tennis court, is getting a new sports court. Black Hills Works and the Rapid City Flame Special Olympics are working together on developing new bocce ball courts. The...
Sturgis groups benefit from donations at last summer’s rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis area groups will get more than $188,000, proceeds from events at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Nineteen groups benefitted from rally events include the volunteer fire department, Sturgis Ambulance, animal shelter and Sturgis Brown High School. Sturgis pulled in $51,644 from sale of...
First South Dakota Blizzard Impacts Central & Northern Region
It's widely known that South Dakota needs the moisture but most of us would rather do without a blizzard. And, that's exactly what the forecast is calling for in parts of the state. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in Rapid City for areas North and...
National Guard soldiers returning to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100 soldiers from the National Guard in Rapid City will be welcomed back at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday, Nov. 13. The ceremony for the 109 soldiers South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company will be at The Monument Theater in Rapid City.
At home coffee roaster, Brewed Awakenings, brings beans from around the world to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Charles and Jennifer Havenner’s mission at Brewed Awakenings is to make great coffee from around the world while supporting the community and they’re brewing up this lofty goal from their own home. You can find them at https://blackhillsartisanroaster.com/ or this weekend, Nov. 12...
Meade County Commissioners hear opinions on shooting range ordinance
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, the Meade County Commission heard an ordinance about proposed construction of a shooting range complex off Elk Vale Road. The announcement of the potential $10 million shooting range complex was met with opposition, with people citing concerns about safety, fire, and crime. To address those...
Rapid City gets ready for winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Another year, another winter. With possible snow in the forecast, Rapid City is getting winter ready. Each year icy roads and low visibility cause dangerous situations for South Dakota drivers. “I will say that this is the time of year that where we start...
Rush earns 4-2 win over Idaho
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush picked up a big 4-2 victory over Idaho Wednesday night. Matt Marcinew led the way with a goal and an assist for Rapid City. The same two teams meet up Friday and Saturday night over at the Monument Ice Arena.
Snowfall across our area tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall will move into our area after sunset. The greatest chance for snow for Rapid City and the Black Hills will be between 8pm-11pm. Snow will clear out of the Black Hills by around midnight, with some lingering light snow showers possible during the earl morning hours tomorrow. Northern counties will see the snow last much longer, with moderate to heavy snow continuing until around sunrise tomorrow. The snow will clear out of our area by the afternoon tomorrow. 6-10 inches of snow is possible for northern counties, but only about 1-4 inches for the rest of our area. Temperatures tonight will be very cold with Northeast Wyoming expected to drop into the single digits. Lows will be in the teens for Western South Dakota. Highs will not be much better tomorrow with temperatures only rising into the teens and 20s. We also will see some windy conditions. Wind gusts are expected to be up near 30-40 mph. With the cold temperatures and windy conditions, the wind chill values will be brutal. Tomorrow morning, much of our area will likely see the wind chill values below zero. During the afternoon tomorrow, the wind chill values will stay in the single digits. They will once again drop below zero for Friday morning. Temperatures for the weekend and next week will remain below average with highs expected to be in the 30s.
Accumulating snow is on the way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.
Cooking Beef with Eric - Honey Garlic Meatballs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s an easy meatball appetizer for holiday season!. In a crockpot, place 2 pounds of thawed store-bought meatballs. Use regular flavor, not Italian. In a bowl, combine 2 bottles of regular or classic style barbecue sauce with 1 tablespoon of honey and 2 tablespoons...
Indoor dog park hosting their third annual ‘Petsgiving’ supply drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pass the “pup-kin” pie this Thanksgiving because Bar K-9 in Uptown Rapid is having its third annual Petsgiving supply drive!. The drive is set to go from Nov. 5 through Nov. 30 at the Bar K-9 Indoor Dog Park and Bar. The goal of the drive is to help out Border Paws Dog Rescue by supplying them with goodies and other pet supplies for the Thanksgiving season. According to the Bar K-9 co-owner, the reason they are doing this for the third year is that sometimes shelters are non-profits, so it is up to the community to help them out.
Rapid City man denies killing a child in Mission
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man accused of killing a child pleaded “not guilty” in federal court Wednesday. Noah Virgil White Lance III, 33, is charged with first degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon to a child, assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a child, and child abuse.
Belle Fourche gears up for SODAK 16
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Class “A” and “B” high school volleyball teams will take the court for SODAK 16 matches on Tuesday. The winners qualify for next week’s state tournament. In the “A” ranks 7th seeded Belle Fourche will take on Mobridge-Pollock at the Harding County high school.
The Park: A new gathering spot in Rapid City
The Park is Rapid City’s newest restaurant and sports bar located in Baken Park. One of the establishment’s missions is to bring an upscale environment with a more reasonable pricing structure in both the restaurant and the bar. Here is what you can expect from The Park and...
CAUTION: Icy roads are expected to continue in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City woke up Wednesday morning to the beginning of what could be our first winter storm this year. Roads are icy and freezing fog and freezing rain throughout the day will not improve conditions. Snow is expected later on tonight. Please exercise caution and give yourself extra time to travel.
